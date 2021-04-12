Log in
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.

(7747)
Asahi Intecc : Notice Regarding Conclusion of Basic Agreement on Acquisition of Quota of KARDIA S.R.L(Subsidiary Company)

04/12/2021
April 12, 2021

To All Concerned Parties,

Company: Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masahiko Miyata, President & CEO

(Securities code: 7747, First section of Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Mizuho Ito, Member of Board & CFO, General Manager of Administration

(TEL. +81-561-48-5551)

Notice Regarding Conclusion of Basic Agreement on Acquisition of Quota of KARDIA S.R.L

(Subsidiary Company)

Asahi Intecc Group announces that it passed a resolution at its board of directors' meeting held on April 12, 2021, to conclude a basic agreement on acquisition of quota of KARDIA S.R.L (KARDIA) to consider making KARDIA a consolidated subsidiary.

Not all matters related to the acquisition of quota have been fixed. If there are any important developments in the future, Asahi Intecc will disclose them in a timely and appropriate manner.

1. Reasons for Considering Acquisition of Quota

KARDIA has a long-standing partnership with Asahi Intecc as a distributor of Asahi Intecc Group in the Italian market since 1996, and directly sells interventional (intravascular catheter treatment) devices for the cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular fields. It also undertakes installation of catheter operating rooms in hospitals and the management and purchase of products used.

Asahi Intecc recently signed a basic agreement to acquire 70% of the quota of KARDIA in July 2021 and 100% of the quota within 5 years in response to the intent of transferring of quota from KARDIA and its shareholders, and that contributes the purpose of Asahi Incecc Group to start direct sales in the Italian market.

Italy plays a leading role in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) treatment (Note 1) in the European market as chronic total occlusion (CTO) (Note 2) treatment is particularly popular in Italy. In Italy, KARDIA sells a wide range of interventional devices such as guide wires for the cardiovascular, peripheral and neurovascular areas and catheter products of Asahi Intecc Group. Other than Asahi Intecc Group's devices, it handles several innovative technologies such as Patent Foremen Ovale (PFO) closure devices and transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVr) device for the cardiovascular system and stent retrievers used for thrombectomy in the neurovascular field. In addition to distributing products, KARDIA also undertakes contracts to set up catheter operating rooms, and for a long time has comprehensively earned a high level of trust from doctors.

After the acquisition of quota by Asahi Intecc Group, KARDIA will retain the current management team, with the founders of the company being involved in management for the time being, and will not make major organizational changes.

Asahi Intecc Group has set "expanding affected / treatment areas" as a medium- to long-term strategy, and in Europe / the Middle East and Asian regions, it is promoting to develop an optimal sales and distribution network in each region. In Europe / the Middle East, Italy will be positioned as a direct sales region following France and Germany, and by making KARDIA a subsidiary, about 30 % of sales in the European / Middle Eastern market will be direct sales.

In welcoming KARDIA, which plays a leading role in PCI treatment in Italy, as an Asahi Intecc Group Company, Asahi Intecc will continue to further enhance Asahi Intecc Group's presence and expand its market share by providing higher-value marketing and services through collaboration between the two companies.

(Note 1) PCI treatment :One of the treatments for diseases such as angina pectoris and myocardial infarction that occur when the blood vessels (coronary arteries) of the heart are clogged or narrowed by

1

cholesterol. A thin tube called a catheter is inserted into a blood vessel from the base of

the wrist or foot to widen the narrowed blood vessel for treatment.

(Note 2) CTO

: A lesion that is completely occluded for a long time. Although such lesions were in the

area of surgery (bypass surgery) in the past, PCI treatment (minimally invasive treatment

in the cardiovascular field) is the mainstream in Japan currently because Asahi Intecc

succeeded in developing PTCA guide wire that can also be used for the CTO.

2. Summary of Acquisition of Quota

  1. Overview of the subsidiary company (KARDIA S.R.L) to be changed

Company name

KARDIA S.R.L

Location

MILANO(MI) VIA CORMONS 18 CAP 20151

Title and name of

PORETTI EZIO, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Representative

LONGONI GIOVANNI, Managing Director

Purchase, wholesale and leasing (excluding financial leasing) of medical and

Description of business

healthcare materials, clinical and laboratory equipment and clinical analysis

laboratories, IT products and hardware

Capital

100,000 euros (12 million yen)

Date of establishment

July 20,1993

Major shareholders and

LONGONI GIOVANNI

50.0%

their shareholding ratios

PORETTI EZIO

50.0%

Capital

There is no capital relationship between Asahi Intecc

relationship

and the relevant company that should be disclosed.

Relationships between

Personnel

There is no personnel relationship between Asahi

the listed company and

Intecc and the relevant company that should be

relationship

the relevant company

disclosed.

Business

Asahi Intecc supplies products to the relevant

relationship

company.

Recent results of operations and financial condition of the relevant company (non-consolidated)

Fiscal year

June.2018

June.2019

June.2020

Net assets

16,922 thousand

euros

20,572 thousand euros

10,128 thousand euros

(2,185 million

yen)

(2,656 million yen)

(1,308 million

yen)

Total assets

22,621 thousand

euros

26,726 thousand euros

15,391 thousand euros

(2,921 million

yen)

(3,451 million yen)

(1,987 million

yen)

Net asset per share

Net sales

19,188 thousand euros

21,108 thousand euros

18,715 thousand

euros

(2,478 million

yen)

(2,726 million yen)

(2,417 million

yen)

Operating income

5,165 thousand

euros

4,973 thousand euros

4,713 thousand

euros

(667 million

yen)

(642 million yen)

(608 million

yen)

Ordinary Income

5,266 thousand euros

5,060 thousand euros

4,861 thousand euros

(680 million

yen)

(653 million yen)

(627 million

yen)

Net income

3,775 thousand euros

3,650 thousand euros

3,555 thousand

euros

(487 million

yen)

(471 million yen)

(459 million

yen)

Net income per share

Dividend per share

*Convert one euro into 129.15 yen

  1. Overview of the other party selling quota

2

Name and Address

LONGONI GIOVANNI, Bovisio-Masciago (Mi), Italy

Relationship between

There is no capital, personnel and business relationship

between Asahi

the listed company and

Intecc and the relevant individual that should be disclosed.

the relevant individual

Name and Address

PORETTI EZIO, Carnago (Va), Italy

Relationship between

There is no capital, personnel and business relationship

between Asahi

the listed company and

Intecc and the relevant individual that should be disclosed.

the relevant individual

  1. Proportion of quota to be acquired, acquisition price and quota ownership before and after acquisition

Proportion of quota

0.00%

held before change

Proportion of quota to

70.00 %

be acquired

Lump Sum 28,000 thousand euros (3,616 million yen)

As a milestone in response to the achievement of certain conditions in the

future, payments of up to 12,000 thousand euros (1,550 million yen) may

occur by July, 2026

The funds for the acquisition will be applied by the funds procured through

Acquisition price

the payment and exercise of the 4th share acquisition rights (the share

acquisition rights) through a third-party allotment resolved at the board of

directors' meeting held today. If the funds would not be raised as expected

due to the exercise status of the share acquisition rights or changes in the

share price at the time of exercise, the funds for the acquisition will be

applied by the funds procured through borrowing from financial

institutions, etc.

Currently under discussion with the audit firm, amount of goodwill, etc. has

Amount of goodwill,

not been fixed. For goodwill and other intangible asset, the amount is

etc.

expected to be about 2.5 to 2.7 billion yen and the amortization period is

expected to be about 5 years

Proportion of quota

70.00%

held after change

  1. Time line of quota acquisition

Resolution at Board of

April 12, 2021

Directors' meeting

Conclusion of Contract

April 12, 2021

Scheduled to execute

July 1, 2021

quota transfer

3. Future Prospects

The impact of the quota acquisition of this time on financial results for the fiscal year ending June 2021 will be minimal. In addition, the impact on the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending June 2022 is currently under scrutiny. Financial forecast for the fiscal year ending June 2022 will be disclosed later.

3

(Reference) Forecast of consolidated business performance for the fiscal year ending June 2021(announced on August 14, 2020) and consolidated actual business performance for the fiscal year ended June 2020

Net income

Consolidated net

Consolidated

Consolidated

attributable to

sales

operating income

ordinary income

parent company

shareholders

Consolidated

forecast for the

60,542 million yen

12,619 million yen

12,496 million yen

9,193 million yen

current fiscal year

(FYE June 2021)

Consolidated actual

business

performance for the

56,546 million yen

12,445 million yen

12,310 million yen

9,178 million yen

previous fiscal year

(FYE June 2020)

4

Disclaimer

Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 07:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
