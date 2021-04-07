Log in
ASANA, INC.

ASANA, INC.

(ASAN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asana : COO to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Jefferies

04/07/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced that Chris Farinacci, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat with Brent Thill hosted by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available on Asana’s website at https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 93,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Estee Lauder, Japan Airlines, Sky and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

Asana uses its investors.asana.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 311 M - -
Net income 2022 -248 M - -
Net Debt 2022 117 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -22,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 456 M 5 456 M -
EV / Sales 2022 17,9x
EV / Sales 2023 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 080
Free-Float 33,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 37,40 $
Last Close Price 33,46 $
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dustin Moskovitz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Tim M. Wan Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Pandey Head-Engineering
Adam D'Angelo Independent Director
Anne Raimondi Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASANA, INC.13.23%5 456
ADOBE INC.-1.76%235 512
AUTODESK, INC.-6.50%62 694
WORKDAY INC.6.38%61 941
TWILIO INC.5.62%60 951
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.77%43 617
