ASALEO CARE LIMITED    AHY   AU000000AHY8

ASALEO CARE LIMITED

(AHY)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/26
1.4 AUD   0.00%
Asaleo Care : Amendment to Scheme Implementation Agreement with Essity

03/30/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
ASX Release

31 March 2021

Timetable Update and Amendment to Scheme Implementation Agreement

Asaleo Care Limited ("Asaleo" or the "Company") refers to its market release on 17 February 2021, in which it announced that Asaleo had entered into a Scheme Implementation Agreement with Essity Group Holding BV ("Essity") under which it is proposed that Essity or its nominee will acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares in Asaleo not already owned by the Essity group by way of a scheme of arrangement ("Scheme").

Timetable Update

The proposed timetable for the Scheme as set out in Schedule 1 of the Scheme Implementation Agreement has been updated as follows:

Event

Date

Lodge Scheme Booklet with ASIC

31 March 2021

Application in respect of the Court hearing to be held on the

31 March 2021

First Court Date, filed with the Court, served on ASIC

First Court Date

22 April 2021

Scheme Meeting held

1 June 2021

Second Court Date

9 June 2021

Lodge Court order with ASIC (Effective Date)

10 June 2021

Special Dividend Record Date

15 June 2021

Special Dividend Payment Date

21 June 2021

Scheme Record Date

22 June 2021

Implementation Date

1 July 2021

All dates are indicative only and, among other things, are subject to all necessary approvals from the Court and other regulatory authorities. Any changes to the above timetable will be announced through the ASX. The Special Dividend and Record Dates are subject to the Asaleo Board deciding to pay the Special Dividend.

Amendment to Scheme Implementation Agreement

The Company and Essity have executed an Amending Deed to the Scheme Implementation Agreement ("Amending Deed") primarily to facilitate the proposed transfer of all of the ordinary shares in Asaleo (including those currently owned by the Essity group) to Essity Holding Company Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Essity.

The changes are technical in nature, and do not change the economics or conditionality of the proposed Scheme. Upon implementation of the Scheme, all ordinary shares in Asaleo will be transferred to Essity Holding Company Australia Pty Ltd (including those currently owned by the Essity group). Essity group (including Essity and the Essity nominee directors) will abstain from voting any of their Asaleo shares at the Scheme Meeting.

A full copy of the Amending Deed is attached to this announcement.

Asaleo will continue to keep shareholders updated on the status of the Scheme as the timetable progresses.

- ENDS -

About Asaleo Care

Asaleo Care is a leading personal care and hygiene company that manufactures, markets, distributes and sells personal care and hygiene products. Our portfolio of market-leading brands includes Libra, TENA, Tork, Viti and Orchid. The Purex, Sorbent and Handee Ultra brands are not owned in Australia. The Company has 14 manufacturing and distribution facilities throughout Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. Asaleo Care employs about 650 people who work together to offer products and services which provide care, comfort and confidence every day. For more information visit www.asaleocare.com.

Asaleo Contacts:

Andrew Leyden, Chief Financial Officer

  1. +61 438 719 778
  1. andrew.leyden@asaleocare.com

This release has been approved by James Orr, Company Secretary.

EXECUTION VERSION

Amending Deed

Dated 31 March 2021

Essity Group Holding BV ("Bidder")

Asaleo Care Limited (ACN 154 461 300) ("Target")

King & Wood Mallesons

Level 27

Collins Arch

447 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia

T +61 3 9643 4000 F +61 3 9643 5999 DX 101 Melbourne www.kwm.com

Amending Deed

Contents

Details

1

General terms

3

1

Interpretation

3

2

Amendments

3

3

Confirmation and acknowledgement

3

3.1

Confirmation

3

3.2

Conflict

3

3.3

Transaction Document

3

4

Costs

3

5

General

4

Signing page

5

Annexure

7

Amending Deed

Details

Date

31 March 2021

Parties

Bidder and Target

Bidder

Name

Essity Group Holding BV

Formed in

Netherlands

Address

Postbus 670, 3700AR Zeist

Netherlands

Email

mikael.schmidt@essity.com

Attention

Mikael Schmidt, SVP and General Counsel

With a copy to MinterEllison:

Jeremy.Blackshaw@minterellison.com

Alberto.Colla@minterellison.com

Target

Name

Asaleo Care Limited

ACN

154 461 300

Formed in

Australia

Address

30-32 Westall Road

Springvale VIC 3171

Australia

Email

James.Orr@asaleocare.com

Attention

James Orr, General Counsel and Company

Secretary

With a copy to King & Wood Mallesons:

Diana.Nicholson@au.kwm.com

Governing law

Victoria, Australia

Recitals

A

On 17 February 2021, the Target and the Bidder signed a

Scheme Implementation Agreement by which the Target and

the Bidder agreed to merge by means of a members'

scheme of arrangement under Part 5.1 of the Corporations

Act.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asaleo Care Limited published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 21:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
