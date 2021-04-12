Asahi Intecc : Supplementary Materials on Shares/Quota Investment and Capital Investment Project 04/12/2021 | 03:33am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Supplementary Materials on Shares / Quota Investment and Capital Investment Project April 12, 2021 First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, (Securities code: 7747 First Section of the Nagoya Stock Exchange) All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 1 Expansion of Business Area Aiming to become a Global Medical Device Company providing total support from development to production & sales with less invasive treatment devices as an axis July 2021 Making consolidated subsidiaries A-Traction (Development of surgical robot) Disclosed in March 2021 Kardia (Direct sales in Italy) Pathways (Acquisition of new technology) Disclosed in April 2021 Rev1 (Expansion of OEM business) Consolidated revenue 100 billion yen Consolidated revenue 80 billion yen Next-Generation Smart Consolidated revenue 50 billion yen Medical Device Sales （Promote domestic and overseas） Medical Device Sales Medical Device Sales （Direct Sales in Japan） （Direct Sales in Japan Next-Generation Smart Treatment (Gastrointestinal Field) Medical Device Sales （Promote domestic and overseas） Medical Device Sales （Direct Sales in Japan Treatment (Expansion of treatment area) Next-Generation Smart Treatment (Gastrointestinal Field) Medical Device Sales （Promote domestic and overseas） Medical Device Sales （Direct Sales in Japan Medical Products Medical Products Medical Products Medical Products Industrial Products Industrial Products Industrial Products Industrial Products Industrial Products R&D R&D R&D R&D R&D Industrial Component Medical Device Medical Device Global Medical Device Global Niche NO.1 Manufacturer Manufacturer Manufacturer and Sales Company company Medical Products Industrial Products R&D Establishment of next- generation smart treatment All Rights Reserved. Copyright ©2021 ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. 2 Priority Measures of Growth Strategy Establish business portfolio to achieve sales revenue of 100 billion yen 1 2 Strengthen profitability of existing business Culmination of existing basic strategies Create new businesses Sowing for the future Investment for growth Develop Global Market Strategically and Expand Affected /Treatment Area Maintain and improve No. 1 position in PTCA guide wire

Increase share of catheter field (Penetrating Catheter, Balloon, Guiding)

Further increase market share in the US, where we shifted to a direct sales structure

Strengthen sales structure in rapidly expanding Chinese market

Shift to direct sales in some parts of Europe and Asia

Strengthen sales structure in areas of Peripheral and Neuro Create new business in global niche market Exploration of advanced technology and integration with in-house technology

in-house technology Advance into the gastrointestinal field

Advance into robotics field

Advance into other global niche fields All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 0 Acquisition of Quota of KARDIA Promoting Direct Sales in the European / Middle Eastern Market Direct sales in Italy will start in July 2021 by making the current distributor in Italy a consolidated subsidiary France Germany Italy Neurovascular Product (June, 2014～) Peripheral Vascular Product (September, 2018～) Cardiovascular Product (July 2019～) Neurovascular Product (February, 2016～) Cardiovascular Product (January, 2021～) Peripheral Vascular Product (January, 2021～) Abdominal Vascular Product (January, 2021 ～) Cardiovascular Product （July, 2021～） Peripheral Vascular Product（July, 2021～） Neurovascular Product （July, 2021～） Structure of direct sales FRANCE BRANCH ASAHI INTECC EUROPE B.V. Hospitals, etc. ASAHI INTECC Deutschland GmbH KARDIA S.R.L About 30 % of sales in the European / Middle Eastern market will be direct sales All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 4 Overview of KARDIA S.R.L Company name KARDIA S.R.L • Distributor of Asahi Intecc Group's products for the cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular fields. Description of • Sales of a wide range of interventional devices such as transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVr) device for the cardiovascular system and main business stent retrievers for the neurovascular field other than Asahi Intecc Group's devices • Undertaking installation of catheter operating rooms in hospitals Date of July 20, 1993 establishment Location MILANO(MI) VIA CORMONS 18 CAP 20151 Representative PORETTI EZIO, Chairman of the Board of Directors LONGONI GIOVANNI, Managing Director Capital 100,000 euros（12 million yen） *Convert one euro into 129.15 yen Italy plays a leading role in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) treatment in the European market as chronic total occlusion (CTO) treatment is particularly popular in Italy

KARDIA has comprehensively earned a high level of trust from doctors for a long time and has a long-standing partnership with Asahi Intecc as a distributor of Asahi Intecc Group since 1996 All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 5 Acquisition of Quota of KARDIA Quota to Be Acquired and Acquisition Price ＜Proportion of quota to be acquired, acquisition price and quota ownership before and after acquisition＞ Proportion of quota held 0％ before change Proportion of quota to 70％ be acquired 28,000 thousand euros（3,616 million yen） Acquisition price As a milestone in response to the achievement of certain conditions in the future, payments of up to 12,000 thousand euros (1,550 million yen) may occur by July, 2026 Currently under discussion with the audit firm, amount of goodwill, etc. has not been fixed. For goodwill and other Amount of goodwill, etc. intangible asset, the amount is expected to be about 2.5 to 2.7 billion yen and the amortization period is expected to be about 5 years Proportion of quota 70％ held after change *Convert one euro into 129.15 yen All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 6 Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical Strengthen Profitability of Existing Business and Create New Business Expanding Markets Overseas Domestic Future Frontier Gastrointestinal Robotics related New field: field New field: products Treatment products Plasma wire system for cerebral aneurysm and stroke Cardiovascular Peripheral Abdominal Neuro Gastrointestinal Fields integrating Vascular Products Non-vascular advanced Products technology Expanding Affected / Treatment Areas Strengthen Profitability of Existing Business Create New Business All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 7 Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical Target Area of New Business Value that competitors can offer Value that we can offer Value Value that customers want (Including use of Proposition technology of other companies) Value that (1) customers want, (2) competitors cannot offer, and (3) we can offer All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 8 Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical Exploration of Advanced Technology and Integration with In-house Technology Integration with New Technology New Technology Accumulation of various material processing technologies Expertise and experience of highly functional medical devices / medical components ~Four Core Technologies~ Torque Technology

Polymer Coating Technology

Wire Drawing Technology

Wire Forming Technology ＋ Laser processing technology Molds and injection molding technique Energy (electricity / heat / dynamics) AI, IOT Sensing technology Coating (Biocompatibility / Hydrophilicity) Regenerative medicine, etc. Create new business through technological innovation All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 9 Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical Initiatives for Next-Generation Smart Treatment Interventional area New technology Sensor technology Guide wire technology Energy technology AI IoT 5G Smart guide wire New technology Robotics technology Surgical area Core technology Wire rope / Injection molding / Metal mold Hand wrist / Forceps Aim for robotization in next-generation smart treatment All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 10 Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical Joint Development of Stroke Smart Guide Wire Internal Medicine Area Signed investment contract and joint development agreement with Sensome, a French medical device company Integration with new technologies Sensor technology Guide wire technology Possible to identify the properties and composition of blood clot caused by cerebral infarction Joint development of new stroke smart guide wire useful for endovascular treatment All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical Selection of Optimal Device by Discriminating Properties of Blood Clot 11 Internal Medicine Area Equipping identification sensor of blood clot on wire The appropriate treatment depends on the type of blood clot Red blood clot is soft, brittle, and easy to scatter

White blood clot is hard, sticky and difficult to recover After sensor wire and tablet communicate by Bluetooth, AI judges "blood" "white blood clot" "mixed blood clot" "red blood clot" and classifies and displays Knowing the type of blood clot in advance will enable quick and safe treatment White Clot All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 12 Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical Realization of Stroke Smart Guide Wire Internal Medicine Area By forming conductive layer of an ultra-thin film on the thin curved surface of the guide wire, make it possible to maintain basic performance as a guide wire such as torque, rigidity, and strength Integration with new technologies Sensor technology Guide wire technology Pathways Medical Integrated Thin film conductor technology wholly owned consolidated subsidiary The development of guide wires and catheters with sensors will be strengthened, enabling application development to unprecedented epoch- making new products All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 13 Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical Pathways Technological Advantage Medical Integrated Thin film conductor technology Possible to form an electric circuit freely by laminating very thin and uniform electrical conduction / insulating film on fine and curved surfaces, such as those found on guide wires or catheters.

form an electric circuit freely very thin Possible to reduce the thickness of all electrical elements Conventional electrical wiring technology In a structure in which an electric wire is passed through a normal pipe, the basic performance of the guide wire is significantly reduced Surface thin film wiring technology of Pathways Medical Possible to keep the basic performance of guide wire since there is no need to change the basic structure of surface wiring and wiring with ultra-thin films can be formed Possible to realize a stroke smart guide wire that maintains the same level of torque (rotation trackability), which is Asahi Intecc's strength, as the normal guide wire and to commercialize it with a competitive advantage All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 14 Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical Internal Medicine Area Expansion of Diversity due to Integration of Technologies Strengthen the development of guide wires and catheters with sensors to promote the realization of next-generation smart treatment Integration with new technologies New technology Sensor technology Guide wire ●●technology /Catheter ○○technologytechnology Pathways Medical Integrated Thin film conductor technology Wholly owned consolidated subsidiary Realization and expansion of new business areas such as robotics of next-generationsmart treatment All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 15 Overview of Pathways Medical Corporation ＜Company overview＞ Company name Pathways Medical Corporation Description of Research and development of guide wire with sensor utilizing main business a thin film electrical conductor technology Date of March 11, 2020 establishment Location 1013 Centre Road Suite 403S Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19805, United States of America Representative Nitin Patil, Chief Executive Officer Capital 12,501 thousand US dollars (1,328 million yen) * Convert one US dollar into 106.25 yen Company characteristics ＞ It has the technology to form electrical wiring with an ultra-thin film on the surface of guide wires, etc. and a unique technology for connecting the wiring to sensors

ultra-thin film on the surface of guide wires, etc. and a unique technology for connecting the wiring to sensors In 2019, completed the first-in-man study on the guide wire equipped with the sensor, and the technical feasibility has been proved All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 16 Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical Shares to Be Acquired and Acquisition Price ＜Number of shares to be acquired, acquisition price and share ownership before and after acquisition＞ Number of shares held 0 share (Number of voting rights: 0) before change (Percentage of voting rights held: 0%) Shares to be acquired 1,000,000 shares (Number of voting rights: 1,000,000) Lump Sum 23,000 thousand US dollars (2,444 million yen) Acquisition price As a milestone in response to the achievement of certain conditions in the future, payments of up to 7,000 thousand US dollars (744 million yen) may occur by July, 2023 Currently under discussion with the audit firm, amount of goodwill, Amount of goodwill, etc. has not been fixed. For goodwill and patent rights, the amount is etc. expected to be about 1.9 billion yen and the amortization period is expected to be about 10 years Number of shares held 1,000,000 shares (Number of voting rights: 1,000,000) after change (Percentage of voting rights held: 100.00% ) * Convert one US dollar into 106.25 yen All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 17 Acquisition of Shares of Rev. 1Engineering Expansion of OEM Business business area New area Expansion of Existing business Business expansion with M&A-1 Rev1 Design contract Ablation catheter

Drug delivery system ,etc . Area of business expansion Business expansion with M&A-2 Manufacturing contracts are possible by utilizing Asahi Intecc Group manufacturing bases Customer request Input summary Prototype Evaluation Design verification Process validation Mass production Improvement Design and development Mass production Business expansion with M&A By making Rev. 1 a subsidiary, which has a wide range of design and development know-how of interventional product especially cutting edge catheters, etc. it leads to strengthening the development of catheters. By utilizing Asahi Intecc Group's manufacturing bases, it will be possible to contract from design development to manufacturing about the existing business of Rev. 1 company, whose main business has been mainly design development contract Expect to expand OEM business centering on the US market All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 18 Overview of Rev. 1 Engineering ＜Company overview＞ Company Rev. 1 Engineering, Inc. name Description of Contracting business of design and development of medical devices main business Date of November 2, 2009 establishment Location 41693 Date St, Murrieta, CA 92562, United States of America Representative Eric Johnson, Chief Executive Officer Capital 459 thousand US dollars (48 million yen) ＜Company characteristics＞ *Convert one US dollar into 106.25 yen Established by former engineers from major medical device manufacturers

Being entrusted with business from design and development of interventional products to manufacturing of prototypes by various major medical device manufacturers in the US market

Possesses design and development know-how of a wide range of interventional products such as cutting-edge catheters

know-how of a wide range of interventional products such as cutting-edge catheters Located close to the Asahi Intecc Group's R&D base in the United States, making it easy to collaborate All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 19 Acquisition of Shares of Rev. 1Engineering Shares to Be Acquired and Acquisition Price ＜Number of shares to be acquired, acquisition price and share ownership before and after acquisition＞ Number of shares 0 share (Number of voting rights: 0) held before change (Percentage of voting rights held: 0%) Shares to be 800,000 shares acquired （Number of voting rights： 800,000） Acquisition price 27,446 thousand US dollars（2,916million yen） Currently under discussion with the audit firm, amount of Amount of goodwill, goodwill, etc. has not been fixed yet. For goodwill, etc., the etc. amount is expected to be about 2.4 to 2.6 billion yen and the amortization period is expected to be about 5 years Number of shares 800,000 shares (Number of voting rights: 800,000) held after change (Percentage of voting rights held: 100.00% ) * Convert one US dollar into 106.25 yen All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 20 Acquisition of Shares of A-Traction Initiatives for Next-Generation Smart Treatment Interventional area New technology Sensor technology Guide wire technology Energy technology AI IoT 5G Smart guide wire New technology Robotics technology Surgical area Core technology Wire rope / Injection molding / Metal mold Hand wrist / Forceps A-Traction Inc. Aim for robotization in next-generation smart treatment All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 21 Acquisition of Shares of A-Traction Laparoscopic Surgery Support Robot (Case in A-Traction) Integration with new technologies Accumulation of various material Development of processing technologies Know-how and experience of high- laparoscopic surgery performance medical device and medical support robot components Wholly owned consolidated subsidiary Background ＞ ・As to gastrointestinal tumor surgery, laparoscopic surgery which can reduce the burden on patients and shorten the length of hospital stay, has become widespread ・The number of laparoscopic surgery by laparoscopic surgery support robots that accurately reproduce the movements of human hands and enable more precise surgery has increased recently In surgery in the large intestine and gynecology fields centered on TaTME, specializing in the function of assistants to support the surgeon with a unique concept, such as securing the surgeon's field of view, pulling the organ and maintaining tension Spread of minimally-invasive treatment products in Improve patient QOL(Quality of Life) a wide range of fields （Note） TaTME（transanal total mesorectal excision） Surgical procedure to remove a rectal tumor by approaching both the abdominal side and the anal side. By excising the lesion around the anus, which is difficult only from the abdominal side, it is possible to preserve the anus depending on the location of the tumor and the degree of infiltration, which contributes to the improvement of the patient's QOL. All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 22 Acquisition of Shares of A-Traction Inc. (Subsidiary Company) Surgical Area Resolved to make A-Traction Inc. a wholly-owned consolidated subsidiary by acquiring whole shares ＜History to date＞ Date History April 26, 2019 Acquired 3,500 Class C Shares of A-Traction Inc. (approx. 15%) Concluded a basic agreement on application of pharmaceutical affairs February 14, 2020 and commissioned manufacturing of replacement parts for laparoscopic surgery support robots Resolved to make A-Traction Inc. a wholly-owned consolidated March 11, 2021 subsidiary by acquiring whole shares and concluded contract (Execution of share transfer：July 1, 2021) ＜Points for judgement＞ Laparoscopic surgery can reduce the burden on patients compared to conventional laparotomy that coincides with our mission to contribute to the spread of minimally invasive treatments

By fusing both company's technologies and our know-how in the medical device field, the possibility of realizing a new epoch-making medical robot to other areas of medical care (including intervention) will be heightened

know-how in the medical device field, the possibility of realizing a new epoch-making medical robot to will be heightened Cadaver test was conducted in December 2020, and the prospect of practicality of the robot was confirmed All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 23 Overview of A-Traction Inc. ＜Company overview＞ Company name A-Traction Inc. (Venture certified by National Cancer Center ) Description of Development of laparoscopic surgery support robots main business Date of August 7, 2015 establishment Lab. 1, NEXT Medical Device Innovation Center, National Cancer Location Center Hospital East, 6-5-1, Kashiwanoha, Kashiwa-shi, Chiba, Japan Representative CEO Takehiro Ando Capital 976 million yen (including capital surplus) Number of 8 (excluding officers) employees Company characteristics ＞

A group of experts in each field related to robot development and manufacturing Various ages (20s - 60s) and backgrounds Possible to handle consistently not only development but also manufacturing

A sense of speed unique to medical ventures All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 24 Acquisition of Shares of A-Traction Shares to Be Acquired and Acquisition Price ＜Number of shares to be acquired, acquisition price and share ownership before and after acquisition＞ Number of shares 3,500 shares (Number of voting rights: 3,500) held before change (Percentage of voting rights held: 14.94%) Shares to be 20,330 shares and 1,030 share acquisition rights acquired (Number of voting rights: 20,330) Lump Sum 2,680 million yen Acquisition price As a milestone in response to the achievement of certain conditions in the future, payments of up to 860 million yen may occur by December 2023. Currently under discussion with the audit firm, amount of Amount of goodwill, goodwill, etc. has not been fixed yet. For goodwill, etc., the etc. amount is expected to be about 3.1 billion yen and the amortization period is expected to be about 10 years Number of shares 23,830 shares (Number of voting rights: 23,830) held after change (Percentage of voting rights held: 100.00% ) All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 25 Construction of New Building (Expansion of R&D Base, etc.) on the Premises of Global Headquarters / R&D Center ＜Purpose of Construction of New Building＞ Improving the working environment to realize sustainable business activities As R&D type manufacturing company, it would be difficult to work away from materials and equipment centering on R&D functions, therefore, it is necessary to prepare an on-site type infrastructure

Prepare the infrastructure that is commensurate with the growth envisioning for the next 10 years Enhancement of R&D environment Enhance the R&D environment in order to strengthen and accelerate development in new business areas such as gastrointestinal, robotics (including smart treatment) and neurovascular field in addition to the development of vascular products, which is the conventional business area Preparation for production functions in emergency from a viewpoint of BCP Taking advantage of the lessons learned from the experiences of production suspension and transportation difficulties in overseas factories, install a clean room in the new building and prepare functions that can take part in production in an emergency Reshoring of Manufacturing Spirit It is difficult to send domestic engineers to overseas as business trips and assignments due to COVID-19

COVID-19 By installing prototype line that supports a wide variety of products and equipment that enables small-lot production and creating an environment where it is possible to experience the overseas mass production process in a simulated manner, promote the training of domestic engineers ＜Summary of New Building＞ 3-104, etc. Akatsuki-cho,Seoto-shi, Aichi Location (On the premises of Asahi Intecc Global Total floor area 16,200㎡ Headquarters and R&D Center) Heavy gauge steel structure Investment Structure One floor under ground and seven floors About 5 billion yen amount above ground Schedule of Building area 2,800㎡ January, 2022 Scheduled to start construction construction November, 2023 Scheduled to be completed All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 26 Land Acquisition in Osaka R&D Center / New Building Construction in Tohoku R&D Center Osaka R&D Center 【Base of core technology development】 Promoting the construction of new building for expanding core technology research

By acquiring leased land , aim to further expand the R&D system Tohoku R&D Center 【Base of precision processing technology development】 Construction of new R&D building

Strengthening the development of mold and injection molding technology Strengthening of core technology and precision processing technology, a source of competitiveness All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD. 27 Caution Regarding Information Presented All forward looking statements contained herein, including revenue forecasts, outlooks, and strategic plans, are based on the best currently available data; however, risk and uncertainty are involved in these statements. Please note that actual results may differ greatly from plans presented here. IR contact 】 Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. corporate strategic office TEL 0561-48-5551 URL http://www.asahi-intecc.co.jp/en/ Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 07:32:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. 03:33a ASAHI INTECC : Notice Regarding Construction of New Building (Expansion of R&D .. PU 03:33a ASAHI INTECC : Notice Regarding Conclusion of Basic Agreement on Acquisition of.. PU 03:33a ASAHI INTECC : Notice Regarding Conclusion of Basic Agreement on Acquisition of.. PU 03:33a ASAHI INTECC : Notice Regarding Conclusion of Basic Agreement on Acquisition of.. PU 03:33a ASAHI INTECC : Supplementary Materials on Shares/Quota Investment and Capital I.. PU 03/22 ASAHI INTECC : to Begin Direct Sales of Endoscopic Guide Wire “M-Through&.. PU 2020 ASAHI INTECC : (Correction) Notice Regarding Partial Correction of the “O.. PU 2020 ONCOLYS BIOPHARMA : Asahi Intecc to Form Partnership for Medical Business MT 2020 ASAHI INTECC : Oncolys and ASAHI INTECC CO. LTD. Announces Conclusion of Capita.. PU 2020 ASAHI INTECC : Notice Concerning Partly Correction of “Notice of Convocat.. PU

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 60 142 M 549 M 549 M Net income 2021 9 791 M 89,4 M 89,4 M Net cash 2021 8 873 M 81,0 M 81,0 M P/E ratio 2021 83,9x Yield 2021 0,30% Capitalization 820 B 7 476 M 7 488 M EV / Sales 2021 13,5x EV / Sales 2022 11,6x Nbr of Employees 8 761 Free-Float 78,9% Chart ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 12 Average target price 3 627,27 JPY Last Close Price 3 145,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 39,9% Spread / Average Target 15,3% Spread / Lowest Target -30,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Masahiko Miyata President & Representative Director Tadakazu Kato Managing Director & Manager-Medical Business Makoto Nishiuchi Director, Head-Research & Development Mizuho Ito Director & General Manager-Administration Kiyomichi Ito Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. -16.47% 7 476 NOVOCURE LIMITED -23.67% 13 528 MASIMO CORPORATION -12.75% 12 942 PENUMBRA, INC. 55.45% 9 915 GETINGE AB 32.48% 8 105 INARI MEDICAL, INC. 30.19% 5 625