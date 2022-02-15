Introducing Asana Flow: Connected Workflows for Effortless Cross-Team Coordination

Asana adds integrations to Workflow Builder and Template Library

New Home powers intelligent work prioritization

Today Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced the launch of Asana Flow, a suite of offerings democratizing the ability to build, run and improve workflows. The new capabilities help teams build start-to-finish workflows with Workflow Builder, individuals prioritize work with an intelligent Home interface, and leaders improve processes to achieve goals faster with Workflow Reporting.

Asana Home is an intelligent dashboard that makes it easy to see how individual’s tasks connect to key workflows while prioritizing the work that contributes to company objectives. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Nearly two years into the pandemic, workers are still struggling with bottlenecks and disorganization from processes being spread across remote teams and disconnected tools. With unclear processes, handoffs require additional message pings and meetings to clarify who’s doing what by when, proliferating the time and effort it takes to get work done. According to Asana’s Anatomy of Work Index, global knowledge workers believe they could save an average of 5.4 hours a week if processes were improved, while managers say they could save up to 6.3 hours.

“Companies today are organized functionally, but the real work that moves an organization forward is done cross-functionally,” said Alex Hood, Chief Product Officer, Asana. “Almost two years in, the work-from-everywhere era has shown just how difficult cross-functional work is when it’s siloed across teams and tools. Without a shared tool to see how their work connects across the organization, employees are spending more time on work coordination than the job they’ve been hired to do – leading to lower engagement and rising burnout.”

Hood continues, “Asana Flow’s Workflow Builder makes it easy for anyone to set up start-to-finish workflows, while being comprehensive enough to effectively coordinate business-critical work across teams. With an intelligent Home, individuals can easily prioritize their work and drive workflows to completion. By connecting individual actions at every level of the organization, we’re giving teams a sense of shared purpose as they make progress together.”

Build and templatize end-to-end workflows

Powered by the Asana Work Graph’s unique ability to capture how work fits together up, down and across an organization, the Workflow Builder enables customers to design and build connected processes, giving teams visibility on who’s doing what, by when. With Template Library, they can share their standout workflows or access a wide selection of best practices inspired by innovative companies including AppLovin, ClassPass, Discovery and Stride.

With the introduction of App Components, Asana is making Workflow Builder and Template Library more powerful – connecting the essential tools of hybrid work directly within the Asana UI, including brand-new integrations with Miro and Jotform and, coming soon, Google Drive. In the coming months, Asana will expand App Components to customers and partners with an enhanced developer toolkit that gives developers the ability to build and integrate essential applications into their Asana workflows.

“Taking control of workflows is critical to ensuring that shifts to hybrid workplaces and asynchronous ways of working are successful in the enterprise. Deepening Miro’s integration with Asana will keep process, structure and creativity linked for organizations as they strive to innovate,” said Varun Parmar, Chief Product Officer, Miro. “Together, we’re committed to unlocking new ways to ideate, create and move projects forward wherever the work is happening.”

Prioritize efforts across workflows with Home

In addition to leveraging the power of the Asana Work Graph as a map of how work fits together across the entire organization, employees contributing to multiple workflows need a way to determine what's important, what's urgent and why it matters. Asana Home is an intelligent dashboard that makes it easy to see how individual’s tasks connect to key workflows while prioritizing the work that contributes to company objectives including:

My Priorities : Quickly spot delays and focus on priority projects with a centralized view of upcoming personal work.

: Quickly spot delays and focus on priority projects with a centralized view of upcoming personal work. People: Assign a task, send a message and view shared work with recent, frequent and favorite collaborators in just a click.

Assign a task, send a message and view shared work with recent, frequent and favorite collaborators in just a click. Projects: See how work in key projects ladders up to company goals.

See how work in key projects ladders up to company goals. Private Notepad : Write notes, link tasks and track quick ideas without leaving Asana.

: Write notes, link tasks and track quick ideas without leaving Asana. Coming soon, Recommended Projects and Tasks Assigned to Others will intelligently surface even more insights.

Optimize processes with Workflow Reporting

To continually improve even the most efficient processes, Universal Reporting now includes the ability to measure and optimize workflow performance over time. From analyzing how long a task takes to complete, to identifying bottlenecks, Universal Reporting is unlocking more business-critical insights than ever – helping teams optimize resources to achieve their goals faster.

"Asana leverages intelligence from its Work Graph to help facilitate automation, but also provide in-depth Universal Reporting,” said Wayne Kurtzman, Research Director for Communities and Collaboration, IDC. "The use of the Asana Work Graph provides a new dimension of insights for every level of user that traditional data reporting cannot. Asana Flow extends those abilities to more effectively and measurably connect both people and the flow of work."

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 114,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Japan Airlines, Sky, and Affirm rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns.

