Asahi Intecc : Notice Regarding Conclusion of Basic Agreement on Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical Corporation (Subsidiary Company)
04/12/2021 | 03:33am EDT
April 12, 2021
To All Concerned Parties,
Company: Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd.
Representative: Masahiko Miyata, President & CEO
(Securities code: 7747, First section of Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange)
Contact:
Mizuho Ito, Member of Board & CFO, General Manager of Administration
(TEL. +81-561-48-5551)
Notice Regarding Conclusion of Basic Agreement on Acquisition of Shares of
Pathways Medical Corporation (Subsidiary Company)
Asahi Intecc Group announces that it passed a resolution at its board of directors' meeting held on April 12, 2021, to conclude a basic agreement on acquisition of shares of Pathways Medical Corporation (Pathways Medical) to consider making Pathways Medical a wholly owned subsidiary.
Not all matters related to the acquisition of shares have been fixed. If there are any important developments in the future, Asahi Intecc will disclose them in a timely and appropriate manner.
1. Reasons for Considering Acquisition of Shares
Pathways Medical is a U.S. company that possesses unique technology related to electrical wiring which can be formed on the surface of guide wires, etc.
Asahi Intecc recently signed a basic agreement to consider acquiring 100% of the shares of Pathways Medical with the aim of applying its technology to the smart guide wire (Note 1) that Asahi Intecc has been developing jointly with SENSOME in France.
Pathways Medical has the technology to form electrical wiring with an ultra-thin film on the surface of guide wires, etc. and a unique technology for connecting the wiring to sensors. In 2019, it completed the first-in-man study on the guide wire equipped with the sensor, and the technical feasibility has been proved.
By using the technology of Pathways Medical, a very thin and uniform film can be laminated on thin and curved surfaces, such as those found on guide wires or catheters. When a conductive layer is formed, pattern etching with a laser can realize electrical wiring with a high degree of freedom and accuracy. In general, as the guide wire that attaches the sensor requires the transmission of electrical signals and power, the structure is often such that the wire is passed through the pipe. Therefore, there is a demerit that the basic performance as a guide wire such as torque, rigidity, and strength is significantly reduced.
On the other hand, the surface wiring, which is the technology of Pathways Medical, has few design restrictions and can fully satisfy the basic performance as a guide wire because there is no need to change the basic structure of the wire and the wiring can be formed with an ultra-thin film.
Therefore, it is possible to realize a stroke smart guide wire that maintains the same level of torque (rotation trackability), which is Asahi Intecc's strength, as the normal guide wire and to commercialize it with a competitive advantage.
By making Pathways Medical a subsidiary, Asahi Intecc Group will incorporate these technological capabilities under its umbrella, which will lead to the strengthening of the development of guide wires and catheters with sensors centered on smart guide wires (Note 2). Asahi Intecc believes that this will lead to the realization and expansion of Asahi Intecc Group's new medium- to long-term business areas, as it will be possible to apply these technological capabilities to new and epoch-making products.
Asahi Intecc Group has set "expanding affected / treatment areas" and "creating new businesses" as its medium- to long-term strategies. By making Pathways Medical a subsidiary, Asahi Intecc will continue to strive to promote digitizing medical care and help spread minimally invasive treatment products in a wide range of fields and improve the quality of life of patients.
1
(Note 1) Smart guide wire: An epoch-making guide wire that makes it possible to identify the properties of blood clots causing cerebral infarction by combining the sensor technology of SENSOME in France and guide wire technology of Asahi Intecc.
(Note 2) General term for the wires with advanced functions added to conventional products by combining guide wires with sensors and energy technology
2. Summary of Acquisition of Shares
Overview of the subsidiary company (Pathways Medical Corporation) to be changed
①
Company name
Pathways Medical Corporation
②
Location
1013 Centre Road Suite 403S Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19805,
United States of America
③
Title and name of
Nitin Patil, Chief Executive Officer
Representative
④
Description of business
Research and development of guide wire with sensor utilizing a thin film
electrical conductor technology
⑤
Capital
12,501 thousand US dollars（1,328 million yen）
March 11, 2020
⑥
Date of establishment
*Pathways Medical is a company established for the purpose of cutting out
the technology for which the development has been completed.
Cygnus Investment Corporation 79.5％
Major shareholders
Nitin Patil
12.0％
⑦
and their shareholding
Phil Houle
6.0 ％
ratios
Goutam Dutta
2.0％
Vyanjana Pandya
0. 5％
Capital
There is no capital relationship between Asahi Intecc
relationship
and the relevant company that should be disclosed.
Relationships between
Personnel
There is no personnel relationship between Asahi
⑧
the listed company and
Intecc and the relevant company that should be
relationship
the relevant company
disclosed.
Business
There is no business relationship between Asahi Intecc
relationship
and the relevant company that should be disclosed.
⑨ Recent results of operations and financial condition of the relevant company (non-consolidated)
Fiscal year
Aug.2020
Net assets
12,501 thousand US dollars
(1,328
million
yen)
Total assets
12,501 thousand US dollars
(1,328
million
yen)
Net asset per share
12.50 US dollars
(1,328
yen)
Net sales
‐
Operating income
‐
Ordinary Income
‐
Net income
‐
Net income per share
‐
Dividend per share
‐
*Convert one US dollar into 106.25 yen
Overview of the other party selling shares
①
Name
Cygnus Investment Corporation
②
Location
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
③
Title and name of
Donna Ebanks, Solaris Corporate Services Ltd., Corporate Officer
Representative
2
④
Description of business
Investment
⑤
Capital
Not disclosed in accordance with the confidentiality obligations with the
other party
⑥
Date of establishment
July 10, 2012
Net assets and total
Not disclosed in accordance with the confidentiality obligations with the
⑦
assets in the preceding
other party
fiscal year
⑧
Major shareholders and
Not disclosed in accordance with the confidentiality obligations with the
their shareholding ratios
other party
Capital
Relationship between
relationship
There is no capital, personnel and business relationship
Personnel
⑨
the listed company and
between Asahi Intecc and the relevant company that
relationship
the relevant company
should be disclosed.
Business
relationship
①
Name and Address
Nitin Patil, Danville, California, USA
Relationship between
There is no capital, personnel and business relationship between Asahi Intecc
②
the listed company and
and the relevant individual that should be disclosed.
the relevant individual
①
Name and Address
Phil Houle, Sunnyvale, California, USA
Relationship between
There is no capital, personnel and business relationship between Asahi Intecc
②
the listed company and
and the relevant individual that should be disclosed.
the relevant individual
①
Name and Address
Goutam Dutta, Karnataka, India
Relationship between
There is no capital, personnel and business relationship between Asahi Intecc
②
the listed company and
and the relevant individual that should be disclosed.
the relevant individual
①
Name and Address
Vyanjana Pandya, Centreville, Virginia, USA
Relationship between
There is no capital, personnel and business relationship between Asahi Intecc
②
the listed company and
and the relevant individual that should be disclosed.
the relevant individual
Number of shares to be acquired, acquisition price and share ownership before and after acquisition
Number of shares held
0 shares
①
(Number of voting rights: 0)
before change
(Percentage of voting rights held: 0.00%)
②
Shares to be acquired
1,000,000 shares
(Number of voting rights: 1,000,000)
Lump Sum 23,000 thousand US dollars (2,444 million yen)
As a milestone in response to the achievement of certain conditions in the
future, payments of up to 7,000 thousand US dollars (744 million yen) may
occur by July,2023
③
Acquisition price
The funds for the acquisition will be applied by the funds procured through
the payment and exercise of the 4th share acquisition rights (the share
acquisition rights) through a third-party allotment resolved at the board of
directors' meeting held today. If the funds would not be raised as expected
due to the exercise status of the share acquisition rights or changes in the
3
share price at the time of exercise, the funds for the acquisition will be
applied by the funds procured through borrowing from financial
institutions, etc.
Currently under discussion with the audit firm, amount of goodwill, etc. has
④
Amount of goodwill,
not been fixed. For goodwill and patent rights, the amount is expected to be
etc.
about 1.9 billion yen and the amortization period is expected to be about 10
years.
Number of shares after
1,000,000 shares
⑤
(Number of voting rights: 1,000,000)
change
(Percentage of voting rights held: 100.00% )
Time line of share acquisition
①
Resolution at Board of
April 12, 2021
Directors' meeting
②
Conclusion of Contract
April 12, 2021
③
Scheduled to execute
July 1, 2021
share transfer
3. Future Prospects
The impact of the share acquisition of this time on Asahi Intecc Group's financial results for the fiscal year ending June 2021 will be minimal. In addition, the impact on the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending June 2022 is currently under scrutiny. Financial forecast for the fiscal year ending June 2022 will be disclosed later.
(Reference) Forecast of consolidated business performance for the fiscal year ending June 2021(announced on August 14, 2020) and consolidated actual business performance for the fiscal year ended June 2020
Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 07:32:07 UTC.