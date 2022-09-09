Advanced search
    ASAN   US04342Y1047

ASANA, INC.

(ASAN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
24.66 USD   +3.79%
04:06pAsana to Present at Upcoming Investor Events
BU
09/08AeroVironment, Asana rise; American Eagle, McCormick fall
AQ
09/08SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Pares Losses but Unable to Fully Close Gap
MT
Asana to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

09/09/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, today announced that Asana’s chief financial officer, Tim Wan, will present at the following investor events:

  • Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference, September 13, 2022 at 9:40 a.m. PT / 12:40 a.m. ET
  • Jefferies Office of the CFO Summit, September 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast will be available on Asana’s website at https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps organizations orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 131,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations over 200 countries and territories. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

Asana uses its investors.asana.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ASANA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 546 M - -
Net income 2023 -428 M - -
Net cash 2023 352 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -11,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 014 M 5 014 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,54x
EV / Sales 2024 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 666
Free-Float 38,6%
Chart ASANA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Asana, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ASANA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 23,76 $
Average target price 32,60 $
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dustin Moskovitz Director
Tim M. Wan Chief Financial Officer
Prashant Pandey Head-Engineering
Anne Raimondi Chief Operating Officer & Head-Business
Adam D'Angelo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASANA, INC.-68.13%5 014
ADOBE INC.-33.04%179 539
AUTODESK, INC.-25.38%45 292
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.03%43 260
WORKDAY INC.-38.66%42 903
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-3.61%35 351