Asana : CFO to Present at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Software Bus Tour

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, will be presenting at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Software Bus Tour on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.

Jefferies 2021 Virtual Software Bus Tour

Presenter: Tim Wan, Chief Financial Officer

Date: Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Registration and webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff161/asan/1830841

The presentation and replay will be available on Asana’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 89,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Danone, Sky, Spotify and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

