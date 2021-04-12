Log in
Asahi Intecc : Notice Regarding Conclusion of Basic Agreement on Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical Corporation (Subsidiary Company)

04/12/2021 | 03:33am EDT
April 12, 2021

To All Concerned Parties,

Company: Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masahiko Miyata, President & CEO

(Securities code: 7747, First section of Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Mizuho Ito, Member of Board & CFO, General Manager of Administration

(TEL. +81-561-48-5551)

Notice Regarding Conclusion of Basic Agreement on Acquisition of Shares of

Pathways Medical Corporation (Subsidiary Company)

Asahi Intecc Group announces that it passed a resolution at its board of directors' meeting held on April 12, 2021, to conclude a basic agreement on acquisition of shares of Pathways Medical Corporation (Pathways Medical) to consider making Pathways Medical a wholly owned subsidiary.

Not all matters related to the acquisition of shares have been fixed. If there are any important developments in the future, Asahi Intecc will disclose them in a timely and appropriate manner.

1. Reasons for Considering Acquisition of Shares

Pathways Medical is a U.S. company that possesses unique technology related to electrical wiring which can be formed on the surface of guide wires, etc.

Asahi Intecc recently signed a basic agreement to consider acquiring 100% of the shares of Pathways Medical with the aim of applying its technology to the smart guide wire (Note 1) that Asahi Intecc has been developing jointly with SENSOME in France.

Pathways Medical has the technology to form electrical wiring with an ultra-thin film on the surface of guide wires, etc. and a unique technology for connecting the wiring to sensors. In 2019, it completed the first-in-man study on the guide wire equipped with the sensor, and the technical feasibility has been proved.

By using the technology of Pathways Medical, a very thin and uniform film can be laminated on thin and curved surfaces, such as those found on guide wires or catheters. When a conductive layer is formed, pattern etching with a laser can realize electrical wiring with a high degree of freedom and accuracy. In general, as the guide wire that attaches the sensor requires the transmission of electrical signals and power, the structure is often such that the wire is passed through the pipe. Therefore, there is a demerit that the basic performance as a guide wire such as torque, rigidity, and strength is significantly reduced.

On the other hand, the surface wiring, which is the technology of Pathways Medical, has few design restrictions and can fully satisfy the basic performance as a guide wire because there is no need to change the basic structure of the wire and the wiring can be formed with an ultra-thin film.

Therefore, it is possible to realize a stroke smart guide wire that maintains the same level of torque (rotation trackability), which is Asahi Intecc's strength, as the normal guide wire and to commercialize it with a competitive advantage.

By making Pathways Medical a subsidiary, Asahi Intecc Group will incorporate these technological capabilities under its umbrella, which will lead to the strengthening of the development of guide wires and catheters with sensors centered on smart guide wires (Note 2). Asahi Intecc believes that this will lead to the realization and expansion of Asahi Intecc Group's new medium- to long-term business areas, as it will be possible to apply these technological capabilities to new and epoch-making products.

Asahi Intecc Group has set "expanding affected / treatment areas" and "creating new businesses" as its medium- to long-term strategies. By making Pathways Medical a subsidiary, Asahi Intecc will continue to strive to promote digitizing medical care and help spread minimally invasive treatment products in a wide range of fields and improve the quality of life of patients.

1

(Note 1) Smart guide wire: An epoch-making guide wire that makes it possible to identify the properties of blood clots causing cerebral infarction by combining the sensor technology of SENSOME in France and guide wire technology of Asahi Intecc.

(Note 2) General term for the wires with advanced functions added to conventional products by combining guide wires with sensors and energy technology

2. Summary of Acquisition of Shares

  1. Overview of the subsidiary company (Pathways Medical Corporation) to be changed

Company name

Pathways Medical Corporation

Location

1013 Centre Road Suite 403S Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19805,

United States of America

Title and name of

Nitin Patil, Chief Executive Officer

Representative

Description of business

Research and development of guide wire with sensor utilizing a thin film

electrical conductor technology

Capital

12,501 thousand US dollars1,328 million yen

March 11, 2020

Date of establishment

*Pathways Medical is a company established for the purpose of cutting out

the technology for which the development has been completed.

Cygnus Investment Corporation 79.5

Major shareholders

Nitin Patil

12.0

and their shareholding

Phil Houle

6.0

ratios

Goutam Dutta

2.0

Vyanjana Pandya

0. 5

Capital

There is no capital relationship between Asahi Intecc

relationship

and the relevant company that should be disclosed.

Relationships between

Personnel

There is no personnel relationship between Asahi

the listed company and

Intecc and the relevant company that should be

relationship

the relevant company

disclosed.

Business

There is no business relationship between Asahi Intecc

relationship

and the relevant company that should be disclosed.

Recent results of operations and financial condition of the relevant company (non-consolidated)

Fiscal year

Aug.2020

Net assets

12,501 thousand US dollars

(1,328

million

yen)

Total assets

12,501 thousand US dollars

(1,328

million

yen)

Net asset per share

12.50 US dollars

(1,328

yen)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary Income

Net income

Net income per share

Dividend per share

*Convert one US dollar into 106.25 yen

  1. Overview of the other party selling shares

Name

Cygnus Investment Corporation

Location

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Title and name of

Donna Ebanks, Solaris Corporate Services Ltd., Corporate Officer

Representative

2

Description of business

Investment

Capital

Not disclosed in accordance with the confidentiality obligations with the

other party

Date of establishment

July 10, 2012

Net assets and total

Not disclosed in accordance with the confidentiality obligations with the

assets in the preceding

other party

fiscal year

Major shareholders and

Not disclosed in accordance with the confidentiality obligations with the

their shareholding ratios

other party

Capital

Relationship between

relationship

There is no capital, personnel and business relationship

Personnel

the listed company and

between Asahi Intecc and the relevant company that

relationship

the relevant company

should be disclosed.

Business

relationship

Name and Address

Nitin Patil, Danville, California, USA

Relationship between

There is no capital, personnel and business relationship between Asahi Intecc

the listed company and

and the relevant individual that should be disclosed.

the relevant individual

Name and Address

Phil Houle, Sunnyvale, California, USA

Relationship between

There is no capital, personnel and business relationship between Asahi Intecc

the listed company and

and the relevant individual that should be disclosed.

the relevant individual

Name and Address

Goutam Dutta, Karnataka, India

Relationship between

There is no capital, personnel and business relationship between Asahi Intecc

the listed company and

and the relevant individual that should be disclosed.

the relevant individual

Name and Address

Vyanjana Pandya, Centreville, Virginia, USA

Relationship between

There is no capital, personnel and business relationship between Asahi Intecc

the listed company and

and the relevant individual that should be disclosed.

the relevant individual

  1. Number of shares to be acquired, acquisition price and share ownership before and after acquisition

Number of shares held

0 shares

(Number of voting rights: 0)

before change

(Percentage of voting rights held: 0.00%)

Shares to be acquired

1,000,000 shares

(Number of voting rights: 1,000,000)

Lump Sum 23,000 thousand US dollars (2,444 million yen)

As a milestone in response to the achievement of certain conditions in the

future, payments of up to 7,000 thousand US dollars (744 million yen) may

occur by July,2023

Acquisition price

The funds for the acquisition will be applied by the funds procured through

the payment and exercise of the 4th share acquisition rights (the share

acquisition rights) through a third-party allotment resolved at the board of

directors' meeting held today. If the funds would not be raised as expected

due to the exercise status of the share acquisition rights or changes in the

3

share price at the time of exercise, the funds for the acquisition will be

applied by the funds procured through borrowing from financial

institutions, etc.

Currently under discussion with the audit firm, amount of goodwill, etc. has

Amount of goodwill,

not been fixed. For goodwill and patent rights, the amount is expected to be

etc.

about 1.9 billion yen and the amortization period is expected to be about 10

years.

Number of shares after

1,000,000 shares

(Number of voting rights: 1,000,000)

change

(Percentage of voting rights held: 100.00% )

  1. Time line of share acquisition

Resolution at Board of

April 12, 2021

Directors' meeting

Conclusion of Contract

April 12, 2021

Scheduled to execute

July 1, 2021

share transfer

3. Future Prospects

The impact of the share acquisition of this time on Asahi Intecc Group's financial results for the fiscal year ending June 2021 will be minimal. In addition, the impact on the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending June 2022 is currently under scrutiny. Financial forecast for the fiscal year ending June 2022 will be disclosed later.

(Reference) Forecast of consolidated business performance for the fiscal year ending June 2021(announced on August 14, 2020) and consolidated actual business performance for the fiscal year ended June 2020

Net income

Consolidated net

Consolidated

Consolidated

attributable to

sales

operating income

ordinary income

parent company

shareholders

Consolidated

forecast for the

60,542 million yen

12,619 million yen

12,496 million yen

9,193 million yen

current fiscal year

(FYE June 2021)

Consolidated actual

business

performance for the

56,546 million yen

12,445 million yen

12,310 million yen

9,178 million yen

previous fiscal year

(FYE June 2020)

4

Disclaimer

Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 07:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
