  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Asante Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASE   CA04341X1078

ASANTE GOLD CORPORATION

(ASE)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  10:19 2022-09-16 am EDT
0.9500 CAD   -5.94%
ASANTE GOLD : Management discussion and analysis
ASANTE GOLD : Condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Asante Gold Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended July 31, 2022
Asante Gold : CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
09/16/2022 | 02:00pm EDT

09/16/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars - unaudited)

For the three and six months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three and six months ended July 31, 2022

Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited

Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

The management of Asante Gold Corporation is responsible for the preparation of the accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards for the preparation of condensed interim consolidated financial statements and are in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.

The Company's auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three and six months ended July 31, 2022

Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited

CONTENTS

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three and six months ended July 31, 2022

Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

July 31,

January 31,

2022

2022

ASSETS

$

$

Current Assets

Cash

108,572,704

5,849,478

Receivables

476,073

95,884

Prepaid expenses and deposits

13,662,162

7,738,533

Marketable securities (Note 6)

5,917,224

7,509,281

Total Current Assets

128,628,163

21,193,176

Non-Current Assets

Inventories (Note 7)

24,175,958

2,052,761

Prepaid expenses

1,008,546

707,006

Reclamation bonds (Note 8)

3,466,243

3,466,243

Property, plant and equipment (Note 9)

220,508,558

97,500,488

Mineral properties (Note 9)

101,789,915

-

Loans receivables

350,811

113,856

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 10)

10,445,639

8,517,471

Development properties (Note 11)

-

93,300,798

Total Assets

490,373,833

226,851,799

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

104,318,468

11,949,338

Due to related parties (Note 20)

1,944,752

495,503

Short term loans - related parties (Note 20)

-

1,483,684

Deferred payments (Note 5 and 12)

41,793,919

74,588,849

Current portion of rehabilitation provision (Note 13)

1,391,909

1,391,909

Current tax liabilities (Note 5)

23,989,925

22,355,201

Deferred revenue (Note 14)

128,742,452

-

Other current liabilities (Note 22)

-

9,851,400

Total Current Liabilities

302,181,425

122,115,884

Long Term Liabilities

Rehabilitation provision (Note 13)

10,412,567

10,412,567

Other liabilities

1,722,319

487,357

Total Liabilities

314,316,311

133,015,808

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (Note 15)

191,955,314

91,923,970

Reserve for share-based payments (Note 16)

23,217,717

5,323,838

Reserve for warrants (Note 15)

377,734

417,286

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,408,759

716,229

Accumulated deficit

(54,154,587)

(16,593,315)

Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company

164,804,937

81,788,008

Non-controlling interest (Note 17)

11,252,585

12,047,983

Total Equity

176,057,522

93,835,991

Total Liabilities and Equity

490,373,833

226,851,799

Going concern (Note 2c)

Subsequent events (Note 24)

" Alex Heath & Douglas MacQuarrie" Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three and six months ended July 31, 2022

Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

July 31,

July 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses

$

$

$

$

Advertising, trade shows and promotions

168,769

4,832

310,633

6,952

Depreciation (Note 9)

8,742,127

-

11,805,357

-

Finance charge (Notes 5,12, and 14)

6,184,522

-

6,222,060

-

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(7,971,365)

29,704

(7,564,278)

64,706

General office

118,723

30,530

223,151

41,837

Management and consulting fees (Note 20)

1,350,565

119,378

4,100,483

208,306

Professional services (Note 20)

298,731

205,034

514,205

241,158

Share-based payments (Notes 16 and 20)

3,625,785

-

18,018,524

92,532

Shareholder communications

99,567

26,705

264,115

40,541

Transfer agent and regulatory fees

88,039

7,110

248,851

10,185

Travel

128,248

35,212

231,558

35,434

Other item

12,833,711

458,505

34,374,659

741,651

Interest income

(173,098)

-

(173,098)

-

Unrealized loss on investment (Note 6)

4,289,988

-

4,592,057

-

Loss for the period

(16,950,601)

(458,505)

(38,793,618)

(741,651)

Loss attribute to:

Shareholders of the Company

(16,076,388)

(458,505)

(37,613,082)

(741,651)

Non-controlling interest

(874,213)

-

(1,180,536)

-

Loss for the period

(16,950,601)

(458,505)

(38,793,618)

(741,651)

Other comprehensive income

Currency translation adjustment - shareholders

of the Company

2,971,926

99,147

2,692,530

(147,363)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(13,978,675)

(359,358)

(36,101,088)

(889,014)

Comprehensive loss attribute to:

Shareholders of the Company

(13,104,462)

(359,358)

(34,920,552)

(889,014)

Non-controlling interest

(874,213)

-

(1,180,536)

-

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(13,978,675)

(359,358)

(36,101,088)

(889,014)

Loss per common share (basic and diluted)

attributed to

Shareholders of the Company

(0.04)

(0.00)

(0.11)

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares

315,372,571

137,075,364

305,189,650

116,929,608

outstanding (basic and diluted)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Disclaimer

Asante Gold Corporation published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 17:59:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
