Asahi Intecc : Notice Regarding Conclusion of Basic Agreement on Acquisition of Quota of KARDIA S.R.L(Subsidiary Company)

April 12, 2021

To All Concerned Parties,

Company: Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masahiko Miyata, President & CEO

(Securities code: 7747, First section of Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Mizuho Ito, Member of Board & CFO, General Manager of Administration

(TEL. +81-561-48-5551)

Notice Regarding Conclusion of Basic Agreement on Acquisition of Quota of KARDIA S.R.L

(Subsidiary Company)

Asahi Intecc Group announces that it passed a resolution at its board of directors' meeting held on April 12, 2021, to conclude a basic agreement on acquisition of quota of KARDIA S.R.L (KARDIA) to consider making KARDIA a consolidated subsidiary.

Not all matters related to the acquisition of quota have been fixed. If there are any important developments in the future, Asahi Intecc will disclose them in a timely and appropriate manner.

1. Reasons for Considering Acquisition of Quota

KARDIA has a long-standing partnership with Asahi Intecc as a distributor of Asahi Intecc Group in the Italian market since 1996, and directly sells interventional (intravascular catheter treatment) devices for the cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular fields. It also undertakes installation of catheter operating rooms in hospitals and the management and purchase of products used.

Asahi Intecc recently signed a basic agreement to acquire 70% of the quota of KARDIA in July 2021 and 100% of the quota within 5 years in response to the intent of transferring of quota from KARDIA and its shareholders, and that contributes the purpose of Asahi Incecc Group to start direct sales in the Italian market.

Italy plays a leading role in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) treatment (Note 1) in the European market as chronic total occlusion (CTO) (Note 2) treatment is particularly popular in Italy. In Italy, KARDIA sells a wide range of interventional devices such as guide wires for the cardiovascular, peripheral and neurovascular areas and catheter products of Asahi Intecc Group. Other than Asahi Intecc Group's devices, it handles several innovative technologies such as Patent Foremen Ovale (PFO) closure devices and transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVr) device for the cardiovascular system and stent retrievers used for thrombectomy in the neurovascular field. In addition to distributing products, KARDIA also undertakes contracts to set up catheter operating rooms, and for a long time has comprehensively earned a high level of trust from doctors.

After the acquisition of quota by Asahi Intecc Group, KARDIA will retain the current management team, with the founders of the company being involved in management for the time being, and will not make major organizational changes.

Asahi Intecc Group has set "expanding affected / treatment areas" as a medium- to long-term strategy, and in Europe / the Middle East and Asian regions, it is promoting to develop an optimal sales and distribution network in each region. In Europe / the Middle East, Italy will be positioned as a direct sales region following France and Germany, and by making KARDIA a subsidiary, about 30 % of sales in the European / Middle Eastern market will be direct sales.

In welcoming KARDIA, which plays a leading role in PCI treatment in Italy, as an Asahi Intecc Group Company, Asahi Intecc will continue to further enhance Asahi Intecc Group's presence and expand its market share by providing higher-value marketing and services through collaboration between the two companies.

(Note 1) PCI treatment :One of the treatments for diseases such as angina pectoris and myocardial infarction that occur when the blood vessels (coronary arteries) of the heart are clogged or narrowed by