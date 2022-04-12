Asahi Intecc : Notice Regarding Conclusion of Joint Research Agreement between Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. and Cuorips Inc.

2022/04/12Notice Regarding Conclusion of Joint Research Agreement between Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. and Cuorips Inc.
Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company") and Cuorips Inc. hereby announce that the joint research agreement have been concluded regarding the development of a new therapeutic technology for regenerative medicine.
