Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Asana, Inc.    ASAN

ASANA, INC.

(ASAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Asana to Present at Piper Sandler: Digital Disruptor Live Series

01/05/2021 | 05:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced that Asana’s Head of Product, Alex Hood, will participate in a fireside chat with Brent Bracelin, Sr. Research Analyst, Piper Sandler.

Piper Sandler Digital Disruptor Live Series with Asana, Inc. (ASAN)

Friday, January 8, 2021 at 8:00am PT/11:00am ET

Webinar URL: https://pipersandler.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ogCQZnMZShWSzYhwHD7hcA

Webinar ID: 93879981235

Webinar Password: 120820

The presentation and replay will also be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Asana’s website at investor.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 89,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Danone, Sky, Spotify and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

Asana uses its investor.asana.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ASANA, INC.
05:11pASANA TO PRESENT AT PIPER SANDLER : Digital Disruptor Live Series
BU
2020ORCHESTRATION FOR THE AGILE ENTERPRI : Asana Named #1 in G2 2021 Grid® Report fo..
BU
2020CONNECTING COLLABORATION ACROSS TEAM : Asana Together Grows to 2,000 Global Memb..
BU
2020AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Asan, mesa, aqb
MT
2020ASANA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
2020Stocks Pull Back in Choppy Action as Jobless Claims Spike Up; Energy Shares R..
MT
2020Jefferies Adjusts Asana's Price Target to $35 From $30, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
2020ASANA : JMP Securities Adjusts Asana's Price Target to $38 From $31, Keeps Outpe..
MT
2020Oppenheimer Adjusts Asana's Price Target to $35 From $30, Maintains Outperfor..
MT
2020Credit Suisse Adjusts Asana's Price Target to $27 From $23, Maintains Neutral..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 221 M - -
Net income 2021 -212 M - -
Net cash 2021 20,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 616 M 4 616 M -
EV / Sales 2021 20,8x
EV / Sales 2022 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 701
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart ASANA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Asana, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASANA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 32,40 $
Last Close Price 29,00 $
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dustin Moskovitz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chris Farinacci Chief Operating Officer
Tim M. Wan Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Pandey Head-Engineering
Justin Michael Rosenstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASANA, INC.-1.86%4 616
ADOBE INC.-2.96%232 827
AUTODESK, INC.0.00%65 272
WORKDAY INC.-4.81%54 926
TWILIO INC.-1.16%50 527
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.68%43 999
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ