Asahi Intecc : Notice Regarding Conclusion of Basic Agreement on Acquisition of Shares of Rev. 1 Engineering, Inc. (Subsidiary Company)
04/12/2021 | 03:33am EDT
April 12, 2021
To All Concerned Parties,
Company: Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd.
Representative: Masahiko Miyata, President & CEO
(Securities code: 7747, First section of Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange)
Contact:
Mizuho Ito, Member of Board & CFO, General Manager of Administration
(TEL. +81-561-48-5551)
Notice Regarding Conclusion of Basic Agreement on Acquisition of Shares of
Rev. 1 Engineering, Inc. (Subsidiary Company)
Asahi Intecc Group announces that it passed a resolution at its board of directors' meeting held on April 12, 2021, to conclude a basic agreement on acquisition of shares of Rev. 1 Engineering, Inc. (Rev. 1) to consider making Rev. 1 a wholly owned subsidiary.
Not all matters related to the acquisition of shares have been fixed. If there are any important developments in the future, Asahi Intecc will disclose them in a timely and appropriate manner.
1. Reasons for Considering Acquisition of Shares
Established by former engineers from major medical device manufacturers, Rev. 1 undertakes design and development of medical devices, mainly in interventions (Note), in the U.S. market.
Asahi Intecc recently signed a basic agreement to consider acquiring 100% of the shares of Rev. 1 with the aim of expanding its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) business in the U.S. market.
Rev. 1 has been entrusted with business from design and development of interventional products to manufacturing of prototypes by various major medical device manufacturers, and possesses design and development know-how of a wide range of interventional products such as cutting-edge catheters. By making Rev. 1 a subsidiary, Asahi Intecc Group will incorporate said know-how under its umbrella, which will lead to the strengthening of catheter development, and by utilizing Asahi Intecc Group's manufacturing bases, Rev. 1's existing business will be expanded from design and development contracts to manufacturing. In addition, because the location is close to Asahi Intecc Group's R&D base in the U.S., the ease of cooperation would be also an advantage. Accordingly, Asahi Intecc expects that it will be possible to expand its OEM business mainly in the U.S. market.
Asahi Intecc Group has set "expanding affected / treatment areas" and "creating new businesses" as its medium- to long-term strategies. By making Rev. 1 a subsidiary, Asahi Intecc will continue to strive to help spread minimally invasive treatment products in a wide range of fields and improve the quality of life of patients.
(Note) Intervention: A general term for treatment methods inserting catheters into blood vessels for diseases such as cardiovascular, brain, peripheral, and abdominal fields.
2. Summary of Acquisition of Shares
Overview of the subsidiary company (Rev. 1 Engineering, Inc.) to be changed
①
Company name
Rev. 1 Engineering, Inc.
②
Location
41693 Date St, Murrieta, CA 92562, United States of America
Title and name
③
of
Eric Johnson, Chief Executive Officer
Representative
④
Description of
Contracting business of design and development of medical devices
business
⑤
Capital
459 thousand US dollars (48 million yen)
1
⑥
Date of
November 2, 2009
establishment
Major
shareholders
Eric Johnson, Deanna Johnson（Johnson Family Trust）
50.0%
⑦
and their
Phillip C. Burke, Michelle A. Burke（Burke Family Living Trust）
50.0%
shareholding
ratios
Relationships
Capital relationship
There is no capital relationship between Asahi Intecc and
the relevant company that should be disclosed.
between the
There is no personnel relationship between Asahi Intecc
⑧
listed company
Personnel relationship
and the relevant company that should be disclosed.
and the relevant
There is no business relationship between Asahi Intecc and
company
Business relationship
the relevant company that should be disclosed.
⑨ Recent results of operations and financial condition of the relevant company (non-consolidated)
Fiscal year
Dec.2018
Dec.2019
Dec.2020
Net assets
1,452 thousand US dollars
2,467 thousand US dollars
2,121 thousand US dollars
(154 million
yen)
(262 million yen)
(225 million
yen)
Total assets
4,183 thousand US dollars
5,827 thousand US dollars
2,948 thousand US dollars
(444 million yen)
(619 million yen)
(313 million
yen)
Net asset per share
1.81 US dollars
3.08 US dollars
2.65 US dollars
(192
yen)
(327 yen)
(281
yen)
Net sales
3,663 thousand US dollars
5,366 thousand US dollars
5,777 thousand US dollars
(389 million
yen)
(570 million yen)
(613 million
yen)
Operating income
1,190 thousand US dollars
2,048 thousand US dollars
2,029 thousand US dollars
(126 million
yen)
(217 million yen)
(215 million
yen)
Ordinary Income
1,194 thousand US dollars
2,066 thousand US dollars
3,056 thousand US dollars
(126 million
yen)
(219 million yen)
(324 million
yen)
Net income
1,194 thousand US dollars
2,066 thousand US dollars
3,056 thousand US dollars
(126 million
yen)
(219 million yen)
(324 million
yen)
Net income per share
1.49 US dollars
2.58 US dollars
3.82 US dollars
(158
yen)
(274 yen)
(405
yen)
Dividend per share
‐
‐
‐
*Convert one US dollar into 106.25 yen
Overview of the other party selling shares
①
Name and
Eric Johnson（Johnson Family Trust）, California, USA
Address
Relationship
between the
There is no capital, personnel and business relationship between Asahi Intecc and the
②
listed company
individual that should be disclosed.
and the relevant
individual
①
Name and
Deanna Johnson（Johnson Family Trust）, California, USA
Address
Relationship
between the
There is no capital, personnel and business relationship between Asahi Intecc and the
②
listed company
individual that should be disclosed.
and the relevant
individual
①
Name and
Phillip C. Burke（Burke Family Living Trust）, California, USA
Address
Relationship
There is no capital, personnel and business relationship between Asahi Intecc and the
②
between the
individual that should be disclosed.
listed company
2
and the relevant
individual
①
Name and
Michelle A. Burke（Burke Family Living Trust）, California, USA
Address
Relationship
between the
There is no capital, personnel and business relationship between Asahi Intecc and the
②
listed company
individual that should be disclosed.
and the relevant
individual
Number of shares to be acquired, acquisition price and share ownership before and after acquisition
Number of
0 share
①
shares held
(Number of voting rights: 0)
before change
(Percentage of voting rights held: 0.00%)
②
Shares to be
800,000 shares
acquired
(Number of voting rights: 800,000)
Lump Sum 27,446 thousand US dollars (2,916 million yen)
The funds for the acquisition will be applied by the funds procured through the
payment and exercise of the 4th share acquisition rights (the share acquisition rights)
③
Acquisition
through a third-party allotment resolved at the board of directors' meeting held today. If
price
the funds would not be raised as expected due to the exercise status of the share
acquisition rights or changes in the share price at the time of exercise, the funds for the
acquisition will be applied by the funds procured through borrowing from financial
institutions, etc.
Amount of
Currently under discussion with the audit firm, amount of goodwill, etc. has not been
④
fixed yet. For goodwill, etc., the amount is expected to be about 2.4 to 2.6 billion yen and
goodwill, etc.
the amortization period is expected to be about 5 years
Number of
800,000 shares
⑤
shares after
(Number of voting rights: 800,000)
change
(Percentage of voting rights held: 100.00% )
*Convert one US dollar into 106.25 yen
Time line of share acquisition
Resolution at
Board of
①April 12, 2021 Directors'
meeting
②
Conclusion of
April 12, 2021
Contract
Scheduled to
③
execute share
July 1, 2021
transfer
3. Future Prospects
The impact of the share acquisition of this time on Asahi Inecc Group's financial results for the fiscal year ending June 2021 will be minimal. In addition, the impact on the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending June 2022 is currently under scrutiny. Financial forecast for the fiscal year ending June 2022 will be disclosed later.
(Reference) Forecast of consolidated business performance for the fiscal year ending June 2021(announced on August 14, 2020) and consolidated actual business performance for the fiscal year ended June 2020
