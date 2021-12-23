Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Asante Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASE   CA04341X1078

ASANTE GOLD CORPORATION

(ASE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asante Gold : CEO Letter to All Asante Shareholders, Employees, and Contractors

12/23/2021 | 10:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
"Painting" by Adjei, Accra, Ghana

CEO letter to All Asante Shareholders, Employees, and Contractors:

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you and your families!

It is with a strong sense of accomplishment that I look back at the great achievements that we as a Company have made in the past year. This success was based on the collective work and prayers of each and everyone of you, without exception.
I think our name best sums it up - Asante Gold. Asante translates to - THANK YOU! And of course, gold - is what we do. And gold continues to shine very brightly both as the most stable commodity and the World's best money.
As we continue to transform from a gold explorer to a gold producer, the transition will be very challenging and will require the best from each and everyone of us. I know we will meet each of the challenges as they arise.
On behalf of the Board, we take this opportunity to wish everyone a safe, healthy, and festive Christmas season and a truly prosperous New Year.

Douglas MacQuarrie
Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Asante Gold Corporation published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 15:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASANTE GOLD CORPORATION
10:37aASANTE GOLD : CEO Letter to All Asante Shareholders, Employees, and Contractors
PU
12/15Asante Gold Announces Significant Gold Intercepts From Its Near Mine Exploration Drilli..
GL
12/15Asante Gold Corporation Announces Significant Gold Intercepts from its Near Mine Explor..
CI
11/22ASANTE GOLD : Form of proxy - English
PU
11/09Asante Gold Corporation - Bibiani Gold Mine Operations Update
AQ
11/08Bibiani Gold Mine Operations Update
GL
11/08Asante Gold Corporation Announces All Activities Planned to Bring Its Bibiani Mine into..
CI
10/18Roscan Gold Announces Completion of Strategic C$6.4 Million Investment by Asante Gold C..
AQ
10/15ROSCAN GOLD : Closes C$6.4-Million Investment from Asante Gold
MT
10/15Roscan Gold Corporation announced that it has received CAD 6.404975 million in funding ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,67 M -0,52 M -0,52 M
Net Debt 2021 1,55 M 1,21 M 1,21 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,75x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 286 M 222 M 223 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart ASANTE GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Asante Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Douglas R. MacQuarrie President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Philip Gibbs Chief Financial Officer
David H. Anthony Chief Operating Officer
Alexandre Heath Independent Director
Carsten Korch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASANTE GOLD CORPORATION936.36%222
NEWMONT CORPORATION-2.32%46 743
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-17.93%32 969
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-14.80%23 759
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.1.05%18 844
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-7.41%14 050