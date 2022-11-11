Advanced search
    7747   JP3110650003

ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.

(7747)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-11 am EST
2517.00 JPY   +5.23%
11/02Asahi Intecc : Announcement of ASAHI INTECC EUROPE B.V. Relocation
PU
10/27Asahi Intecc : Participation in CMEF held in Shenzhen, China in Nov 2022
PU
10/14Jefferies Upgrades Asahi Intecc to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to 2,900 Yen From 2,600 Yen
MT
Asahi Intecc : Financial Results and Presentation Materials for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending June 2023

11/11/2022 | 01:52am EST
2022/11/11Financial Results and Presentation Materials for the 1st Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending June 2023

Asahi Intecc Group announces financial results and presentation materials for the 1st Quarter of the fiscal year ending June 2023.

[Financial results]
Click here for details.

[Presentation materials]
Click here for details.

Disclaimer

Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 06:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 91 837 M 647 M 647 M
Net income 2023 13 561 M 95,5 M 95,5 M
Net cash 2023 20 267 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2023 47,8x
Yield 2023 0,60%
Capitalization 650 B 4 577 M 4 577 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,85x
EV / Sales 2024 6,07x
Nbr of Employees 10 435
Free-Float 80,8%
Managers and Directors
Masahiko Miyata Manager-Planning Office
Munechika Matsumoto Managing Director & GM-Basic Technology Research
Mizuho Ito Deputy Manager-Business Strategy
Kiyomichi Ito Independent Outside Director
Akinori Shibazaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-1.86%4 577
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.43.06%9 165
NOVOCURE LIMITED-7.81%7 265
PENUMBRA, INC.-38.74%6 684
GETINGE AB-40.93%5 869
MASIMO CORPORATION-57.97%5 825