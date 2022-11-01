Asana to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, December 1, 2022

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Thursday, December 1, after the close of the U.S. markets.

In conjunction with the announcement, the company will host a webcast on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the financial results.

The live webcast and replay will be available on the Asana Investor Relations website at https://investors.asana.com.

