  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7747   JP3110650003

ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.

(7747)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/12 02:00:00 am EDT
2570.00 JPY   +0.55%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asahi Intecc : Notice Regarding Conclusion of Joint Research Agreement between Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. and Cuorips Inc.

04/12/2022 | 02:41am EDT
2022/04/12Notice Regarding Conclusion of Joint Research Agreement between Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. and Cuorips Inc.

Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company") and Cuorips Inc. hereby announce that the joint research agreement have been concluded regarding the development of a new therapeutic technology for regenerative medicine.

Click here for details.

Disclaimer

Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 06:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 76 825 M 612 M 612 M
Net income 2022 11 930 M 95,1 M 95,1 M
Net cash 2022 17 759 M 141 M 141 M
P/E ratio 2022 57,8x
Yield 2022 0,49%
Capitalization 694 B 5 532 M 5 532 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,81x
EV / Sales 2023 7,75x
Nbr of Employees 9 409
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2 556,00 JPY
Average target price 3 029,17 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiko Miyata Manager-Planning Office
Munechika Matsumoto Managing Director & GM-Basic Technology Research
Mizuho Ito Deputy Manager-Business Strategy
Kiyomichi Ito Independent Outside Director
Akinori Shibazaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.3.44%5 532
GETINGE AB-5.62%10 758
NOVOCURE LIMITED9.54%8 985
PENUMBRA, INC.-30.26%8 205
MASIMO CORPORATION-52.27%7 973
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.18.31%7 647