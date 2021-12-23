Asante Gold : CEO Letter to All Asante Shareholders, Employees, and Contractors

"Painting" by Adjei, Accra, Ghana



CEO letter to All Asante Shareholders, Employees, and Contractors:



Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you and your families!



It is with a strong sense of accomplishment that I look back at the great achievements that we as a Company have made in the past year. This success was based on the collective work and prayers of each and everyone of you, without exception.

I think our name best sums it up - Asante Gold. Asante translates to - THANK YOU! And of course, gold - is what we do. And gold continues to shine very brightly both as the most stable commodity and the World's best money.

As we continue to transform from a gold explorer to a gold producer, the transition will be very challenging and will require the best from each and everyone of us. I know we will meet each of the challenges as they arise.

On behalf of the Board, we take this opportunity to wish everyone a safe, healthy, and festive Christmas season and a truly prosperous New Year.



Douglas MacQuarrie

Chief Executive Officer





