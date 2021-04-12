Asahi Intecc : Notice Regarding Conclusion of Basic Agreement on Acquisition of Shares of Rev. 1 Engineering, Inc. (Subsidiary Company)

Log in
April 12, 2021

To All Concerned Parties,

Company: Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masahiko Miyata, President & CEO

(Securities code: 7747, First section of Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Mizuho Ito, Member of Board & CFO, General Manager of Administration

(TEL. +81-561-48-5551)

Notice Regarding Conclusion of Basic Agreement on Acquisition of Shares of

Rev. 1 Engineering, Inc. (Subsidiary Company)

Asahi Intecc Group announces that it passed a resolution at its board of directors' meeting held on April 12, 2021, to conclude a basic agreement on acquisition of shares of Rev. 1 Engineering, Inc. (Rev. 1) to consider making Rev. 1 a wholly owned subsidiary.

Not all matters related to the acquisition of shares have been fixed. If there are any important developments in the future, Asahi Intecc will disclose them in a timely and appropriate manner.

1. Reasons for Considering Acquisition of Shares

Established by former engineers from major medical device manufacturers, Rev. 1 undertakes design and development of medical devices, mainly in interventions (Note), in the U.S. market.

Asahi Intecc recently signed a basic agreement to consider acquiring 100% of the shares of Rev. 1 with the aim of expanding its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) business in the U.S. market.

Rev. 1 has been entrusted with business from design and development of interventional products to manufacturing of prototypes by various major medical device manufacturers, and possesses design and development know-how of a wide range of interventional products such as cutting-edge catheters. By making Rev. 1 a subsidiary, Asahi Intecc Group will incorporate said know-how under its umbrella, which will lead to the strengthening of catheter development, and by utilizing Asahi Intecc Group's manufacturing bases, Rev. 1's existing business will be expanded from design and development contracts to manufacturing. In addition, because the location is close to Asahi Intecc Group's R&D base in the U.S., the ease of cooperation would be also an advantage. Accordingly, Asahi Intecc expects that it will be possible to expand its OEM business mainly in the U.S. market.

Asahi Intecc Group has set "expanding affected / treatment areas" and "creating new businesses" as its medium- to long-term strategies. By making Rev. 1 a subsidiary, Asahi Intecc will continue to strive to help spread minimally invasive treatment products in a wide range of fields and improve the quality of life of patients.

(Note) Intervention: A general term for treatment methods inserting catheters into blood vessels for diseases such as cardiovascular, brain, peripheral, and abdominal fields.

2. Summary of Acquisition of Shares

  1. Overview of the subsidiary company (Rev. 1 Engineering, Inc.) to be changed

Company name

Rev. 1 Engineering, Inc.

Location

41693 Date St, Murrieta, CA 92562, United States of America

Title and name

of

Eric Johnson, Chief Executive Officer

Representative

Description of

Contracting business of design and development of medical devices

business

Capital

459 thousand US dollars (48 million yen)

1

Date of

November 2, 2009

establishment

Major

shareholders

Eric Johnson, Deanna JohnsonJohnson Family Trust

50.0%

and their

Phillip C. Burke, Michelle A. BurkeBurke Family Living Trust

50.0%

shareholding

ratios

Relationships

Capital relationship

There is no capital relationship between Asahi Intecc and

the relevant company that should be disclosed.

between the

There is no personnel relationship between Asahi Intecc

listed company

Personnel relationship

and the relevant company that should be disclosed.

and the relevant

There is no business relationship between Asahi Intecc and

company

Business relationship

the relevant company that should be disclosed.

Recent results of operations and financial condition of the relevant company (non-consolidated)

Fiscal year

Dec.2018

Dec.2019

Dec.2020

Net assets

1,452 thousand US dollars

2,467 thousand US dollars

2,121 thousand US dollars

(154 million

yen)

(262 million yen)

(225 million

yen)

Total assets

4,183 thousand US dollars

5,827 thousand US dollars

2,948 thousand US dollars

(444 million yen)

(619 million yen)

(313 million

yen)

Net asset per share

1.81 US dollars

3.08 US dollars

2.65 US dollars

(192

yen)

(327 yen)

(281

yen)

Net sales

3,663 thousand US dollars

5,366 thousand US dollars

5,777 thousand US dollars

(389 million

yen)

(570 million yen)

(613 million

yen)

Operating income

1,190 thousand US dollars

2,048 thousand US dollars

2,029 thousand US dollars

(126 million

yen)

(217 million yen)

(215 million

yen)

Ordinary Income

1,194 thousand US dollars

2,066 thousand US dollars

3,056 thousand US dollars

(126 million

yen)

(219 million yen)

(324 million

yen)

Net income

1,194 thousand US dollars

2,066 thousand US dollars

3,056 thousand US dollars

(126 million

yen)

(219 million yen)

(324 million

yen)

Net income per share

1.49 US dollars

2.58 US dollars

3.82 US dollars

(158

yen)

(274 yen)

(405

yen)

Dividend per share

*Convert one US dollar into 106.25 yen

  1. Overview of the other party selling shares

Name and

Eric JohnsonJohnson Family Trust, California, USA

Address

Relationship

between the

There is no capital, personnel and business relationship between Asahi Intecc and the

listed company

individual that should be disclosed.

and the relevant

individual

Name and

Deanna JohnsonJohnson Family Trust, California, USA

Address

Relationship

between the

There is no capital, personnel and business relationship between Asahi Intecc and the

listed company

individual that should be disclosed.

and the relevant

individual

Name and

Phillip C. BurkeBurke Family Living Trust, California, USA

Address

Relationship

There is no capital, personnel and business relationship between Asahi Intecc and the

between the

individual that should be disclosed.

listed company

2

and the relevant

individual

Name and

Michelle A. BurkeBurke Family Living Trust, California, USA

Address

Relationship

between the

There is no capital, personnel and business relationship between Asahi Intecc and the

listed company

individual that should be disclosed.

and the relevant

individual

  1. Number of shares to be acquired, acquisition price and share ownership before and after acquisition

Number of

0 share

shares held

(Number of voting rights: 0)

before change

(Percentage of voting rights held: 0.00%)

Shares to be

800,000 shares

acquired

(Number of voting rights: 800,000)

Lump Sum 27,446 thousand US dollars (2,916 million yen)

The funds for the acquisition will be applied by the funds procured through the

payment and exercise of the 4th share acquisition rights (the share acquisition rights)

Acquisition

through a third-party allotment resolved at the board of directors' meeting held today. If

price

the funds would not be raised as expected due to the exercise status of the share

acquisition rights or changes in the share price at the time of exercise, the funds for the

acquisition will be applied by the funds procured through borrowing from financial

institutions, etc.

Amount of

Currently under discussion with the audit firm, amount of goodwill, etc. has not been

fixed yet. For goodwill, etc., the amount is expected to be about 2.4 to 2.6 billion yen and

goodwill, etc.

the amortization period is expected to be about 5 years

Number of

800,000 shares

shares after

(Number of voting rights: 800,000)

change

(Percentage of voting rights held: 100.00% )

*Convert one US dollar into 106.25 yen

  1. Time line of share acquisition

Resolution at

Board of

April 12, 2021 Directors'

meeting

Conclusion of

April 12, 2021

Contract

Scheduled to

execute share

July 1, 2021

transfer

3. Future Prospects

The impact of the share acquisition of this time on Asahi Inecc Group's financial results for the fiscal year ending June 2021 will be minimal. In addition, the impact on the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending June 2022 is currently under scrutiny. Financial forecast for the fiscal year ending June 2022 will be disclosed later.

(Reference) Forecast of consolidated business performance for the fiscal year ending June 2021(announced on August 14, 2020) and consolidated actual business performance for the fiscal year ended June 2020

Consolidated net

Consolidated

Consolidated

Net income

attributable to

sales

operating income

ordinary income

3

parent company

shareholders

Consolidated forecast

for the current fiscal

60,542 million yen

12,619 million yen

12,496 million yen

9,193 million yen

year

(FYE June 2021)

Consolidated actual

business performance

for the previous fiscal

56,546 million yen

12,445 million yen

12,310 million yen

9,178 million yen

year

(FYE June 2020)

4

Disclaimer

Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 07:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
