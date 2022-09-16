Asante Gold : CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three and six months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three and six months ended July 31, 2022

Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited

Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

The management of Asante Gold Corporation is responsible for the preparation of the accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards for the preparation of condensed interim consolidated financial statements and are in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.

The Company's auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

1