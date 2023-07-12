Asahi Kasei (TOKYO:3407) announced that it is moving the global headquarters for its Healthcare Business to the United States. The Primary Executive Officer for Healthcare and staff will be located in existing Asahi Kasei offices in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712899075/en/

Asahi Kasei Healthcare Headquarters (Photo: Business Wire)

Since the acquisition of ZOLL Medical just over ten years ago, Asahi Kasei’s healthcare business has more than tripled. Its healthcare lineup is diversified, ranging from innovative drugs for specialized therapeutic areas to solutions for serious cardiopulmonary conditions, and equipment and services for the manufacture of biotherapeutics, all of which improve and save patients' lives.

Currently, healthcare accounts for 18% of Asahi Kasei’s revenue, 33% of operating income (fiscal 2022) and over 23% of employees. While 78% of Asahi Kasei's healthcare sales are outside Japan, further global growth is expected, centered on the United States. The healthcare business domain is expected to be a main driver of Asahi Kasei's overall growth.

Koshiro Kudo, President and CEO of Asahi Kasei stated, “By establishing our Healthcare headquarters in the United States, the largest healthcare market and source of most innovation, Asahi Kasei reiterates its commitment to further accelerate the growth of its healthcare business. Furthermore, we anticipate that a greater presence in the US with the healthcare team will create synergies and provide benefits for our material and homes businesses. This action is evidence that Asahi Kasei is accelerating its globalization of its group businesses and that we are committed to transforming all operations.”

“Today’s announcement shows that Asahi Kasei is moving forward in embracing new methods of operation across all of its business segments,” stated Richard Packer, the Primary Executive Officer for Healthcare, “By modifying our governance and management processes to allow one of our major business segments to be managed outside of Japan, we will be better able to move quickly, keep ahead of industry trends, and maintain our competitive edge. We look forward to better connecting our people and technologies to the global healthcare market. Similar connections will be made to our material and homes operations in the US.”

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 48,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its healthcare operations include devices and systems for acute critical care, dialysis, therapeutic apheresis, transfusion, and manufacture of biotherapeutics, as well as pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230712899075/en/