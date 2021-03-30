Asaleo Care : Amendment to Scheme Implementation Agreement with Essity

ASX Release 31 March 2021 Timetable Update and Amendment to Scheme Implementation Agreement Asaleo Care Limited ("Asaleo" or the "Company") refers to its market release on 17 February 2021, in which it announced that Asaleo had entered into a Scheme Implementation Agreement with Essity Group Holding BV ("Essity") under which it is proposed that Essity or its nominee will acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares in Asaleo not already owned by the Essity group by way of a scheme of arrangement ("Scheme"). Timetable Update The proposed timetable for the Scheme as set out in Schedule 1 of the Scheme Implementation Agreement has been updated as follows: Event Date Lodge Scheme Booklet with ASIC 31 March 2021 Application in respect of the Court hearing to be held on the 31 March 2021 First Court Date, filed with the Court, served on ASIC First Court Date 22 April 2021 Scheme Meeting held 1 June 2021 Second Court Date 9 June 2021 Lodge Court order with ASIC (Effective Date) 10 June 2021 Special Dividend Record Date 15 June 2021 Special Dividend Payment Date 21 June 2021 Scheme Record Date 22 June 2021 Implementation Date 1 July 2021 All dates are indicative only and, among other things, are subject to all necessary approvals from the Court and other regulatory authorities. Any changes to the above timetable will be announced through the ASX. The Special Dividend and Record Dates are subject to the Asaleo Board deciding to pay the Special Dividend. Page 1 of 2

Amendment to Scheme Implementation Agreement The Company and Essity have executed an Amending Deed to the Scheme Implementation Agreement ("Amending Deed") primarily to facilitate the proposed transfer of all of the ordinary shares in Asaleo (including those currently owned by the Essity group) to Essity Holding Company Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Essity. The changes are technical in nature, and do not change the economics or conditionality of the proposed Scheme. Upon implementation of the Scheme, all ordinary shares in Asaleo will be transferred to Essity Holding Company Australia Pty Ltd (including those currently owned by the Essity group). Essity group (including Essity and the Essity nominee directors) will abstain from voting any of their Asaleo shares at the Scheme Meeting. A full copy of the Amending Deed is attached to this announcement. Asaleo will continue to keep shareholders updated on the status of the Scheme as the timetable progresses. - ENDS - About Asaleo Care Asaleo Care is a leading personal care and hygiene company that manufactures, markets, distributes and sells personal care and hygiene products. Our portfolio of market-leading brands includes Libra, TENA, Tork, Viti and Orchid. The Purex, Sorbent and Handee Ultra brands are not owned in Australia. The Company has 14 manufacturing and distribution facilities throughout Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. Asaleo Care employs about 650 people who work together to offer products and services which provide care, comfort and confidence every day. For more information visit www.asaleocare.com. Asaleo Contacts: Andrew Leyden, Chief Financial Officer +61 438 719 778 andrew.leyden@asaleocare.com This release has been approved by James Orr, Company Secretary. Page 2 of 2

EXECUTION VERSION Amending Deed Dated 31 March 2021 Essity Group Holding BV ("Bidder") Asaleo Care Limited (ACN 154 461 300) ("Target") King & Wood Mallesons Level 27 Collins Arch 447 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia T +61 3 9643 4000 F +61 3 9643 5999 DX 101 Melbourne www.kwm.com

Amending Deed Contents Details 1 General terms 3 1 Interpretation 3 2 Amendments 3 3 Confirmation and acknowledgement 3 3.1 Confirmation 3 3.2 Conflict 3 3.3 Transaction Document 3 4 Costs 3 5 General 4 Signing page 5 Annexure 7 ♥ King & Wood Mallesons Amending Deed i 51080658_2

Amending Deed Details Date 31 March 2021 Parties Bidder and Target Bidder Name Essity Group Holding BV Formed in Netherlands Address Postbus 670, 3700AR Zeist Netherlands Email mikael.schmidt@essity.com Attention Mikael Schmidt, SVP and General Counsel With a copy to MinterEllison: Jeremy.Blackshaw@minterellison.com Alberto.Colla@minterellison.com Target Name Asaleo Care Limited ACN 154 461 300 Formed in Australia Address 30-32 Westall Road Springvale VIC 3171 Australia Email James.Orr@asaleocare.com Attention James Orr, General Counsel and Company Secretary With a copy to King & Wood Mallesons: Diana.Nicholson@au.kwm.com Governing law Victoria, Australia Recitals A On 17 February 2021, the Target and the Bidder signed a Scheme Implementation Agreement by which the Target and the Bidder agreed to merge by means of a members' scheme of arrangement under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act. ♥ King & Wood Mallesons Amending Deed 1 51080658_2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.