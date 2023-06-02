Asahi Intecc : Notice Regarding Dissolution of Joint Venture Agreement of Joint Venture Company (Subsidiary) and Acquisition of shares

2023/06/02Notice Regarding Dissolution of Joint Venture Agreement of Joint Venture Company (Subsidiary) and Acquisition of shares
Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. hereby announces that the Board of Directors resolved to dissolve the joint venture agreement by acquiring all shares of Magnaire Co.,Ltd. held by MagneDesign Corporation and make Magnaire a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company at the meeting held on June 2, 2023.
