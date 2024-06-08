Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation include express and implied "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development, business strategy and plans, and market trends, opportunities and positioning. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. For example, our focus on long-term growth may negatively impact our near- and medium-term profitability; the market for our platform may develop more slowly than expected or than it has in the past; our platform may not develop as anticipated, including the integration of new technologies such as artificial intelligence; our operating results may fluctuate more than expected; there may be significant fluctuations in our results of operations and cash flows related to our revenue recognition or otherwise; a network or data security incident that allows unauthorized access to our network or data or our customers' data could damage our reputation; we could experience interruptions or performance problems associated with our technology, including a service outage; and global economic conditions could deteriorate. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Moreover, we operate in a competitive and rapidly changing market, and new risks may emerge from time to time. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2024 and other documents we have filed, or will file, with the SEC.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, neither we, nor any other person, assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these statements. Recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and should not be construed as statements of fact. Except to the extent required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update any information or any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, subsequent events, or any other circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the financials presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this presentation includes the following non-GAAP metrics: non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP metrics versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP metrics differently or may use other metrics to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial metrics as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures set forth in the Appendix to this presentation, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation also contain estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry and business. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. We have not independently verified the industry data generated by independent parties and contained in this presentation and, accordingly, we cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we compete are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.