  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    7747   JP3110650003

ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.

(7747)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-02 am EDT
2812.00 JPY   +2.93%
02:43aAsahi Intecc : Notice Regarding Dissolution of Joint Venture Agreement of Joint Venture Company (Subsidiary) and Acquisition of shares
PU
06/01Asahi Intecc : Notice Regarding the Establishment of Asahi Intecc Group “Human Rights Policy”
PU
05/24Jefferies Adjusts Asahi Intecc's Price Target to 2,900 Yen From 3,400 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
Summary 
Summary

Asahi Intecc : Notice Regarding Dissolution of Joint Venture Agreement of Joint Venture Company (Subsidiary) and Acquisition of shares

06/02/2023 | 02:43am EDT
2023/06/02Notice Regarding Dissolution of Joint Venture Agreement of Joint Venture Company (Subsidiary) and Acquisition of shares

Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. hereby announces that the Board of Directors resolved to dissolve the joint venture agreement by acquiring all shares of Magnaire Co.,Ltd. held by MagneDesign Corporation and make Magnaire a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company at the meeting held on June 2, 2023.

Click here for details.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 06:42:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 92 898 M 669 M 669 M
Net income 2023 13 945 M 100 M 100 M
Net cash 2023 19 882 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2023 52,9x
Yield 2023 0,53%
Capitalization 742 B 5 344 M 5 344 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,77x
EV / Sales 2024 6,88x
Nbr of Employees 10 435
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2 732,00 JPY
Average target price 3 118,18 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiko Miyata Manager-Planning Office
Munechika Matsumoto Managing Director & GM-Basic Technology Research
Mizuho Ito Deputy Manager-Business Strategy
Kiyomichi Ito Independent Outside Director
Akinori Shibazaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.26.25%5 344
PENUMBRA, INC.41.26%11 757
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.33.79%10 076
MASIMO CORPORATION9.39%8 544
NOVOCURE LIMITED-2.10%7 627
GETINGE AB15.35%6 233
