Asahi Intecc : Notice Regarding Establishment of the Overseas Sub-Subsidiary Filmecc USA, Inc.

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 60 489 M 552 M 552 M Net income 2021 9 603 M 87,7 M 87,7 M Net cash 2021 6 801 M 62,1 M 62,1 M P/E ratio 2021 72,4x Yield 2021 0,36% Capitalization 695 B 6 349 M 6 347 M EV / Sales 2021 11,4x EV / Sales 2022 9,62x Nbr of Employees 8 761 Free-Float 77,5% Chart ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. Technical analysis trends ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 12 Average target price 3 277,27 JPY Last Close Price 2 649,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 51,0% Spread / Average Target 23,7% Spread / Lowest Target -16,9% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Name Title Masahiko Miyata President & Representative Director Tadakazu Kato Managing Director & Manager-Medical Business Makoto Nishiuchi Director, Head-Research & Development Mizuho Ito Director & General Manager-Administration Kiyomichi Ito Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. -29.19% 6 349 NOVOCURE LIMITED 21.37% 21 663 MASIMO CORPORATION -22.32% 11 501 GETINGE AB 62.57% 10 297 PENUMBRA, INC. 63.10% 10 146 SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC. 69.82% 6 165