  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7747   JP3110650003

ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.

(7747)
  Report
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asahi Intecc : Notice Regarding Establishment of the Overseas Sub-Subsidiary Filmecc USA, Inc.

06/09/2021 | 02:39am EDT
2021/06/09Notice Regarding Establishment of the Overseas Sub-Subsidiary Filmecc USA, Inc.

Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd (Asahi Intecc) announces that it passed a resolution at its board of directors' meeting held on June 9, 2021 to establish Filmecc USA, Inc. as a sub-subsidiary mainly engaged in OEM/ODM business in the U.S. market through ASAHI INTECC USA, INC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Asahi Intecc.

Click here for details.

Disclaimer

Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 06:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 60 489 M 552 M 552 M
Net income 2021 9 603 M 87,7 M 87,7 M
Net cash 2021 6 801 M 62,1 M 62,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 72,4x
Yield 2021 0,36%
Capitalization 695 B 6 349 M 6 347 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,62x
Nbr of Employees 8 761
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3 277,27 JPY
Last Close Price 2 649,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 51,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masahiko Miyata President & Representative Director
Tadakazu Kato Managing Director & Manager-Medical Business
Makoto Nishiuchi Director, Head-Research & Development
Mizuho Ito Director & General Manager-Administration
Kiyomichi Ito Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-29.19%6 349
NOVOCURE LIMITED21.37%21 663
MASIMO CORPORATION-22.32%11 501
GETINGE AB62.57%10 297
PENUMBRA, INC.63.10%10 146
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.69.82%6 165