ASALEO CARE LIMITED    AHY   AU000000AHY8

ASALEO CARE LIMITED

(AHY)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/21
1.07 AUD   -1.83%
02:24aASALEO CARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/17ASALEO CARE : First Half Financial Results Media Release
PU
08/17ASALEO CARE : First Half 20 Results Presentation
PU
Asaleo Care : Change of Director's Interest Notice

08/24/2020 | 02:24am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Asaleo Care Ltd

61 154 461 300

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mats Berencreutz

Date of last notice

25 August 2014

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

21 August 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

0

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

66, 868

Number disposed

0

Value/Consideration

$72, 886

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

66,868

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

On market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed no above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Asaleo Care Limited published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 06:23:01 UTC
