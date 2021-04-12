Asahi Intecc : Supplementary Materials on Shares/Quota Investment and Capital Investment Project
Supplementary Materials on Shares / Quota Investment and Capital Investment Project
April 12, 2021
First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange,
(Securities code : 7747 First Section of the Nagoya Stock Exchange)
Expansion of Business Area
Aiming to become a Global Medical Device Company providing total support from development to production & sales
with less invasive treatment devices as an axis
July 2021 Making consolidated subsidiaries
A-Traction (Development of surgical robot)
Disclosed in March 2021
Kardia (Direct sales in Italy)
Pathways (Acquisition of new technology)
Disclosed in April 2021
Rev1 (Expansion of OEM business)
Consolidated revenue
100 billion yen
Consolidated revenue
80 billion yen
Consolidated revenue
50 billion yen
Medical Device Sales
（Promote domestic and overseas ）
Medical Device Sales
Medical Device Sales
（Direct Sales in Japan ）
（Direct Sales in Japan
Next-Generation Smart
Treatment
(Gastrointestinal Field)
Medical Device Sales
（Promote domestic and overseas ）
Medical Device Sales
（Direct Sales in Japan
Treatment
(Expansion of treatment area)
Next-Generation Smart
Treatment
(Gastrointestinal Field)
Medical Device Sales
（Promote domestic and overseas ）
Medical Device Sales
（Direct Sales in Japan
Medical Products
Medical Products
Medical Products
Medical Products
Industrial Products
Industrial Products
Industrial Products
Industrial Products
Industrial Products
R&D
R&D
R&D
R&D
R&D
Industrial Component
Medical Device
Medical Device
Global Medical Device
Global Niche NO.1
Manufacturer
Manufacturer
Manufacturer and Sales
Company
company
Medical Products
Industrial Products
R&D
Establishment of next-
generation smart
treatment
Priority Measures of Growth Strategy
Establish business portfolio to achieve sales revenue of 100 billion yen
Strengthen profitability
of existing business
Culmination of existing basic
strategies
Create new businesses
Sowing for the future
Investment for growth
Develop Global Market Strategically
and Expand Affected /Treatment Area
Maintain and improve No. 1 position in PTCA guide wire
Increase share of catheter field (Penetrating Catheter, Balloon, Guiding)
Further increase market share in the US, where we shifted to a direct sales structure
Strengthen sales structure in rapidly expanding Chinese market
Shift to direct sales in some parts of Europe and Asia
Strengthen sales structure in areas of Peripheral and Neuro
Create new business in global niche market
Exploration of advanced technology and integration with in-house technology
Advance into the gastrointestinal field
Advance into robotics field
Advance into other global niche fields
Acquisition of Quota of KARDIA
Promoting Direct Sales in the European / Middle Eastern Market
Direct sales in Italy will start in July 2021
by making the current distributor in Italy a consolidated subsidiary
Neurovascular Product (June, 2014
～)
Peripheral Vascular Product (September, 2018
～)
Cardiovascular Product (July 2019
～)
Neurovascular Product (February, 2016
～)
Cardiovascular Product (January, 2021
～)
Peripheral Vascular Product (January, 2021
～)
Abdominal Vascular Product (January, 2021
～)
Cardiovascular Product
（July, 2021 ～）
Peripheral Vascular Product
（July, 2021 ～）
Neurovascular Product
（July, 2021 ～）
Structure of direct sales
FRANCE BRANCH
ASAHI INTECC EUROPE B.V.
Hospitals,
etc.
ASAHI INTECC
Deutschland GmbH
KARDIA S.R.L
About 30 % of sales in the European / Middle Eastern market will be direct sales
Overview of KARDIA S.R.L
Company name
KARDIA S.R.L
• Distributor of Asahi Intecc Group's products for the cardiovascular,
peripheral, and neurovascular fields.
Description of
•
Sales of a wide range of interventional devices such as transcatheter
mitral valve repair (TMVr) device for the cardiovascular system and
main business
stent retrievers for the neurovascular field other than Asahi Intecc
Group's devices
•
Undertaking installation of catheter operating rooms in hospitals
Date of
July 20, 1993
establishment
Location
MILANO(MI) VIA CORMONS 18 CAP 20151
Representative
PORETTI EZIO, Chairman of the Board of Directors
LONGONI GIOVANNI, Managing Director
Capital
100,000 euros
（12 million yen ）
*Convert one euro into 129.15 yen
Italy plays a leading role in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) treatment in the European market as chronic total occlusion (CTO) treatment is particularly popular in Italy
KARDIA has comprehensively earned a high level of trust from doctors for a long time and has a long-standing partnership with Asahi Intecc as a distributor of Asahi Intecc Group since 1996
Acquisition of Quota of KARDIA
Quota to Be Acquired and Acquisition Price
＜Proportion of quota to be acquired,
acquisition price and quota ownership before and after acquisition
＞
Proportion of quota held
0
％
before change
Proportion of quota to
70
％
be acquired
28,000 thousand euros
（3,616 million yen ）
Acquisition price
As a milestone in response to the achievement of certain
conditions in the future, payments of up to 12,000 thousand euros
(1,550 million yen) may occur by July, 2026
Currently under discussion with the audit firm, amount of
goodwill, etc. has not been fixed. For goodwill and other
Amount of goodwill, etc.
intangible asset, the amount is expected to be about 2.5 to 2.7
billion yen and the amortization period is expected to be about 5
years
Proportion of quota
70
％
held after change
*Convert one euro into 129.15 yen
Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical
Strengthen Profitability of Existing Business and Create New Business
Future Frontier
Gastrointestinal
Robotics
related
New field:
field
New field:
products
Treatment products
Plasma wire system
for cerebral
aneurysm
and stroke
Cardiovascular
Peripheral
Abdominal
Neuro
Gastrointestinal
Fields
integrating
Vascular Products
Non-vascular
advanced
Products
technology
Expanding Affected / Treatment Areas
Strengthen Profitability of Existing Business
Create New Business
Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical
Target Area of New Business
Value that
competitors can
offer
Value that we
can offer
Value
Value that
customers want
(Including use of
Proposition
technology of
other companies)
Value that (1) customers want, (2) competitors cannot offer, and (3) we can offer
Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical
Exploration of Advanced Technology and Integration with In-house Technology
Integration with New
Technology
New Technology
Accumulation of various material processing
technologies
Expertise and experience of highly functional
medical devices / medical components
~Four Core Technologies~
Polymer Coating Technology
Wire Drawing Technology
Wire Forming Technology
＋
Laser processing technology Molds and injection molding technique
Energy (electricity / heat / dynamics)
AI, IOT
Sensing technology
Coating
(Biocompatibility / Hydrophilicity)
Regenerative medicine, etc.
Create new business through technological innovation
Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical
Initiatives for Next-Generation Smart Treatment
Interventional area
New technology
Sensor technology
Guide wire technology
Energy technology
AI IoT 5G
Smart guide wire
New technology
Robotics technology
Surgical area
Core technology
Wire rope /
Injection molding /
Metal mold
Hand wrist / Forceps
Aim for robotization in next-generation smart treatment
Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical
Joint Development of Stroke Smart Guide Wire
Signed investment contract and joint development agreement with
Sensome, a French medical device company
Integration with new technologies
Sensor technology
Possible to identify the properties and composition of blood clot caused by cerebral infarction
Joint development of new stroke smart guide wire
useful for endovascular treatment
Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical
Selection of Optimal Device by Discriminating Properties of Blood Clot
Internal
Medicine Area
Equipping identification sensor of blood clot on wire
The appropriate treatment depends on the type of blood clot
Red blood clot is soft, brittle, and easy to scatter
White blood clot is hard, sticky and difficult to recover
After sensor wire and tablet communicate by
Bluetooth, AI judges "blood" "white blood clot" "mixed blood clot" "red blood clot" and classifies and displays
Knowing the type of blood clot in advance
will enable quick and safe treatment
Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical
Realization of Stroke Smart Guide Wire
By forming conductive layer of an ultra-thin film on the thin curved
surface of the guide wire, make it possible to maintain basic performance
as a guide wire such as torque, rigidity, and strength
Integration with new technologies
Pathways
Medical
Integrated Thin film conductor technology
wholly owned
consolidated subsidiary
The development of guide wires and catheters with sensors will be
strengthened, enabling application development to unprecedented epoch-
making new products
Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical
Pathways
Technological Advantage
Medical
Integrated Thin film conductor technology
Possible to form an electric circuit freely by laminating very thin and uniform electrical conduction / insulating film on fine and curved surfaces, such as those found on guide wires or catheters.
Possible to reduce the thickness of all electrical elements
Conventional electrical
wiring technology
In a structure in which an electric wire is passed through a normal pipe, the basic performance of the guide wire is significantly reduced
Surface thin film wiring technology of Pathways Medical
Possible to keep the basic performance of guide wire since there is no need to change the basic structure of surface wiring and wiring with ultra-thin films can be formed
Possible to realize a stroke smart guide wire that maintains the same level of torque (rotation trackability), which is Asahi Intecc's strength, as the normal guide wire and to commercialize it with a competitive advantage
Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical
Expansion of Diversity due to Integration of Technologies
Strengthen the development of guide wires and catheters with sensors to
promote the realization of next-generation smart treatment
Integration with new technologies
New technology
Sensor technology
Guide wire
●●technology
/Catheter
○○technology technology
Pathways
Medical
Integrated Thin film conductor technology
Wholly owned
consolidated subsidiary
Realization and expansion of new business areas
such as robotics of next-generation smart treatment
Overview of Pathways Medical Corporation
＜Company overview ＞
Company name
Pathways Medical Corporation
Description of
Research and development of guide wire with sensor utilizing
main business
a thin film electrical conductor technology
Date of
March 11, 2020
establishment
Location
1013 Centre Road Suite 403S Wilmington, New Castle,
Delaware 19805, United States of America
Representative
Nitin Patil, Chief Executive Officer
Capital
12,501 thousand US dollars (1,328 million yen)
* Convert one US dollar into 106.25 yen
Company characteristics ＞
It has the technology to form electrical wiring with an ultra-thin film on the surface of guide wires, etc. and a unique technology for connecting the wiring to sensors
In 2019, completed the first-in-man study on the guide wire equipped with the sensor, and the technical feasibility has been proved
Acquisition of Shares of Pathways Medical
Shares to Be Acquired and Acquisition Price
＜Number of shares to be acquired,
acquisition price and share ownership before and after acquisition
＞
Number of shares held
0 share
(Number of voting rights: 0)
before change
(Percentage of voting rights held: 0%)
Shares to be acquired
1,000,000 shares
(Number of voting rights: 1,000,000)
Lump Sum 23,000 thousand US dollars (2,444 million yen)
Acquisition price
As a milestone in response to the achievement of certain conditions
in the future, payments of up to 7,000 thousand US dollars (744
million yen) may occur by July, 2023
Currently under discussion with the audit firm, amount of goodwill,
Amount of goodwill,
etc. has not been fixed. For goodwill and patent rights, the amount is
etc.
expected to be about 1.9 billion yen and the amortization period is
expected to be about 10 years
Number of shares held
1,000,000 shares
(Number of voting rights: 1,000,000)
after change
(Percentage of voting rights held: 100.00% )
* Convert one US dollar into 106.25 yen
Acquisition of Shares of Rev. 1Engineering
Expansion of OEM Business
business area
New area
Expansion of
Existing business
Business expansion with M&A-1
Rev1 Design contract
Ablation catheter
Drug delivery system ,etc .
Area of business expansion
Business expansion with M&A-2
Manufacturing contracts are possible by utilizing Asahi Intecc Group manufacturing bases
Customer request
Input summary
Prototype
Evaluation
Design verification Process validation Mass production
Improvement
Design and development
Mass production
Business expansion with M&A
By making Rev. 1 a subsidiary, which has a wide range of design and development know-how of interventional product especially cutting edge catheters, etc. it leads to strengthening the development of catheters.
By utilizing Asahi Intecc Group's manufacturing bases, it will be possible to contract from design development to manufacturing about the existing business of Rev. 1 company, whose main business has been mainly design development contract
Expect to expand OEM business centering on the US market
Overview of Rev. 1 Engineering
＜Company overview ＞
Company
Rev. 1 Engineering, Inc.
name
Description of
Contracting business of design and development of medical devices
main business
Date of
November 2, 2009
establishment
Location
41693 Date St, Murrieta, CA 92562, United States of America
Representative
Eric Johnson, Chief Executive Officer
Capital
459 thousand US dollars (48 million yen)
＜Company characteristics ＞
*Convert one US dollar into 106.25 yen
Established by former engineers from major medical device manufacturers
Being entrusted with business from design and development of interventional products to manufacturing of prototypes by various major medical device manufacturers in the US market
Possesses design and development know-how of a wide range of interventional products such as cutting-edge catheters
Located close to the Asahi Intecc Group's R&D base in the United States, making it easy to collaborate
Acquisition of Shares of Rev. 1Engineering
Shares to Be Acquired and Acquisition Price
＜Number of shares to be acquired,
acquisition price and share ownership before and after acquisition
＞
Number of shares
0 share
(Number of voting rights: 0)
held before change
(Percentage of voting rights held: 0%)
Shares to be
800,000 shares
acquired
（Number of voting rights ： 800,000 ）
Acquisition price
27,446 thousand US dollars
（2,916million yen ）
Currently under discussion with the audit firm, amount of
Amount of goodwill,
goodwill, etc. has not been fixed yet. For goodwill, etc., the
etc.
amount is expected to be about 2.4 to 2.6 billion yen and the
amortization period is expected to be about 5 years
Number of shares
800,000 shares
(Number of voting rights: 800,000)
held after change
(Percentage of voting rights held: 100.00% )
* Convert one US dollar into 106.25 yen
Acquisition of Shares of A-Traction
Initiatives for Next-Generation Smart Treatment
Interventional area
New technology
Sensor technology
Guide wire technology
Energy technology
AI IoT 5G
Smart guide wire
New technology
Robotics technology
Surgical area
Core technology
Wire rope /
Injection molding /
Metal mold
Hand wrist / Forceps
A-Traction Inc.
Aim for robotization in next-generation smart treatment
Acquisition of Shares of A-Traction
Laparoscopic Surgery Support Robot (Case in A-Traction)
Integration with new technologies
Accumulation of various material
Development of
processing technologies
Know-how and experience of high-
laparoscopic surgery
performance medical device and medical
support robot
components Wholly owned consolidated subsidiary
・As to gastrointestinal tumor surgery, laparoscopic surgery which can reduce the burden on patients and shorten the length of hospital stay, has become widespread
・The number of laparoscopic surgery by laparoscopic surgery support robots that accurately reproduce the movements of human hands and enable more precise surgery has increased recently
In surgery in the large intestine and gynecology fields centered on TaTME, specializing in the function of assistants to support the surgeon with a unique concept, such as securing the surgeon's field of view, pulling the organ and maintaining tension
Spread of minimally-invasive treatment products in
Improve patient QOL(Quality of Life)
a wide range of fields
（Note ） TaTME （transanal total mesorectal excision ）
Surgical procedure to remove a rectal tumor by approaching both the abdominal side and the anal side. By excising the lesion around the anus, which is difficult only from the abdominal side, it is possible to preserve the anus depending on the location of the tumor and the degree of infiltration, which contributes to the improvement of the patient's QOL.
Acquisition of Shares of A-Traction Inc. (Subsidiary Company
)
Resolved to make A-Traction Inc. a wholly-owned consolidated subsidiary
by acquiring whole shares
＜History to date ＞
Date
History
April 26, 2019
Acquired 3,500 Class C Shares of A-Traction Inc. (approx. 15%)
Concluded a basic agreement on application of pharmaceutical affairs
February 14, 2020
and commissioned manufacturing of replacement parts for
laparoscopic surgery support robots
Resolved to make A-Traction Inc. a wholly-owned consolidated
March 11, 2021
subsidiary by acquiring whole shares and concluded contract
(Execution of share transfer
：July 1, 2021)
＜Points for judgement ＞
Laparoscopic surgery can reduce the burden on patients compared to conventional laparotomy that coincides with our mission to contribute to the spread of minimally invasive treatments
By fusing both company's technologies and our know-how in the medical device field, the possibility of realizing a new epoch-making medical robot to other areas of medical care (including intervention) will be heightened
Cadaver test was conducted in December 2020, and the prospect of practicality of the robot was confirmed
Overview of A-Traction Inc.
＜Company overview ＞
Company name
A-Traction Inc. (Venture certified by National Cancer Center )
Description of
Development of laparoscopic surgery support robots
main business
Date of
August 7, 2015
establishment
Lab. 1, NEXT Medical Device Innovation Center, National Cancer
Location
Center Hospital East, 6-5-1, Kashiwanoha, Kashiwa-shi, Chiba,
Japan
Representative
CEO Takehiro Ando
Capital
976 million yen (including capital surplus)
Number of
8 (excluding officers)
employees
Company characteristics ＞
A group of experts in each field related to robot development and manufacturing
Various ages (20s - 60s) and backgrounds
Possible to handle consistently not only development but also manufacturing
A sense of speed unique to medical ventures
Acquisition of Shares of A-Traction
Shares to Be Acquired and Acquisition Price
＜Number of shares to be acquired,
acquisition price and share ownership before and after acquisition
＞
Number of shares
3,500 shares
(Number of voting rights: 3,500)
held before change
(Percentage of voting rights held: 14.94%)
Shares to be
20,330 shares and 1,030 share acquisition rights
acquired
(Number of voting rights: 20,330)
Lump Sum 2,680 million yen
Acquisition price
As a milestone in response to the achievement of certain
conditions in the future, payments of up to 860 million yen may
occur by December 2023.
Currently under discussion with the audit firm, amount of
Amount of goodwill,
goodwill, etc. has not been fixed yet. For goodwill, etc., the
etc.
amount is expected to be about 3.1 billion yen and the
amortization period is expected to be about 10 years
Number of shares
23,830 shares
(Number of voting rights: 23,830)
held after change
(Percentage of voting rights held: 100.00% )
Construction of New Building (Expansion of R&D Base, etc.) on the Premises of Global Headquarters / R&D Center
＜Purpose of Construction of New Building ＞
Improving the working environment to realize sustainable business activities
As R&D type manufacturing company, it would be difficult to work away from materials and equipment centering on R&D functions, therefore, it is necessary to prepare an on-site type infrastructure
Prepare the infrastructure that is commensurate with the growth envisioning for the next 10 years
Enhancement of R&D environment
Enhance the R&D environment in order to strengthen and accelerate development in new business areas such as gastrointestinal, robotics (including smart treatment) and neurovascular field in addition to the development of vascular products, which is the conventional business area
Preparation for production functions in emergency from a viewpoint of BCP
Taking advantage of the lessons learned from the experiences of production suspension and transportation difficulties in overseas factories, install a clean room in the new building and prepare functions that can take part in production in an emergency
Reshoring of Manufacturing Spirit
It is difficult to send domestic engineers to overseas as business trips and assignments due to COVID-19
By installing prototype line that supports a wide variety of products and equipment that enables small-lot production and creating an environment where it is possible to experience the overseas mass production process in a simulated manner, promote the training of domestic engineers
＜Summary of New Building ＞
3-104, etc. Akatsuki-cho,Seoto-shi, Aichi
Location
(On the premises of Asahi Intecc Global
Total floor area
16,200
㎡
Headquarters and R&D Center)
Heavy gauge steel structure
Investment
Structure
One floor under ground and seven floors
About 5 billion yen
amount
above ground
Schedule of
Building area
2,800
㎡
January, 2022 Scheduled to start construction
construction
November, 2023 Scheduled to be completed
Land Acquisition in Osaka R&D Center /
New Building Construction in Tohoku R&D Center
Osaka R&D Center
【Base of core technology development 】
Promoting the construction of new building for expanding core technology research
By acquiring leased land , aim to further expand the R&D system
Tohoku R&D Center
【Base of precision processing
technology development
】
Construction of new R&D building
Strengthening the development of mold and injection molding technology
Strengthening of core technology and precision processing
technology, a source of competitiveness
Caution Regarding Information Presente
d
All forward looking statements contained herein, including revenue forecasts, outlooks, and strategic plans, are based on the best currently available data; however, risk and
uncertainty are involved in these statements. Please note that actual results may differ greatly
from plans presented here.
