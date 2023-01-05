Asahi Kasei to Showcase Diversified Innovations for Life and AKXY2™ Concept Vehicle at CES 2023

— Solutions to shape tomorrow —

Asahi Kasei, a diversified Japanese multinational company, is showcasing how mobility and living will seamlessly connect the virtual space to the physical space at CES 2023, including their new concept vehicle, AKXY2. The organization will also highlight innovations that exemplify how sustainability can be applied to technology to benefit the environment while increasing enjoyment and satisfaction for society.

“Sustainability, Satisfaction, Society. These concepts must be applied seamlessly to the innovations that shape tomorrow,” comments Dirk Pieper, Lead Executive Officer of Asahi Kasei Corporation. “Since 1922, Asahi Kasei has been dedicated to developing innovations that change how we live our lives in ways that contribute to sustainability – both for the environment and society. Over the past decade, Asahi Kasei has seen significant growth in its Material, Homes and Health Care sectors – especially in the US. Automotive OEMs are using the transition to EVs as an opportunity to re-think the interior mobility experience by providing seamless tech functionality, enhanced comfort and sustainability characteristics curated to meet their unique brand identity. At CES 2023, we offer hands-on experiences with technology that will transform society over the decade to come. We will illustrate how mobility and homes will blend through automation advancements, VR/AR and environment/health monitoring.”

The Future of Autonomy for Life

AKXY2

The AKXY2 concept car demonstrates the cross-divisional expertise of Asahi Kasei throughout the entire value chain, from raw materials and production technologies to the use of recycled and recyclable materials, while addressing the changing regulations and evolving needs of car users. Asahi Kasei has manufactured or co-developed virtually everything that can be seen, touched or felt in the vehicle. The car features materials and solutions that affect the senses, improve safety and ensure the highest functionality while reducing its environmental impact. The concept of the vehicle is driven by the theme of the “3 S’s”: Sustainability, Satisfaction and Society.

Smart Cloak Gateway™

This secured gateway concept to the entrance of a home is an extension of the Japanese concept of "Doma" (earthen floor), which is a secured room with two doors in a house that can be used for secure in-home delivery services. Asahi Kasei Homes is showcasing its iDX-Platform™ and system for delivery people that protects access by a time-limited password. The gateway works in conjunction with AI robotics to enable seamless in-home delivery with a higher level of security. With Asahi Kasei’s “Fresh Logi” shipping insulation technology, deliverables, including temperature-sensitive foods, can be safely received and stored inside your home. Keep your deliveries and home safe while you are away.

The Future of VR/AR Technology for Life

Asahi Kasei Microdevices (“AKM”) is developing technology to advance the user experience and simplify AR/VR interaction. This technology includes advanced optical image stabilization, a sensor to enable a ring interface for control of the augmented environment, and a noncontact temperature sensor allowing fast and accurate measurements. CES 2023 is a great opportunity to experience this next-generation technology in person.

The Future of Sensors and Monitoring for Life

On the Road

Asahi Kasei and its subsidiary, Senseair, have been developing an impaired driving detection sensor that can quickly detect and calculate the blood alcohol level from a driver’s breath. Senseair has also developed a CO 2 sensor to monitor cabin air quality for air recirculation, optimizing EV efficiency and extending driving range. Moreover, AKM can provide millimeter-wave radar to detect whether children or animals are in a vehicle and active road noise cancellation to enhance cabin comfort. Asahi Kasei is also developing a seat-embedded sensor that can monitor heart rate and breathing.

In Our Homes

Senseair’s ultra-efficient CO 2 sensor can monitor air quality indoors to optimize air circulation for our health and detect flammable gases for safety. AKM has developed a health-monitoring system that monitors the number of people and their breathing rates utilizing millimeter-wave radar and proprietary algorithms. Incorporating these two technologies into an HVAC system allows for the optimization of airflow for the comfort and efficacy of the system for a healthier living space.

