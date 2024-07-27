The board of directors of Asahi Songwon Colors Limited at its meeting held on July 27, 2024, approved the Resignation of Mr. Alok Jhawar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company due to his personal reason. His last working day with the Company will be October 4, 2024. Appointment of Mr. Pratik Shah as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company of the Company with effect from September 10, 2024.

Mr. Pratik Shah is having 20 years of Industry Experience. He is a Chartered Accountant from ICAI (2003) and Company Secretary from ICSI (2000), He graduated from Gujarat University (1999) Mr. Pratik Shah has experience in the field of Finance, Accounts, Taxation (Direct & Indirect), Corporate Laws, Costing and Budgeting, Management Accounts and Information Reports, Treasury, Commercial, Audit, M&A etc. in various industry.

Prior to joining Asahi Songwon Colors Limited, he was working as CFO with Advantmed India LLP. He has also worked with FM PBW Bearings Private Limited as Finance Head. He was also associated with ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries Limited and CFO with Marini India Private Limited.

He was also associated with Asahi Songwon as CFO from August 2021 to December 2022.