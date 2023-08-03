Asana meets or exceeds both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, has been recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction, denoted with a Customers’ Choice badge. This recognition was only given to vendors who meet or exceed both the market average “Overall Experience” and “User Interest and Adoption” criteria set by the analyst firm.

“At Asana, we believe that the greatest achievements are made together. When teams have the tools to collaborate effectively and work toward critical company goals, enterprises are better able to achieve their missions,” said Saket Srivastava, Asana’s Chief Information Officer. “We are honored to be recognized by our customers through Gartner Peer Insights as a Customers’ Choice in CWM.”

Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in any organization’s buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. See the full “Voice of the Customer” methodology here.

What a few of our customers had to say about using Asana.

Next generation work tool to make your workforce as efficient as possible! We started with Asana as a project management tool but now we truly use it as a work management tool. As an Enterprise customer we appreciate data hosting in Europe, the fast support, the great customer success manager and overall support that we’ve received from various roles within this company... – VP Digital Innovation, Project and Portfolio Management

Phenomenal Tool For Collaborative Workload And Project Management. We deployed Asana due to its suite of collaborative features that are crucial in our project management. It has enabled us to be productive in our day to day running of projects by assigning tasks to colleagues and tracking their progress throughout the life cycle of a project. It has a huge number of app integrations that serve to expand its functionality which is ideal for us. In our case we have integrated it with Slack, Zoom, Zapier, Microsoft among others. – Systems Administrator, IT Services

You Might Find That Asana Meets Or Exceeds Your Business Needs, If You Give It A Try. The entire Asana organization has been great to work with! They are dedicated to customer success and provide quick support. The implementation of the tool was smooth and my team was able to quickly adopt the project management processes thanks to comprehensive onboarding. Overall, we are having a great experience using Asana! – Associate Product Marketing Management, Marketing

Asana was designed to move teams forward and to give teams everything they need to collaborate effortlessly. By helping teams see the big picture and the role they play in it, they can do big things together.

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is a public platform that offers verified, first-hand reviews of enterprise software and services from experienced IT professionals.

About Asana

Asana helps organizations orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has millions of users in over 200 countries and territories. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

