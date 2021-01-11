Log in
ASANA, INC.

(ASAN)
Asana : CFO to Present at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Software Bus Tour

01/11/2021 | 04:06pm EST
Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, will be presenting at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Software Bus Tour on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.

Jefferies 2021 Virtual Software Bus Tour
Presenter: Tim Wan, Chief Financial Officer
Date: Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Registration and webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff161/asan/1830841

The presentation and replay will be available on Asana’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 89,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Danone, Sky, Spotify and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

Asana uses its investors.asana.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 221 M - -
Net income 2021 -212 M - -
Net cash 2021 20,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 026 M 5 026 M -
EV / Sales 2021 22,6x
EV / Sales 2022 17,4x
Nbr of Employees 701
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart ASANA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Asana, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASANA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 32,40 $
Last Close Price 31,58 $
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dustin Moskovitz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chris Farinacci Chief Operating Officer
Tim M. Wan Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Pandey Head-Engineering
Justin Michael Rosenstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASANA, INC.6.87%5 026
ADOBE INC.-3.00%232 712
AUTODESK, INC.4.75%70 332
WORKDAY INC.-4.99%54 823
TWILIO INC.6.43%54 405
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%45 210
