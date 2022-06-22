Asana Announces Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

Today Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced its inaugural environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220622005322/en/

Asana’s mission to help humanity thrive by enabling the world's teams to work together effortlessly was purpose-built to support the company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts. (Photo: Business Wire)

The data and disclosures within the report cover the global operations for the fiscal year 2022, ending on January 31, 2022, and are aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards for the Software and IT Services industry.

Company mission

Asana’s mission is to help humanity thrive by enabling the world's teams to work together effortlessly. Millions of users rely on Asana to work together to tackle complex projects at any scale. Around the world, organizations are using Asana to run their operations better and accomplish their missions.

“As an organization, our values drive our approach to ESG, which is based on the concepts of transparency, accountability, and clarity,” said Dustin Moskovitz, co-founder and CEO, Asana. “We have built and nurtured our culture with the same care and intentionality that we’ve invested in designing our product. It’s not just about doing the right thing; these efforts are essential to maximizing the longevity and success of our business.”

Culture as a core driver of business success

For employees to do their best work, and to achieve Asana’s mission, everyone must feel respected, valued, and welcomed into the Asana community. Asana approaches diversity, inclusion, and belonging (DIB) as an ongoing and integrated process, not something to be achieved. Asana’s programs center around three key elements:

Building a strong foundation of support and resources for employees.

Recruiting and developing talent from historically marginalized and underrepresented groups and backgrounds.

Creating an environment that allows employees to thrive and do their best work.

Trust, accountability, and a long-term view

Customers trust Asana with their data so they can focus on the work that matters most to their businesses. That’s why Asana is focused not only on creating an easy-to-use collaborative work management solution but also on implementing robust safeguards to keep customers’ data safe. In order to make this possible:

Asana’s information security program is audited to SOC 2 Type II standards.

Asana is certified to ISO 27001, ISO 27017, and ISO 27018 standards to ensure data security programs are running as intended.

Asana performs regular security assessments on the product and infrastructure.

“nZero’s 24/7 climate management platform is purpose built to support sustainability by giving users the accurate emissions data they need to make smart decisions that benefit the health of the planet,” said Adam Kramer, CEO, nZero. “Much like thousands of other impact organizations we rely on Asana to tackle complex projects at any scale, helping us to operate more efficiently and in turn, better support our clients’ net zero climate goals.”

A sustainable workplace

Asana is publishing the results of its first greenhouse gas inventory, including scopes 1, 2, and 3, and continues to align environmental impact mitigation strategies with its values through initiatives like investment in LEED-certified green buildings. Asana has been carbon-neutral since 2019.

For the full report please visit https://asana.com/esg.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 126,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220622005322/en/