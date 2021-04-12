Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd.    7747   JP3110650003

ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.

(7747)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asahi Intecc : Supplementary Materials on Shares/Quota Investment and Capital Investment Project

04/12/2021 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Supplementary Materials on Shares / Quota Investment and Capital Investment Project

April 12, 2021

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange,

(Securities code: 7747 First Section of the Nagoya Stock Exchange)

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

1

Expansion of Business Area

Aiming to become a Global Medical Device Company providing total support from development to production & sales

with less invasive treatment devices as an axis

July 2021 Making consolidated subsidiaries

A-Traction (Development of surgical robot)

Disclosed in March 2021

Kardia (Direct sales in Italy)

Pathways (Acquisition of new technology)

Disclosed in April 2021

Rev1 (Expansion of OEM business)

Consolidated revenue

100 billion yen

Consolidated revenue

80 billion yen

Next-Generation Smart

Consolidated revenue

50 billion yen

Medical Device Sales

Promote domestic and overseas

Medical Device Sales

Medical Device Sales

Direct Sales in Japan

Direct Sales in Japan

Next-Generation Smart

Treatment

(Gastrointestinal Field)

Medical Device Sales

Promote domestic and overseas

Medical Device Sales

Direct Sales in Japan

Treatment

(Expansion of treatment area)

Next-Generation Smart

Treatment

(Gastrointestinal Field)

Medical Device Sales

Promote domestic and overseas

Medical Device Sales Direct Sales in Japan

Medical Products

Medical Products

Medical Products

Medical Products

Industrial Products

Industrial Products

Industrial Products

Industrial Products

Industrial Products

R&D

R&D

R&D

R&D

R&D

Industrial Component

Medical Device

Medical Device

Global Medical Device

Global Niche NO.1

Manufacturer

Manufacturer

Manufacturer and Sales

Company

company

Medical Products

Industrial Products

R&D

Establishment of next-

generation smart

treatment

All Rights Reserved. Copyright ©2021 ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.

2

Priority Measures of Growth Strategy

Establish business portfolio to achieve sales revenue of 100 billion yen

1

2

Strengthen profitability

of existing business

Culmination of existing basic

strategies

Create new businesses

Sowing for the future

Investment for growth

Develop Global Market Strategically

and Expand Affected /Treatment Area

  • Maintain and improve No. 1 position in PTCA guide wire
  • Increase share of catheter field (Penetrating Catheter, Balloon, Guiding)
  • Further increase market share in the US, where we shifted to a direct sales structure
  • Strengthen sales structure in rapidly expanding Chinese market
  • Shift to direct sales in some parts of Europe and Asia
  • Strengthen sales structure in areas of Peripheral and Neuro

Create new business in global niche market

  • Exploration of advanced technology and integration with in-house technology
  • Advance into the gastrointestinal field
  • Advance into robotics field
  • Advance into other global niche fields

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

0

Acquisition of Quota of KARDIA

Promoting Direct Sales in the European / Middle Eastern Market

Direct sales in Italy will start in July 2021

by making the current distributor in Italy a consolidated subsidiary

France

Germany

Italy

Neurovascular Product (June, 2014)

Peripheral Vascular Product (September, 2018)

Cardiovascular Product (July 2019)

Neurovascular Product (February, 2016)

Cardiovascular Product (January, 2021)

Peripheral Vascular Product (January, 2021)

Abdominal Vascular Product (January, 2021 )

Cardiovascular Product July, 2021～）

Peripheral Vascular ProductJuly, 2021～）

Neurovascular Product July, 2021～）

Structure of direct sales

FRANCE BRANCH

ASAHI INTECC EUROPE B.V.

Hospitals,

etc.

ASAHI INTECC

Deutschland GmbH

KARDIA S.R.L

About 30 % of sales in the European / Middle Eastern market will be direct sales

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

4

Overview of KARDIA S.R.L

Company name

KARDIA S.R.L

Distributor of Asahi Intecc Group's products for the cardiovascular,

peripheral, and neurovascular fields.

Description of

Sales of a wide range of interventional devices such as transcatheter

mitral valve repair (TMVr) device for the cardiovascular system and

main business

stent retrievers for the neurovascular field other than Asahi Intecc

Group's devices

Undertaking installation of catheter operating rooms in hospitals

Date of

July 20, 1993

establishment

Location

MILANO(MI) VIA CORMONS 18 CAP 20151

Representative

PORETTI EZIO, Chairman of the Board of Directors

LONGONI GIOVANNI, Managing Director

Capital

100,000 euros12 million yen

*Convert one euro into 129.15 yen

  • Italy plays a leading role in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) treatment in the European market as chronic total occlusion (CTO) treatment is particularly popular in Italy
  • KARDIA has comprehensively earned a high level of trust from doctors for a long time and has a long-standing partnership with Asahi Intecc as a distributor of Asahi Intecc Group since 1996

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

5

Acquisition of Quota of KARDIA

Quota to Be Acquired and Acquisition Price

Proportion of quota to be acquired,

acquisition price and quota ownership before and after acquisition

Proportion of quota held

0

before change

Proportion of quota to

70

be acquired

28,000 thousand euros3,616 million yen

Acquisition price

As a milestone in response to the achievement of certain

conditions in the future, payments of up to 12,000 thousand euros

(1,550 million yen) may occur by July, 2026

Currently under discussion with the audit firm, amount of

goodwill, etc. has not been fixed. For goodwill and other

Amount of goodwill, etc.

intangible asset, the amount is expected to be about 2.5 to 2.7

billion yen and the amortization period is expected to be about 5

years

Proportion of quota

70

held after change

*Convert one euro into 129.15 yen

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

6

Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical

Strengthen Profitability of Existing Business and Create New Business

Expanding Markets

Overseas

Domestic

Future Frontier

Gastrointestinal

Robotics

related

New field:

field

New field:

products

Treatment products

Plasma wire system

for cerebral

aneurysm

and stroke

Cardiovascular

Peripheral

Abdominal

Neuro

Gastrointestinal

Fields

integrating

Vascular Products

Non-vascular

advanced

Products

technology

Expanding Affected / Treatment Areas

Strengthen Profitability of Existing Business

Create New Business

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

7

Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical

Target Area of New Business

Value that

competitors can

offer

Value that we

can offer

Value

Value that

customers want

(Including use of

Proposition

technology of

other companies)

Value that (1) customers want, (2) competitors cannot offer, and (3) we can offer

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

8

Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical

Exploration of Advanced Technology and Integration with In-house Technology

Integration with New

Technology

New Technology

Accumulation of various material processing

technologies

Expertise and experience of highly functional

medical devices / medical components

~Four Core Technologies~

    • Torque Technology
  • Polymer Coating Technology
  • Wire Drawing Technology
  • Wire Forming Technology

Laser processing technology Molds and injection molding technique

Energy (electricity / heat / dynamics)

AI, IOT

Sensing technology

Coating

(Biocompatibility / Hydrophilicity)

Regenerative medicine, etc.

Create new business through technological innovation

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

9

Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical

Initiatives for Next-Generation Smart Treatment

Interventional area

New technology

Sensor technology

Guide wire technology

Energy technology

AI IoT 5G

Smart guide wire

New technology

Robotics technology

Surgical area

Core technology

Wire rope /

Injection molding /

Metal mold

Hand wrist / Forceps

Aim for robotization in next-generation smart treatment

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

10

Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical

Joint Development of Stroke Smart Guide Wire

Internal

Medicine Area

Signed investment contract and joint development agreement with

Sensome, a French medical device company

Integration with new technologies

Sensor technology

Guide wire technology

Possible to identify the properties and composition of blood clot caused by cerebral infarction

Joint development of new stroke smart guide wire

useful for endovascular treatment

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical

Selection of Optimal Device by Discriminating Properties of Blood Clot

11

Internal

Medicine Area

Equipping identification sensor of blood clot on wire

The appropriate treatment depends on the type of blood clot

  • Red blood clot is soft, brittle, and easy to scatter
  • White blood clot is hard, sticky and difficult to recover

After sensor wire and tablet communicate by

Bluetooth, AI judges "blood" "white blood clot" "mixed blood clot" "red blood clot" and classifies and displays

Knowing the type of blood clot in advance

will enable quick and safe treatment

White Clot

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

12

Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical

Realization of Stroke Smart Guide Wire

Internal

Medicine Area

By forming conductive layer of an ultra-thin film on the thin curved

surface of the guide wire, make it possible to maintain basic performance

as a guide wire such as torque, rigidity, and strength

Integration with new technologies

Sensor

technology

Guide wire technology

Pathways

Medical

Integrated Thin film conductor technology

wholly owned

consolidated subsidiary

The development of guide wires and catheters with sensors will be

strengthened, enabling application development to unprecedented epoch-

making new products

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

13

Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical

Pathways

Technological Advantage

Medical

Integrated Thin film conductor technology

  • Possible to form an electric circuit freely by laminating very thin and uniform electrical conduction / insulating film on fine and curved surfaces, such as those found on guide wires or catheters.
  • Possible to reduce the thickness of all electrical elements

Conventional electrical

wiring technology

In a structure in which an electric wire is passed through a normal pipe, the basic performance of the guide wire is significantly reduced

Surface thin film wiring technology of Pathways Medical

Possible to keep the basic performance of guide wire since there is no need to change the basic structure of surface wiring and wiring with ultra-thin films can be formed

Possible to realize a stroke smart guide wire that maintains the same level of torque (rotation trackability), which is Asahi Intecc's strength, as the normal guide wire and to commercialize it with a competitive advantage

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

14

Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical

Internal

Medicine Area

Expansion of Diversity due to Integration of Technologies

Strengthen the development of guide wires and catheters with sensors to

promote the realization of next-generation smart treatment

Integration with new technologies

New technology

Sensor technology

Guide wire

●●technology

/Catheter

○○technologytechnology

Pathways

Medical

Integrated Thin film conductor technology

Wholly owned

consolidated subsidiary

Realization and expansion of new business areas such as robotics of next-generationsmart treatment

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

15

Overview of Pathways Medical Corporation

Company overview

Company name

Pathways Medical Corporation

Description of

Research and development of guide wire with sensor utilizing

main business

a thin film electrical conductor technology

Date of

March 11, 2020

establishment

Location

1013 Centre Road Suite 403S Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19805, United States of America

Representative

Nitin Patil, Chief Executive Officer

Capital

12,501 thousand US dollars (1,328 million yen)

* Convert one US dollar into 106.25 yen

  • Company characteristics
  • It has the technology to form electrical wiring with an ultra-thin film on the surface of guide wires, etc. and a unique technology for connecting the wiring to sensors
  • In 2019, completed the first-in-man study on the guide wire equipped with the sensor, and the technical feasibility has been proved

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

16

Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical

Shares to Be Acquired and Acquisition Price

Number of shares to be acquired,

acquisition price and share ownership before and after acquisition

Number of shares held

0 share

(Number of voting rights: 0)

before change

(Percentage of voting rights held: 0%)

Shares to be acquired

1,000,000 shares

(Number of voting rights: 1,000,000)

Lump Sum 23,000 thousand US dollars (2,444 million yen)

Acquisition price

As a milestone in response to the achievement of certain conditions

in the future, payments of up to 7,000 thousand US dollars (744

million yen) may occur by July, 2023

Currently under discussion with the audit firm, amount of goodwill,

Amount of goodwill,

etc. has not been fixed. For goodwill and patent rights, the amount is

etc.

expected to be about 1.9 billion yen and the amortization period is

expected to be about 10 years

Number of shares held

1,000,000 shares

(Number of voting rights: 1,000,000)

after change

(Percentage of voting rights held: 100.00% )

* Convert one US dollar into 106.25 yen

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

17

Acquisition of Shares of Rev. 1Engineering

Expansion of OEM Business

business area

New area

Expansion of

Existing business

Business expansion with M&A-1

Rev1 Design contract

  • Ablation catheter
  • Drug delivery system ,etc.

Area of business expansion

Business expansion with M&A-2

Manufacturing contracts are possible by utilizing Asahi Intecc Group manufacturing bases

Customer request Input summary

Prototype

Evaluation

Design verification Process validation Mass production Improvement

Design and development

Mass production

Business expansion with M&A

  1. By making Rev. 1 a subsidiary, which has a wide range of design and development know-how of interventional product especially cutting edge catheters, etc. it leads to strengthening the development of catheters.
  2. By utilizing Asahi Intecc Group's manufacturing bases, it will be possible to contract from design development to manufacturing about the existing business of Rev. 1 company, whose main business has been mainly design development contract

Expect to expand OEM business centering on the US market

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

18

Overview of Rev. 1 Engineering

Company overview

Company

Rev. 1 Engineering, Inc.

name

Description of

Contracting business of design and development of medical devices

main business

Date of

November 2, 2009

establishment

Location

41693 Date St, Murrieta, CA 92562, United States of America

Representative

Eric Johnson, Chief Executive Officer

Capital

459 thousand US dollars (48 million yen)

Company characteristics

*Convert one US dollar into 106.25 yen

  • Established by former engineers from major medical device manufacturers
  • Being entrusted with business from design and development of interventional products to manufacturing of prototypes by various major medical device manufacturers in the US market
  • Possesses design and development know-how of a wide range of interventional products such as cutting-edge catheters
  • Located close to the Asahi Intecc Group's R&D base in the United States, making it easy to collaborate

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

19

Acquisition of Shares of Rev. 1Engineering

Shares to Be Acquired and Acquisition Price

Number of shares to be acquired,

acquisition price and share ownership before and after acquisition

Number of shares

0 share

(Number of voting rights: 0)

held before change

(Percentage of voting rights held: 0%)

Shares to be

800,000 shares

acquired

Number of voting rights 800,000

Acquisition price

27,446 thousand US dollars2,916million yen

Currently under discussion with the audit firm, amount of

Amount of goodwill,

goodwill, etc. has not been fixed yet. For goodwill, etc., the

etc.

amount is expected to be about 2.4 to 2.6 billion yen and the

amortization period is expected to be about 5 years

Number of shares

800,000 shares

(Number of voting rights: 800,000)

held after change

(Percentage of voting rights held: 100.00% )

* Convert one US dollar into 106.25 yen

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

20

Acquisition of Shares of A-Traction

Initiatives for Next-Generation Smart Treatment

Interventional area

New technology

Sensor technology

Guide wire technology

Energy technology

AI IoT 5G

Smart guide wire

New technology

Robotics technology

Surgical area

Core technology

Wire rope /

Injection molding /

Metal mold

Hand wrist / Forceps

A-Traction Inc.

Aim for robotization in next-generation smart treatment

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

21

Acquisition of Shares of A-Traction

Laparoscopic Surgery Support Robot (Case in A-Traction)

Integration with new technologies

Accumulation of various material

Development of

processing technologies

Know-how and experience of high-

laparoscopic surgery

performance medical device and medical

support robot

components Wholly owned consolidated subsidiary

  • Background

As to gastrointestinal tumor surgery, laparoscopic surgery which can reduce the burden on patients and shorten the length of hospital stay, has become widespread

The number of laparoscopic surgery by laparoscopic surgery support robots that accurately reproduce the movements of human hands and enable more precise surgery has increased recently

In surgery in the large intestine and gynecology fields centered on TaTME, specializing in the function of assistants to support the surgeon with a unique concept, such as securing the surgeon's field of view, pulling the organ and maintaining tension

Spread of minimally-invasive treatment products in

Improve patient QOL(Quality of Life)

a wide range of fields

Note TaTMEtransanal total mesorectal excision

Surgical procedure to remove a rectal tumor by approaching both the abdominal side and the anal side. By excising the lesion around the anus, which is difficult only from the abdominal side, it is possible to preserve the anus depending on the location of the tumor and the degree of infiltration, which contributes to the improvement of the patient's QOL.

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

22

Acquisition of Shares of A-Traction Inc. (Subsidiary Company)

Surgical Area

Resolved to make A-Traction Inc. a wholly-owned consolidated subsidiary

by acquiring whole shares

History to date

Date

History

April 26, 2019

Acquired 3,500 Class C Shares of A-Traction Inc. (approx. 15%)

Concluded a basic agreement on application of pharmaceutical affairs

February 14, 2020

and commissioned manufacturing of replacement parts for

laparoscopic surgery support robots

Resolved to make A-Traction Inc. a wholly-owned consolidated

March 11, 2021

subsidiary by acquiring whole shares and concluded contract

(Execution of share transferJuly 1, 2021)

Points for judgement

  • Laparoscopic surgery can reduce the burden on patients compared to conventional laparotomy that coincides with our mission to contribute to the spread of minimally invasive treatments
  • By fusing both company's technologies and our know-how in the medical device field, the possibility of realizing a new epoch-making medical robot to other areas of medical care (including intervention) will be heightened
  • Cadaver test was conducted in December 2020, and the prospect of practicality of the robot was confirmed

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

23

Overview of A-Traction Inc.

Company overview

Company name

A-Traction Inc. (Venture certified by National Cancer Center )

Description of

Development of laparoscopic surgery support robots

main business

Date of

August 7, 2015

establishment

Lab. 1, NEXT Medical Device Innovation Center, National Cancer

Location

Center Hospital East, 6-5-1, Kashiwanoha, Kashiwa-shi, Chiba,

Japan

Representative

CEO Takehiro Ando

Capital

976 million yen (including capital surplus)

Number of

8 (excluding officers)

employees

  • Company characteristics
  • A group of experts in each field related to robot development and manufacturing

Various ages (20s - 60s) and backgrounds

  • Possible to handle consistently not only development but also manufacturing
  • A sense of speed unique to medical ventures

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

24

Acquisition of Shares of A-Traction

Shares to Be Acquired and Acquisition Price

Number of shares to be acquired,

acquisition price and share ownership before and after acquisition

Number of shares

3,500 shares

(Number of voting rights: 3,500)

held before change

(Percentage of voting rights held: 14.94%)

Shares to be

20,330 shares and 1,030 share acquisition rights

acquired

(Number of voting rights: 20,330)

Lump Sum 2,680 million yen

Acquisition price

As a milestone in response to the achievement of certain

conditions in the future, payments of up to 860 million yen may

occur by December 2023.

Currently under discussion with the audit firm, amount of

Amount of goodwill,

goodwill, etc. has not been fixed yet. For goodwill, etc., the

etc.

amount is expected to be about 3.1 billion yen and the

amortization period is expected to be about 10 years

Number of shares

23,830 shares

(Number of voting rights: 23,830)

held after change

(Percentage of voting rights held: 100.00% )

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

25

Construction of New Building (Expansion of R&D Base, etc.) on the Premises of Global Headquarters / R&D Center

Purpose of Construction of New Building

Improving the working environment to realize sustainable business activities

  • As R&D type manufacturing company, it would be difficult to work away from materials and equipment centering on R&D functions, therefore, it is necessary to prepare an on-sitetype infrastructure
  • Prepare the infrastructure that is commensurate with the growth envisioning for the next 10 years

Enhancement of R&D environment

  • Enhance the R&D environment in order to strengthen and accelerate development in new business areas such as gastrointestinal, robotics (including smart treatment) and neurovascular field in addition to the development of vascular products, which is the conventional business area

Preparation for production functions in emergency from a viewpoint of BCP

  • Taking advantage of the lessons learned from the experiences of production suspension and transportation difficulties in overseas factories, install a clean room in the new building and prepare functions that can take part in production in an emergency

Reshoring of Manufacturing Spirit

  • It is difficult to send domestic engineers to overseas as business trips and assignments due to COVID-19
  • By installing prototype line that supports a wide variety of products and equipment that enables small-lot production and creating an environment where it is possible to experience the overseas mass production process in a simulated manner, promote the training of domestic engineers

Summary of New Building

3-104, etc. Akatsuki-cho,Seoto-shi, Aichi

Location

(On the premises of Asahi Intecc Global

Total floor area

16,200

Headquarters and R&D Center)

Heavy gauge steel structure

Investment

Structure

One floor under ground and seven floors

About 5 billion yen

amount

above ground

Schedule of

Building area

2,800

January, 2022 Scheduled to start construction

construction

November, 2023 Scheduled to be completed

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

26

Land Acquisition in Osaka R&D Center /

New Building Construction in Tohoku R&D Center

Osaka R&D Center

Base of core technology development

  • Promoting the construction of new building for expanding core technology research
  • By acquiring leased land, aim to further expand the R&D system

Tohoku R&D Center

Base of precision processing

technology development

  • Construction of new R&D building
  • Strengthening the development of mold and injection molding technology

Strengthening of core technology and precision processing

technology, a source of competitiveness

All Rights Reserved.Copyright © 2021 ASAHI INTECC CO.,LTD.

27

Caution Regarding Information Presented

All forward looking statements contained herein, including revenue forecasts, outlooks, and strategic plans, are based on the best currently available data; however, risk and

uncertainty are involved in these statements. Please note that actual results may differ greatly

from plans presented here.

  • IR contact

Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. corporate strategic office

TEL 0561-48-5551

URL http://www.asahi-intecc.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 07:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.
03:33aASAHI INTECC  : Notice Regarding Construction of New Building (Expansion of R&D ..
PU
03:33aASAHI INTECC  : Notice Regarding Conclusion of Basic Agreement on Acquisition of..
PU
03:33aASAHI INTECC  : Notice Regarding Conclusion of Basic Agreement on Acquisition of..
PU
03:33aASAHI INTECC  : Notice Regarding Conclusion of Basic Agreement on Acquisition of..
PU
03:33aASAHI INTECC  : Supplementary Materials on Shares/Quota Investment and Capital I..
PU
03/22ASAHI INTECC  : to Begin Direct Sales of Endoscopic Guide Wire “M-Through&..
PU
2020ASAHI INTECC  : (Correction) Notice Regarding Partial Correction of the “O..
PU
2020ONCOLYS BIOPHARMA  : Asahi Intecc to Form Partnership for Medical Business
MT
2020ASAHI INTECC  : Oncolys and ASAHI INTECC CO. LTD. Announces Conclusion of Capita..
PU
2020ASAHI INTECC  : Notice Concerning Partly Correction of “Notice of Convocat..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 60 142 M 549 M 549 M
Net income 2021 9 791 M 89,4 M 89,4 M
Net cash 2021 8 873 M 81,0 M 81,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 83,9x
Yield 2021 0,30%
Capitalization 820 B 7 476 M 7 488 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 8 761
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3 627,27 JPY
Last Close Price 3 145,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masahiko Miyata President & Representative Director
Tadakazu Kato Managing Director & Manager-Medical Business
Makoto Nishiuchi Director, Head-Research & Development
Mizuho Ito Director & General Manager-Administration
Kiyomichi Ito Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-16.47%7 476
NOVOCURE LIMITED-23.67%13 528
MASIMO CORPORATION-12.75%12 942
PENUMBRA, INC.55.45%9 915
GETINGE AB32.48%8 105
INARI MEDICAL, INC.30.19%5 625
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ