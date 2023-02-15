Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Asahi Kasei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3407   JP3111200006

ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION

(3407)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-15 am EST
928.40 JPY   -0.99%
07:33aAsahi Kasei Completes Second Plant for Ceolus™ Microcrystalline Cellulose
BU
02/09Asahi Kasei, Mitsui Chemicals to Integrate Spunbond Nonwovens Business in October
MT
02/09Asahi Kasei Slashes FY22 Outlook as Fiscal Nine-Month Profit Declines 53%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asahi Kasei Completes Second Plant for Ceolus™ Microcrystalline Cellulose

02/15/2023 | 07:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Asahi Kasei, a diversified Japanese multinational company, has completed the construction of its second plant for Ceolus™ microcrystalline cellulose1 (MCC) at its Mizushima Works in Kurashiki, Okayama, Japan, in January 2023. With the new facility, the company underlines its commitment to meet the substantially growing demand for its MCC.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005473/en/

Demand for Ceolus™ used in pharmaceutical tablets is growing substantially, especially for the proprietary high-performance grades Ceolus™ KG and Ceolus™ UF. The second plant for Ceolus™ will not only raise supply capacity but also enhance the stability of supply through production at multiple sites. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Demand for Ceolus™ used in pharmaceutical tablets is growing substantially, especially for the proprietary high-performance grades Ceolus™ KG and Ceolus™ UF. The second plant for Ceolus™ will not only raise supply capacity but also enhance the stability of supply through production at multiple sites. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Second plant for Ceolus™
The Functional Additives Division of Asahi Kasei’s Life Innovation SBU has manufactured Ceolus™ in Nobeoka, Miyazaki, Japan, since 1970. Ceolus™ is supplied to customers around the world, primarily for use as tablet binder2 for pharmaceuticals.

Demand for Ceolus™ used in pharmaceutical tablets is growing substantially, especially for the proprietary high-performance grades Ceolus™ KG and Ceolus™ UF. The second plant for Ceolus™ will not only raise supply capacity but also enhance the stability of supply through production at multiple sites.

The outline of the new plant

Location

Asahi Kasei Mizushima Works

Kurashiki City, Okayama Prefecture, Japan

Construction schedule

Groundbreaking in September 2021

Completion in January 2023

Investment amount

¥13 billion

Product

Ceolus™ microcrystalline cellulose

Customers

Manufacturers of pharmaceuticals, supplements, etc., worldwide

The new plant is currently undergoing trial operation, with commercial production of each grade scheduled to begin in succession from April 2023.

“The increased capacity at this new plant will enable us to provide a more stable supply of Ceolus™ for distribution centers around the world to get products to customers in greater quantities,” says Eiichi Hori, Senior General Manager of Functional Additives Division. “The second plant will make Ceolus™ more accessible to patients around the world. We are excited to see the innovative, new formulations that pharmaceutical and supplement manufacturers will develop utilizing our MCC.”

Featuring an innovative particle morphology, Ceolus™ offers various solutions to the pharmaceutical and supplement industries: It facilitates challenging formulations, solves tableting issues, and enables unique and patient-friendly dosage forms. It also contributes to customers’ production efficiency by enabling high-speed tableting and reducing production problems. In addition, less black particles, less impurities including nitrite and nitrate which may cause nitrosamine associated risk, and the consistently high quality of Ceolus™ directly contribute to the quality improvement of customers’ formulations.

Asahi Kasei expects that the new plant will make a further contribution to life and living for people around the world by providing Ceolus™ to more customers globally, enabling the manufacture of pharmaceuticals and supplements that have been difficult to make into tablets, and meeting the needs of pharmaceutical companies, supplement companies, and patients through the development of high-performance products.

1 Microcrystalline cellulose is a white powder made from natural pulp, mainly used as an excipient for pharmaceuticals and foods

2 Tablet binders are additives used for the purpose of providing the shape and increasing the volume of solid tablets

Please refer to the press release dated January 13, 2021
“Asahi Kasei to build a second plant for Ceolus™ microcrystalline cellulose”
https://www.asahi-kasei.com/news/2020/e210113.html

About Ceolus™
As the requirements for functionality of pharmaceuticals and supplements continue to rise year by year, Ceolus™ contributes by facilitating the development and manufacture of solid dosage formulations such as tablets. Backed by over 50 years of manufacturing expertise, Ceolus™ is positioned to further support pharmaceutical and supplement companies in their development of formulations with higher quality and functionality. Asahi Kasei will continue to develop advanced grades of Ceolus™ while providing richer services to customers over the decades to come.

About Asahi Kasei
The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 46,000 employees around the world, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Material sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility & Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products, from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/.

The Asahi Kasei Group aims to contribute to a carbon-neutral and sustainable world from the perspective of “Care for Earth” by focusing on initiatives such as the use of biomass raw materials, recycled raw materials, and renewable energy. The company strives to meet the expectations of its customers and society by further advancing the provision of products and services with such sustainable characteristics while deepening collaboration with other companies to reach a carbon-neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION
07:33aAsahi Kasei Completes Second Plant for Ceolus™ Microcrystalline Cellulose
BU
02/09Asahi Kasei, Mitsui Chemicals to Integrate Spunbond Nonwovens Business in October
MT
02/09Asahi Kasei Slashes FY22 Outlook as Fiscal Nine-Month Profit Declines 53%
MT
02/07Asahi Kasei Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fourth Quarter Ending March ..
CI
02/07Asahi Kasei Corporation Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending Marc..
CI
01/17Asahi Kasei collaborates on development of recycling technology for inexpensive, high-q..
BU
01/17Asahi Kasei Collaborates on Development of Recycling Technology for Inexpensive, High-Q..
CI
01/16MULTUS Biotechnology Limited announced that it has received $9.5 million in funding fro..
CI
01/05Asahi Kasei to Showcase Diversified Innovations for Life and AKXY2™ Concept Vehic..
BU
01/05Asahi Kasei to Showcase Diversified Innovations for Life and AKXY2™ Concept Vehicl..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 2 735 B 20 576 M 20 576 M
Net income 2023 111 B 836 M 836 M
Net Debt 2023 516 B 3 881 M 3 881 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 3,84%
Capitalization 1 301 B 9 788 M 9 788 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 46 751
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Asahi Kasei Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 937,70 JPY
Average target price 1 061,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Koshiro Kudo President & Representative Director
Toshiyasu Horie Head-Finance, Accounting & Investor Relations
Hideki Kobori Chairman
Masami Takenaka General Manager-Research & Development
Hiroki Ideguchi Head-Personnel, Compliance & Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION-0.39%9 788
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD19.48%58 868
BASF SE10.07%48 989
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.11.28%35 028
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-9.96%14 068
BRENNTAG SE18.35%11 721