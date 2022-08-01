Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Asana, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASAN   US04342Y1047

ASANA, INC.

(ASAN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
19.51 USD   +0.98%
04:07pAsana to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, September 7, 2022
BU
07/27Oppenheimer Adjusts Asana Price Target to $30 From $40, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
07/19Asana Downgraded by RBC to Underperform From Sector Perform, Price Target Cut to $13 From $21; Challenging Macro Backdrop, Cash Burn Worries Cited
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asana to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, September 7, 2022

08/01/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Wednesday, September 7, after the close of the U.S. markets.

In conjunction with the announcement, the company will host a webcast on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the financial results.

The live webcast and replay will be available on the Asana Investor Relations website at https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 126,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ASANA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 536 M - -
Net income 2023 -408 M - -
Net cash 2023 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -9,07x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 676 M 3 676 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,65x
EV / Sales 2024 5,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 666
Free-Float 38,2%
Technical analysis trends ASANA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 19,32 $
Average target price 33,33 $
Spread / Average Target 72,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dustin Moskovitz Director
Tim M. Wan Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Pandey Head-Engineering
Anne Raimondi Chief Operating Officer & Head-Business
Adam D'Angelo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASANA, INC.-74.08%3 676
ADOBE INC.-27.68%191 936
AUTODESK, INC.-23.07%47 000
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.22%46 249
WORKDAY INC.-43.22%39 395
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-0.51%36 653