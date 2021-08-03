Asante Gold : Announces Receipt of Forest Entry Permit, Infill Drilling & Deep Sensing EM at Kubi

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES
Vancouver, British Columbia - August 3, 2021 - Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE/FRANKFURT:1A9/U.S.OTC:ASGOF
) ('Asante' or the 'Company') announces that the Government of Ghana has granted the Company a Forest Access permit which covers all forest areas within our Kubi mining lease. A resource infill drilling and deep resource expansion
exploration program has commenced.
The objective of the drill program, of up to 7,000m of RC and diamond drilling, is to fill in gaps
in the current *Kubi Main Zone NI 43-101 resource model. In particular to extend the
mineralization to depth guided by the results of a deep sensing ground EM electromagnetic survey.
Close spaced drilling is also planned to further evaluate near surface oxide resources. Based on
successful results, an updated resource model will be prepared. The current exploration model suggests that the Kubi Main Zone gold mineralization plunges near-vertical to more than 3km in depth within the Kubi shear zone, a part of the 300km long and highly mineralized Ashanti Shear Zone (see video HERE
).
The highest gold grade noted in recent drilling, 1m of 19.7 g/t Au, is associated with highly
magnetic and electrically conductive mineralization. For further information please see a close up
of the sulfide mineralization HERE
and our March 22, 2021 press release HERE
.
'Douglas R. MacQuarrie'
President and CEO
*The Kubi Main Zone has a current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, completed by SEMS Exploration Services Ltd. of Accra, Ghana: Measured Resources 0.66 million tonnes @ 5.30g/t for 112,000 ounces; Indicated Resources 0.66 million tonnes @ 5.65g/t for 121,000 ounces; and Inferred Resources 0.67 million tonnes @ 5.31g/t for 115,000 ounces, which is filed on SEDAR. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Qualified Person
Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and
approved by Douglas R. MacQuarrie, P.Geo. (B.C.) Geology & Geophysics, the President and
CEO of the Company, who is a 'qualified person' under NI 43-101.
About Asante Gold Corporation
Asante has announced plans to co-list its shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange, and is sourcing
funding to develop its Kubi Gold Mine project to production. Asante is also exploring its Keyhole
Project, Fahiakoba and Betenase concessions/options for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana's Golden Triangle. Additional information is available on our web site at: www.asantegold.com
For further information please contact:
Douglas MacQuarrie, President & CEO, tel: +1 604-558-1134;
E-mail: douglas@asantegold.com
Malik Easah, Executive Director, E-mail: malik@asantegold.com
Valentina Gvozdeva, Business Development, E-mail: valentina@asantegold.com
Kirsti Mattson, Media Relations, E-mail: kirsti.mattson@gmail.com
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks,
uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and
opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements, including statements regarding the exploration program at Kubi, including results of
drilling, and future exploration plans at Kubi. Factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, variations in the
nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's inability
to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its planned activities, and
the Company's inability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business
strategies. The reader is referred to the Company's public disclosure record which is available on
SEDAR (www.sedar.com
). Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used
in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall
there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale
would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. No securities
of the Company have been or will, in the foreseeable future, be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the '1933 Act') or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.
LEI Number: 529900F9PV1G9S5YD446. Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other
securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Disclaimer
Asante Gold Corporation published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 17:02:08 UTC.