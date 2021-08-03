Asante Gold : Announces Receipt of Forest Entry Permit, Infill Drilling & Deep Sensing EM at Kubi

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

) ('Asante' or the 'Company') announces that the Government of Ghana has granted the Company a Forest Access permit which covers all forest areas within our Kubi mining lease. A resource infill drilling and deep resource expansionexploration program has commenced.The objective of the drill program, of up to 7,000m of RC and diamond drilling, is to fill in gapsin the current *Kubi Main Zone NI 43-101 resource model. In particular to extend themineralization to depth guided by the results of a deep sensing ground EM electromagnetic survey.Close spaced drilling is also planned to further evaluate near surface oxide resources. Based onsuccessful results, an updated resource model will be prepared. The current exploration model suggests that the Kubi Main Zone gold mineralization plunges near-vertical to more than 3km in depth within the Kubi shear zone, a part of the 300km long and highly mineralized Ashanti Shear Zone ( see video HERE ).The highest gold grade noted in recent drilling, 1m of 19.7 g/t Au, is associated with highlymagnetic and electrically conductive mineralization. For further information please see a close upof the sulfide mineralization HERE and our March 22, 2021 press release HERE 'Douglas R. MacQuarrie'President and CEO*The Kubi Main Zone has a current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, completed by SEMS Exploration Services Ltd. of Accra, Ghana: Measured Resources 0.66 million tonnes @ 5.30g/t for 112,000 ounces; Indicated Resources 0.66 million tonnes @ 5.65g/t for 121,000 ounces; and Inferred Resources 0.67 million tonnes @ 5.31g/t for 115,000 ounces, which is filed on SEDAR. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed andapproved by Douglas R. MacQuarrie, P.Geo. (B.C.) Geology & Geophysics, the President andCEO of the Company, who is a 'qualified person' under NI 43-101.Asante has announced plans to co-list its shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange, and is sourcingfunding to develop its Kubi Gold Mine project to production. Asante is also exploring its KeyholeProject, Fahiakoba and Betenase concessions/options for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana's Golden Triangle. 