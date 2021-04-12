Asahi Intecc : Notice Regarding Conclusion of Basic Agreement on Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical Corporation (Subsidiary Company)

April 12, 2021

To All Concerned Parties,

Company: Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masahiko Miyata, President & CEO

(Securities code: 7747, First section of Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Mizuho Ito, Member of Board & CFO, General Manager of Administration

(TEL. +81-561-48-5551)

Notice Regarding Conclusion of Basic Agreement on Acquisition of Shares of

Pathways Medical Corporation (Subsidiary Company)

Asahi Intecc Group announces that it passed a resolution at its board of directors' meeting held on April 12, 2021, to conclude a basic agreement on acquisition of shares of Pathways Medical Corporation (Pathways Medical) to consider making Pathways Medical a wholly owned subsidiary.

Not all matters related to the acquisition of shares have been fixed. If there are any important developments in the future, Asahi Intecc will disclose them in a timely and appropriate manner.

1. Reasons for Considering Acquisition of Shares

Pathways Medical is a U.S. company that possesses unique technology related to electrical wiring which can be formed on the surface of guide wires, etc.

Asahi Intecc recently signed a basic agreement to consider acquiring 100% of the shares of Pathways Medical with the aim of applying its technology to the smart guide wire (Note 1) that Asahi Intecc has been developing jointly with SENSOME in France.

Pathways Medical has the technology to form electrical wiring with an ultra-thin film on the surface of guide wires, etc. and a unique technology for connecting the wiring to sensors. In 2019, it completed the first-in-man study on the guide wire equipped with the sensor, and the technical feasibility has been proved.

By using the technology of Pathways Medical, a very thin and uniform film can be laminated on thin and curved surfaces, such as those found on guide wires or catheters. When a conductive layer is formed, pattern etching with a laser can realize electrical wiring with a high degree of freedom and accuracy. In general, as the guide wire that attaches the sensor requires the transmission of electrical signals and power, the structure is often such that the wire is passed through the pipe. Therefore, there is a demerit that the basic performance as a guide wire such as torque, rigidity, and strength is significantly reduced.

On the other hand, the surface wiring, which is the technology of Pathways Medical, has few design restrictions and can fully satisfy the basic performance as a guide wire because there is no need to change the basic structure of the wire and the wiring can be formed with an ultra-thin film.

Therefore, it is possible to realize a stroke smart guide wire that maintains the same level of torque (rotation trackability), which is Asahi Intecc's strength, as the normal guide wire and to commercialize it with a competitive advantage.

By making Pathways Medical a subsidiary, Asahi Intecc Group will incorporate these technological capabilities under its umbrella, which will lead to the strengthening of the development of guide wires and catheters with sensors centered on smart guide wires (Note 2). Asahi Intecc believes that this will lead to the realization and expansion of Asahi Intecc Group's new medium- to long-term business areas, as it will be possible to apply these technological capabilities to new and epoch-making products.

Asahi Intecc Group has set "expanding affected / treatment areas" and "creating new businesses" as its medium- to long-term strategies. By making Pathways Medical a subsidiary, Asahi Intecc will continue to strive to promote digitizing medical care and help spread minimally invasive treatment products in a wide range of fields and improve the quality of life of patients.