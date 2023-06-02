Asahi Intecc : Notice Regarding Dissolution of Joint Venture Agreement of Joint Venture Company (Subsidiary) and Acquisition of shares

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 92 898 M 669 M 669 M Net income 2023 13 945 M 100 M 100 M Net cash 2023 19 882 M 143 M 143 M P/E ratio 2023 52,9x Yield 2023 0,53% Capitalization 742 B 5 344 M 5 344 M EV / Sales 2023 7,77x EV / Sales 2024 6,88x Nbr of Employees 10 435 Free-Float 80,8% Chart ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 12 Last Close Price 2 732,00 JPY Average target price 3 118,18 JPY Spread / Average Target 14,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Masahiko Miyata Manager-Planning Office Munechika Matsumoto Managing Director & GM-Basic Technology Research Mizuho Ito Deputy Manager-Business Strategy Kiyomichi Ito Independent Outside Director Akinori Shibazaki Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. 26.25% 5 344 PENUMBRA, INC. 41.26% 11 757 SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC. 33.79% 10 076 MASIMO CORPORATION 9.39% 8 544 NOVOCURE LIMITED -2.10% 7 627 GETINGE AB 15.35% 6 233