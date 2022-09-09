Asana to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, today announced that Asana’s chief financial officer, Tim Wan, will present at the following investor events:

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference, September 13, 2022 at 9:40 a.m. PT / 12:40 a.m. ET

Jefferies Office of the CFO Summit, September 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast will be available on Asana’s website at https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps organizations orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 131,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations over 200 countries and territories. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

Asana uses its investors.asana.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

