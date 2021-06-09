Asahi Intecc : Notice Regarding Establishment of the Overseas Sub-Subsidiary Filmecc USA, Inc.

2021/06/09Notice Regarding Establishment of the Overseas Sub-Subsidiary Filmecc USA, Inc.
Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd (Asahi Intecc) announces that it passed a resolution at its board of directors' meeting held on June 9, 2021 to establish Filmecc USA, Inc. as a sub-subsidiary mainly engaged in OEM/ODM business in the U.S. market through ASAHI INTECC USA, INC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Asahi Intecc.
Click here for details.
Disclaimer
Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 06:38:01 UTC.