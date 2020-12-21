ASX Release

22 December 2020

ASALEO CARE TO ACQUIRE TOM ORGANIC

Highlights

Asaleo Care to acquire TOM Organic for $12.75m cash

The acquisition further extends Asaleo Care's product and service portfolio into higher growth, higher margin categories

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive, with anticipated first year net revenue to exceed $11m and underlying EBIT expected to be $1.7m, increasing to $3.5m-$4.0m in the second year, after scale and supply chain benefits have been realised

Asaleo Care (ASX: AHY) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the TOM Organic business, a leading Australian organic feminine hygiene business, subject to conditions precedent including ACCC clearance.

The acquisition is an important strategic step for Asaleo Care as it enters the fast growing 'better-for- you' personal care sub-category. Growth in this category is being driven by increasing demand from consumers who prefer natural and sustainable products as part of their personal care repertoire.

Established in 2009, TOM Organic has emerged as a leader in Australia's high growth organic feminine hygiene category with its TOM Organic brand portfolio, which includes tampons, pads, liners, period briefs and menstrual cups. Asaleo Care has long been a leader in feminine care with its Libra brand, and is well placed to accelerate the growth of the TOM Organic brand in markets where Asaleo Care has an established presence, as well as in new markets and other personal care categories.

Asaleo Care's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Sid Takla, said, "TOM's much-loved brand, sustainable product range, innovation pipeline, and digital and e-commerce capabilities align strongly with the Company's strategy to operate in higher growth, higher margin personal care categories. TOM Organic delivers profitable product diversification and significant additional financial benefits by leveraging our existing scale and supply capabilities."

TOM Organics Founder and CEO, Aimee Marks, said, "I am pleased that TOM's brands will enter their next phase of growth under Asaleo Care's stewardship. As a leader in personal care with brands such as Libra, Asaleo Care, like TOM Organic, has a deep understanding of women. After 10 years working passionately to build an exceptional brand, we are delighted that TOM's future will be in the hands of the only Australian manufacturer of feminine care products. I'm excited that this next chapter enables TOMs to reach more women."