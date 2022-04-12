Asahi Intecc : Notice Regarding Conclusion of Joint Research Agreement between Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. and Cuorips Inc.

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 76 825 M 612 M 612 M Net income 2022 11 930 M 95,1 M 95,1 M Net cash 2022 17 759 M 141 M 141 M P/E ratio 2022 57,8x Yield 2022 0,49% Capitalization 694 B 5 532 M 5 532 M EV / Sales 2022 8,81x EV / Sales 2023 7,75x Nbr of Employees 9 409 Free-Float 80,3% Chart ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 13 Last Close Price 2 556,00 JPY Average target price 3 029,17 JPY Spread / Average Target 18,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Masahiko Miyata Manager-Planning Office Munechika Matsumoto Managing Director & GM-Basic Technology Research Mizuho Ito Deputy Manager-Business Strategy Kiyomichi Ito Independent Outside Director Akinori Shibazaki Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. 3.44% 5 532 GETINGE AB -5.62% 10 758 NOVOCURE LIMITED 9.54% 8 985 PENUMBRA, INC. -30.26% 8 205 MASIMO CORPORATION -52.27% 7 973 SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC. 18.31% 7 647