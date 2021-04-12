Asahi Intecc : Notice Regarding Conclusion of Basic Agreement on Acquisition of Quota of KARDIA S.R.L(Subsidiary Company)
04/12/2021 | 03:33am EDT
April 12, 2021
To All Concerned Parties,
Company: Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd.
Representative: Masahiko Miyata, President & CEO
(Securities code: 7747, First section of Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange)
Contact:
Mizuho Ito, Member of Board & CFO, General Manager of Administration
(TEL. +81-561-48-5551)
Notice Regarding Conclusion of Basic Agreement on Acquisition of Quota of KARDIA S.R.L
(Subsidiary Company)
Asahi Intecc Group announces that it passed a resolution at its board of directors' meeting held on April 12, 2021, to conclude a basic agreement on acquisition of quota of KARDIA S.R.L (KARDIA) to consider making KARDIA a consolidated subsidiary.
Not all matters related to the acquisition of quota have been fixed. If there are any important developments in the future, Asahi Intecc will disclose them in a timely and appropriate manner.
1. Reasons for Considering Acquisition of Quota
KARDIA has a long-standing partnership with Asahi Intecc as a distributor of Asahi Intecc Group in the Italian market since 1996, and directly sells interventional (intravascular catheter treatment) devices for the cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular fields. It also undertakes installation of catheter operating rooms in hospitals and the management and purchase of products used.
Asahi Intecc recently signed a basic agreement to acquire 70% of the quota of KARDIA in July 2021 and 100% of the quota within 5 years in response to the intent of transferring of quota from KARDIA and its shareholders, and that contributes the purpose of Asahi Incecc Group to start direct sales in the Italian market.
Italy plays a leading role in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) treatment (Note 1) in the European market as chronic total occlusion (CTO) (Note 2) treatment is particularly popular in Italy. In Italy, KARDIA sells a wide range of interventional devices such as guide wires for the cardiovascular, peripheral and neurovascular areas and catheter products of Asahi Intecc Group. Other than Asahi Intecc Group's devices, it handles several innovative technologies such as Patent Foremen Ovale (PFO) closure devices and transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVr) device for the cardiovascular system and stent retrievers used for thrombectomy in the neurovascular field. In addition to distributing products, KARDIA also undertakes contracts to set up catheter operating rooms, and for a long time has comprehensively earned a high level of trust from doctors.
After the acquisition of quota by Asahi Intecc Group, KARDIA will retain the current management team, with the founders of the company being involved in management for the time being, and will not make major organizational changes.
Asahi Intecc Group has set "expanding affected / treatment areas" as a medium- to long-term strategy, and in Europe / the Middle East and Asian regions, it is promoting to develop an optimal sales and distribution network in each region. In Europe / the Middle East, Italy will be positioned as a direct sales region following France and Germany, and by making KARDIA a subsidiary, about 30 % of sales in the European / Middle Eastern market will be direct sales.
In welcoming KARDIA, which plays a leading role in PCI treatment in Italy, as an Asahi Intecc Group Company, Asahi Intecc will continue to further enhance Asahi Intecc Group's presence and expand its market share by providing higher-value marketing and services through collaboration between the two companies.
(Note 1) PCI treatment :One of the treatments for diseases such as angina pectoris and myocardial infarction that occur when the blood vessels (coronary arteries) of the heart are clogged or narrowed by
1
cholesterol. A thin tube called a catheter is inserted into a blood vessel from the base of
the wrist or foot to widen the narrowed blood vessel for treatment.
(Note 2) CTO
: A lesion that is completely occluded for a long time. Although such lesions were in the
area of surgery (bypass surgery) in the past, PCI treatment (minimally invasive treatment
in the cardiovascular field) is the mainstream in Japan currently because Asahi Intecc
succeeded in developing PTCA guide wire that can also be used for the CTO.
2. Summary of Acquisition of Quota
Overview of the subsidiary company (KARDIA S.R.L) to be changed
①
Company name
KARDIA S.R.L
②
Location
MILANO(MI) VIA CORMONS 18 CAP 20151
③
Title and name of
PORETTI EZIO, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Representative
LONGONI GIOVANNI, Managing Director
Purchase, wholesale and leasing (excluding financial leasing) of medical and
④
Description of business
healthcare materials, clinical and laboratory equipment and clinical analysis
laboratories, IT products and hardware
⑤
Capital
100,000 euros (12 million yen)
⑥
Date of establishment
July 20,1993
⑦
Major shareholders and
LONGONI GIOVANNI
50.0%
their shareholding ratios
PORETTI EZIO
50.0%
Capital
There is no capital relationship between Asahi Intecc
relationship
and the relevant company that should be disclosed.
Relationships between
Personnel
There is no personnel relationship between Asahi
⑧
the listed company and
Intecc and the relevant company that should be
relationship
the relevant company
disclosed.
Business
Asahi Intecc supplies products to the relevant
relationship
company.
⑨ Recent results of operations and financial condition of the relevant company (non-consolidated)
Fiscal year
June.2018
June.2019
June.2020
Net assets
16,922 thousand
euros
20,572 thousand euros
10,128 thousand euros
(2,185 million
yen)
(2,656 million yen)
(1,308 million
yen)
Total assets
22,621 thousand
euros
26,726 thousand euros
15,391 thousand euros
(2,921 million
yen)
(3,451 million yen)
(1,987 million
yen)
Net asset per share
‐
‐
‐
Net sales
19,188 thousand euros
21,108 thousand euros
18,715 thousand
euros
(2,478 million
yen)
(2,726 million yen)
(2,417 million
yen)
Operating income
5,165 thousand
euros
4,973 thousand euros
4,713 thousand
euros
(667 million
yen)
(642 million yen)
(608 million
yen)
Ordinary Income
5,266 thousand euros
5,060 thousand euros
4,861 thousand euros
(680 million
yen)
(653 million yen)
(627 million
yen)
Net income
3,775 thousand euros
3,650 thousand euros
3,555 thousand
euros
(487 million
yen)
(471 million yen)
(459 million
yen)
Net income per share
‐
‐
‐
Dividend per share
‐
‐
‐
*Convert one euro into 129.15 yen
Overview of the other party selling quota
2
①
Name and Address
LONGONI GIOVANNI, Bovisio-Masciago (Mi), Italy
Relationship between
There is no capital, personnel and business relationship
between Asahi
②
the listed company and
Intecc and the relevant individual that should be disclosed.
the relevant individual
①
Name and Address
PORETTI EZIO, Carnago (Va), Italy
Relationship between
There is no capital, personnel and business relationship
between Asahi
②
the listed company and
Intecc and the relevant individual that should be disclosed.
the relevant individual
Proportion of quota to be acquired, acquisition price and quota ownership before and after acquisition
①
Proportion of quota
0.00%
held before change
②
Proportion of quota to
70.00 %
be acquired
Lump Sum 28,000 thousand euros (3,616 million yen)
As a milestone in response to the achievement of certain conditions in the
future, payments of up to 12,000 thousand euros (1,550 million yen) may
occur by July, 2026
The funds for the acquisition will be applied by the funds procured through
③
Acquisition price
the payment and exercise of the 4th share acquisition rights (the share
acquisition rights) through a third-party allotment resolved at the board of
directors' meeting held today. If the funds would not be raised as expected
due to the exercise status of the share acquisition rights or changes in the
share price at the time of exercise, the funds for the acquisition will be
applied by the funds procured through borrowing from financial
institutions, etc.
Currently under discussion with the audit firm, amount of goodwill, etc. has
④
Amount of goodwill,
not been fixed. For goodwill and other intangible asset, the amount is
etc.
expected to be about 2.5 to 2.7 billion yen and the amortization period is
expected to be about 5 years
⑤
Proportion of quota
70.00%
held after change
Time line of quota acquisition
①
Resolution at Board of
April 12, 2021
Directors' meeting
②
Conclusion of Contract
April 12, 2021
③
Scheduled to execute
July 1, 2021
quota transfer
3. Future Prospects
The impact of the quota acquisition of this time on financial results for the fiscal year ending June 2021 will be minimal. In addition, the impact on the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending June 2022 is currently under scrutiny. Financial forecast for the fiscal year ending June 2022 will be disclosed later.
3
(Reference) Forecast of consolidated business performance for the fiscal year ending June 2021(announced on August 14, 2020) and consolidated actual business performance for the fiscal year ended June 2020
Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 07:32:07 UTC.