Asahi Intecc : Notice Regarding Conclusion of Basic Agreement on Acquisition of Shares of Rev. 1 Engineering, Inc. (Subsidiary Company)

April 12, 2021

To All Concerned Parties,

Company: Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masahiko Miyata, President & CEO

(Securities code: 7747, First section of Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Mizuho Ito, Member of Board & CFO, General Manager of Administration

(TEL. +81-561-48-5551)

Notice Regarding Conclusion of Basic Agreement on Acquisition of Shares of

Rev. 1 Engineering, Inc. (Subsidiary Company)

Asahi Intecc Group announces that it passed a resolution at its board of directors' meeting held on April 12, 2021, to conclude a basic agreement on acquisition of shares of Rev. 1 Engineering, Inc. (Rev. 1) to consider making Rev. 1 a wholly owned subsidiary.

Not all matters related to the acquisition of shares have been fixed. If there are any important developments in the future, Asahi Intecc will disclose them in a timely and appropriate manner.

1. Reasons for Considering Acquisition of Shares

Established by former engineers from major medical device manufacturers, Rev. 1 undertakes design and development of medical devices, mainly in interventions (Note), in the U.S. market.

Asahi Intecc recently signed a basic agreement to consider acquiring 100% of the shares of Rev. 1 with the aim of expanding its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) business in the U.S. market.

Rev. 1 has been entrusted with business from design and development of interventional products to manufacturing of prototypes by various major medical device manufacturers, and possesses design and development know-how of a wide range of interventional products such as cutting-edge catheters. By making Rev. 1 a subsidiary, Asahi Intecc Group will incorporate said know-how under its umbrella, which will lead to the strengthening of catheter development, and by utilizing Asahi Intecc Group's manufacturing bases, Rev. 1's existing business will be expanded from design and development contracts to manufacturing. In addition, because the location is close to Asahi Intecc Group's R&D base in the U.S., the ease of cooperation would be also an advantage. Accordingly, Asahi Intecc expects that it will be possible to expand its OEM business mainly in the U.S. market.

Asahi Intecc Group has set "expanding affected / treatment areas" and "creating new businesses" as its medium- to long-term strategies. By making Rev. 1 a subsidiary, Asahi Intecc will continue to strive to help spread minimally invasive treatment products in a wide range of fields and improve the quality of life of patients.

(Note) Intervention: A general term for treatment methods inserting catheters into blood vessels for diseases such as cardiovascular, brain, peripheral, and abdominal fields.

2. Summary of Acquisition of Shares

Overview of the subsidiary company (Rev. 1 Engineering, Inc.) to be changed