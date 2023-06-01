Asante Gold : Annual Information Form For the year ended January 31, 2023

Annual Information Form For the year ended January 31, 2023 Dated May 31, 2023

Annual Information Form TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. PRELIMINARY INFORMATION 2 1.1 Date of Information 2 1.2 Forward-Looking Information 2 1.3 Units of Measurement and Currency 3 1.4 Use of Non-IFRS Measures 3 2. TECHNICAL INFORMATION 4 3. CORPORATE STRUCTURE 5 3.1 Name, Address and Incorporation 5 3.2 Intercorporate Relationships 5 4. GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS 5 4.1 Three Year History 5 4.2 Significant Acquisitions 9 5. GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS 10 5.1 General Overview 10 5.2 Material Properties 11 a) Bibiani Gold Project 11 b) Chirano Gold Project 27 c) Kubi Gold Project 41 5.3 Other Properties 49 a) Fahiakoba Concession 49 b) Betenase Prospecting License 50 c) Keyhole Gold Project (Sraha and Ayiem Concessions) 50 d) Ashanti II Concessions 51 6. RISK FACTORS 51 7. DIVIDENDS AND DISTRIBUTIONS 63 8. DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE 63 8.1 Authorized Share Capital 63 9. MARKET FOR SECURITIES 64 9.1 Trading Price and Volume 64 9.2 Prior Sales 64 10. DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS 65 10.1 Name, Occupation and Security Holding 65 10.2 Cease Trade Orders, Bankruptcies, Penalties or Sanctions 66 11. CONFLICT OF INTEREST 68 12. AUDIT COMMITTEE INFORMATION 68 12.1 Audit Committee 68 12.2 Composition of the Audit Committee 68 12.3 Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures 69 12.4 Audit Fees 69 13. LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS 70 14. INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS 70 15. TRANSFER AGENT AND REGISTRAR 70 16. MATERIAL CONTRACTS 70 17. INTEREST OF EXPERTS 72 18. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 73 APPENDIX A - AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER ………………………..………………………………………………….………A-1

Annual Information Form 1. PRELIMINARY INFORMATION 1.1 Date of Information All information in this annual information form ("AIF") is as at January 31, 2023 unless otherwise indicated. 1.2 Forward-Looking Information This AIF may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this AIF that address activities, events or developments that Asante Gold Corporation ("Asante" or the "Company") expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of the Company's businesses, operations, plans and other such matters are forward-looking information. When used in this AIF, the words "estimate", "plan", "continue", "anticipate", "might", "expect", "project", "intend", "may", "will", "shall", "should", "could", "would", "predict", "forecast", "pursue", "potential", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Examples of such forward-looking information include information pertaining to, without limitation: the ability to finance additional construction costs on schedule and on terms acceptable to the Company; the realization of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production; the impact of inflation on costs of exploration, development and production; estimated production and mine life of the various mineral projects of the Company; availability and timing of approval for modifications to existing permits; permitting and legal processes in relation to mining permitting and approval; the benefits of the development potential of the properties of the Company; the future price of gold and other precious metals; the market and global demand for gold; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; success of exploration activities; currency exchange rate fluctuations; labour availability, costs and conditions; supply chain elasticity; inherent hazards associated with mining operations; costs of production, expansion of production capabilities; the ability to obtain surface rights to support planned infrastructure at the Company's exploration and development projects; currency fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks and hazards; title disputes or claims; and limitations on insurance coverage. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include: the difficulty in estimating Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources; the nature of mineral exploration, development and mining; risks related to foreign operations; increases in production and development costs; dependence on the Chirano Gold Mine and Bibiani Gold Project; limited operating history; mining accidents and other adverse conditions; risks related to title; potential conflicts of interest; financial risks; the ability to obtain all permits and licences; competition in the mining industry; the speculative nature of mining; potential dilution and future sales of Common Shares; infrastructure risks; uninsured risks; environmental matters; the availability and changing terms of financing; no assurance of profitability; dependence upon key personnel and other parties; risks related to government regulation; inaccurate estimates of mineral resources; risk of mineral resources not showing economic viability; climate change risks; costs of land reclamation; inherent risks of exploration, development; inherent risks of exploration, development and operation activities; no known mineral reserves; share price volatility; rights or claims of indigenous groups; surface rights and access; risks related to litigation; unknown liabilities in connection with acquisitions; corruption and bribery laws; network systems and cyber security; audit of tax filings; acquisitions and integration; international conflict; commencement of mining operations without a feasibility study; risks related to metal prices and other risks of the mining industry. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and other risks, see "Risk Factors" beginning on page 51 of this AIF. 2

Annual Information Form Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual developments or events could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated. These include, among others, the factors described or referred to elsewhere herein, and include unanticipated and/or unusual events. Many of such factors are beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. Readers of this AIF are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information due to its inherent uncertainty. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, unless required under applicable laws. This forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing management's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this AIF. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if the property is developed. 1.3 Units of Measurement and Currency All units of measurement in this AIF are metric unless otherwise stated. The reader should note that some historical records and figures that are disclosed in this AIF are stated in Imperial measurements. Currencies are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. 1.4 Use of Non-IFRS Measures This AIF includes certain terms or performance measures that are not defined under IFRS, including but not limited to working capital, all-in sustaining cost per equivalent ounce sold ("AISC") and average gold price realized. These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are widely reported in the mining industry as benchmarks for performance and are used by management to monitor and evaluate the Company's operating performance and ability to generate cash. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance. The data presented is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. Accordingly, non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures and ratios of the Company's performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Such non-IFRS measures should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements and related MD&A. Non-IFRS financial measures are defined in National Instrument 52-112Non-GAAPand Other Financial Measures Disclosure ("NI 52-112") as a financial measure disclosed that (a) depicts the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of an entity, (b) with respect to its composition, excludes an amount that is included in, or includes an amount that is excluded from, the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the entity, (c) is not disclosed in the financial statements of the entity, and (d) is not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation. Non-IFRS ratios are defined by NI 52-112 as a financial measure disclosed that (a) is in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage, or similar representation, (b) has a non-IFRS financial measure as one or more of its components, and (c) is not disclosed in the financial statements. 3