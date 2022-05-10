Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Asante Gold Corporation
  News
  Summary
ASANTE GOLD CORPORATION : Invitation to VRIC Booth 302
NE
Asante gold commissioning milestone - crusher start up the bibiani gold mine
GL
Asante gold commissioning milestone - crusher start up the bibiani gold mine
AQ
Asante Gold Corporation: Invitation to VRIC Booth 302

05/10/2022 | 07:05am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - Asante Gold Corporation (CSE: ASE) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #302 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 – Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

Alongside the former Canadian Prime Minister and Mexican President are best selling finance author Robert “Rich Dad” Kiyosaki, dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors. The conversations on stage will cover the most important investment opportunities and key issues in macro-finance.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of 225 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Asante Gold Corporation
Alec Rowlands
16045581134
alec@asantegold.com
www.asantegold.com


