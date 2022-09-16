Asante Gold : CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars - unaudited)
For the three and six months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021
For the three and six months ended July 31, 2022
Expressed in Canadian Dollars - Unaudited
Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
The management of Asante Gold Corporation is responsible for the preparation of the accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared using accounting policies in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards for the preparation of condensed interim consolidated financial statements and are in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.
The Company's auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
July 31,
January 31,
2022
2022
ASSETS
$
$
Current Assets
Cash
108,572,704
5,849,478
Receivables
476,073
95,884
Prepaid expenses and deposits
13,662,162
7,738,533
Marketable securities (Note 6)
5,917,224
7,509,281
Total Current Assets
128,628,163
21,193,176
Non-Current Assets
Inventories (Note 7)
24,175,958
2,052,761
Prepaid expenses
1,008,546
707,006
Reclamation bonds (Note 8)
3,466,243
3,466,243
Property, plant and equipment (Note 9)
220,508,558
97,500,488
Mineral properties (Note 9)
101,789,915
-
Loans receivables
350,811
113,856
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 10)
10,445,639
8,517,471
Development properties (Note 11)
-
93,300,798
Total Assets
490,373,833
226,851,799
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
104,318,468
11,949,338
Due to related parties (Note 20)
1,944,752
495,503
Short term loans - related parties (Note 20)
-
1,483,684
Deferred payments (Note 5 and 12)
41,793,919
74,588,849
Current portion of rehabilitation provision (Note 13)
1,391,909
1,391,909
Current tax liabilities (Note 5)
23,989,925
22,355,201
Deferred revenue (Note 14)
128,742,452
-
Other current liabilities (Note 22)
-
9,851,400
Total Current Liabilities
302,181,425
122,115,884
Long Term Liabilities
Rehabilitation provision (Note 13)
10,412,567
10,412,567
Other liabilities
1,722,319
487,357
Total Liabilities
314,316,311
133,015,808
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital (Note 15)
191,955,314
91,923,970
Reserve for share-based payments (Note 16)
23,217,717
5,323,838
Reserve for warrants (Note 15)
377,734
417,286
Accumulated other comprehensive income
3,408,759
716,229
Accumulated deficit
(54,154,587)
(16,593,315)
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
164,804,937
81,788,008
Non-controlling interest (Note 17)
11,252,585
12,047,983
Total Equity
176,057,522
93,835,991
Total Liabilities and Equity
490,373,833
226,851,799
Going concern (Note 2c)
Subsequent events (Note 24)
" Alex Heath & Douglas MacQuarrie"
Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
July 31,
July 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Expenses
$
$
$
$
Advertising, trade shows and promotions
168,769
4,832
310,633
6,952
Depreciation (Note 9)
8,742,127
-
11,805,357
-
Finance charge (Notes 5,12, and 14)
6,184,522
-
6,222,060
-
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
(7,971,365)
29,704
(7,564,278)
64,706
General office
118,723
30,530
223,151
41,837
Management and consulting fees (Note 20)
1,350,565
119,378
4,100,483
208,306
Professional services (Note 20)
298,731
205,034
514,205
241,158
Share-based payments (Notes 16 and 20)
3,625,785
-
18,018,524
92,532
Shareholder communications
99,567
26,705
264,115
40,541
Transfer agent and regulatory fees
88,039
7,110
248,851
10,185
Travel
128,248
35,212
231,558
35,434
Other item
12,833,711
458,505
34,374,659
741,651
Interest income
(173,098)
-
(173,098)
-
Unrealized loss on investment (Note 6)
4,289,988
-
4,592,057
-
Loss for the period
(16,950,601)
(458,505)
(38,793,618)
(741,651)
Loss attribute to:
Shareholders of the Company
(16,076,388)
(458,505)
(37,613,082)
(741,651)
Non-controlling interest
(874,213)
-
(1,180,536)
-
Loss for the period
(16,950,601)
(458,505)
(38,793,618)
(741,651)
Other comprehensive income
Currency translation adjustment - shareholders
of the Company
2,971,926
99,147
2,692,530
(147,363)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(13,978,675)
(359,358)
(36,101,088)
(889,014)
Comprehensive loss attribute to:
Shareholders of the Company
(13,104,462)
(359,358)
(34,920,552)
(889,014)
Non-controlling interest
(874,213)
-
(1,180,536)
-
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(13,978,675)
(359,358)
(36,101,088)
(889,014)
Loss per common share (basic and diluted)
attributed to
Shareholders of the Company
(0.04)
(0.00)
(0.11)
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares
315,372,571
137,075,364
305,189,650
116,929,608
outstanding (basic and diluted)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
