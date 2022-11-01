Advanced search
ASANA, INC.

(ASAN)
2022-11-01
20.42 USD   -0.87%
04:07pAsana to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, December 1, 2022
BU
10/20Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Asana to $24 From $28, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
10/19Berenberg Bank Adjusts Price Target on Asana to $28 From $35, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Asana to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, December 1, 2022

11/01/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Thursday, December 1, after the close of the U.S. markets.

In conjunction with the announcement, the company will host a webcast on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the financial results.

The live webcast and replay will be available on the Asana Investor Relations website at https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps organizations orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 131,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations in over 200 countries and territories. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 545 M - -
Net income 2023 -431 M - -
Net cash 2023 379 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -9,48x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 348 M 4 348 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,28x
EV / Sales 2024 5,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 666
Free-Float 28,6%
Dustin Moskovitz Director
Tim M. Wan Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Pandey Head-Engineering
Anne Raimondi Chief Operating Officer & Head-Business
Adam D'Angelo Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASANA, INC.-72.37%4 348
ADOBE INC.-43.83%148 071
AUTODESK, INC.-23.79%46 259
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.89%43 945
WORKDAY INC.-42.96%39 892
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-4.50%35 023