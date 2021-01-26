Asaleo Care : Trading Update, Outlook and response to Proposal

FY20 trading update based on unaudited results (audited results will be released on 17 February 2021).

After careful review, the Committee considers that the Proposal fundamentally undervalues Asaleo Care and is materially inadequate.

The Independent Board Committee has responded to the Essity Proposal to acquire all the shares in the Company.

Strong balance sheet with sufficient capacity to fund ongoing dividends and flexibility to accommodate accretive

Further reduction in net debt to $94.9m from $139.3m FY19 and $260.1m FY18, reflecting strong cashflow generation and disciplined application of sales proceeds from Australian Consumer Tissue transaction.

B2B Professional Hygiene solid, down only 4% despite impact of

Strong performance in all Retail segments and B2B Incontinence Healthcare, collectively up 6.7%.

Revenues of $419.2m, up 2.3% after 3.0% growth in FY19.

FY20 Trading Update3

A$m FY20 FY19 Change Continuing Operations: Underlying Revenue 419.2 409.7 2.3% Underlying EBITDA 89.2 83.9 6.3%

Asaleo Care delivered revenue of $419.2m (up 2.3%) and underlying EBITDA from continuing businesses of $89.2m (up 6.3%). Underlying EBITDA, including Baby NZ loss, was $87.2m, ahead of previous guidance at upper end of $84m - $87m.

The result demonstrates significant growth momentum in a challenging market:

Asaleo Care's retail segment grew strongly, with Feminine Care up 12% and Incontinence

10%. Consumer Tissue in NZ grew 3%, with the branded business up 7%.

10%. Consumer Tissue in NZ grew 3%, with the branded business up 7%. In the B2B segment, Healthcare Incontinence enjoyed growth of 9% whilst revenues from Professional Hygiene were down only 4%, despite the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on

"away from home" activity.

COVID-19 restrictions on "away from home" activity. Brand investment was up 11%, which resulted in market share gains in core categories.

Strong cashflow was generated and net debt further reduced to $94.9m, leaving Asaleo Care with a robust balance sheet. The leverage ratio was reduced to 1.21x from 1.95x in FY19 and 3.25x in FY18. Lower debt and strong anticipated cash flows position Asaleo Care with sufficient capacity to fund ongoing dividends and the flexibility to accommodate accretive strategic bolt-on acquisitions.

After selling its Australian Consumer Tissue business and withdrawing from the Baby category in New Zealand, Asaleo Care's portfolio is now exposed to categories with higher growth potential and stronger economics. The TOM Organic4 acquisition, announced in December 2020, is expected to be immediately accretive with first full year EBIT expected to be $1.7m, increasing to $3.5-$4.0m in the second full year, after realising scale and supply benefits.

FY21-22 Outlook5

For FY21, the Company is targeting 5-7% revenue growth. This includes a part-year contribution from TOM Organic and a recovery in Professional Hygiene, as COVID-19 impacts begin to ease during the second half of the year. EBITDA is targeted at $90m-$93m with growth moderated by the impact of the final year of absorption of stranded costs from the sale of the Australian Consumer Tissue business and withdrawal from the Baby category in New Zealand, along with rising pulp prices.

For FY22, the Company is targeting mid-single digit revenue growth and EBITDA growth of 10%+ benefiting from the abatement of stranded costs and a full year of TOM Organic contribution including synergies.

Sid Takla, CEO and Managing Director commented, "Our strong performance in an exceptionally

Trading update based on FY20 unaudited results (audited results will be released on 17 February 2021). Sale Agreement executed but transaction yet to complete. Outlook approved by Independent Board Committee.