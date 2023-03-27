Asante Gold : Presentation

WEST AFRICAN MID-TIER GOLD PRODUCER

BIBIANI MINE

CHIRANO MINE

MARCH 2023

ASANTE GOLDOWNER OF TWO NEARBY GOLD MINES IN GHANA

2 PRODUCING MINES with +7Mtpa MILLING CAPACITY

➢ Chirano

➢ Bibiani ➢ Annual Production rate ~400Koz Au

➢ AISC of US$1,280 -US$1,360/oz

➢ Total reserves 2.8Moz & resources +5.2Moz

➢ Annual Production rate 400-450Koz Au by Q4 2023, +550 Koz by 2026

➢ AISC of US$1,100/oz by 2024

➢ We control 53km of the Bibiani & Chirano Sheer Zones (+8Moz produced to date)

➢ 2 process plants 15km apart

➢ Team Barrick Africa, Anglo Ashanti, Cardinal, Asanko, Kinross

➢ Delivering operating results and efficiencies as committed

➢ Exploration success

➢ Regional consolidation

➢ Local Ghanaian relationships

REGIONAL PROSPECTIVITY

ASSOCIATED LAND HOLDINGS

❖Bibiani & Chirano Gold Mines are consolidated with one owner to create a highly prospective gold district that exceeds 53km length and 392km2

❖With two operating process plants nearby, exploration success will quickly become gold production

MANAGEMENT

Mr. Grygorcewicz is a resident of Australia, with over 30 years financial management experience, gained working with Australian (ASX) and Singapore (SGX) listed mineral and contracting companies. In the CFO position, he has successfully transitioned numerous junior mineral explorers into substantial mineral producers, with operations spanning Australia and Southeast Asia. Most recently, he was the CFO of Cardinal Resources Limited, prior to purchase by Shandong Gold for more than $500M, representing a premium of 400% to the unaffected price, after a bidding process. At the time, Cardinal was developing the 5 million oz (reserve) Namdini Gold Mine.

Dave Anthony

President & CEO, BOD Member

Mr. Anthony is a resident of Canada and holds a BSc Mining and Mineral Process Engineering from Queen's University. He has +40 years' experience in mine project development and operation, at the senior management & executive levels. His experience includes mine and process plant design, permitting, construction and operation. He worked with Barrick in Africa for 10 years and became COO of African Barrick Gold. He has also worked in Canada, Ecuador, Brazil, Indonesia, Chile and Argentina to design, deliver and operate open pit and underground mine assets with CAPEX from $100M to $3.6B and with total material movement to 65Mt/y. Most recently, he was COO of Cardinal Resources Limited, prior to purchase by Shandong Gold for more than $500M, representing a premium of 400% to the unaffected price, after a bidding process. At the time, Cardinal was developing the 5 million oz (reserve) Namdini Gold Mine.

Fred Attakumah

Executive Vice President & Country Director

Mr. Attakumah is a resident of Ghana. He has thirty (30) years experience in the mining industry spanning project development, operations management, sustainability and corporate affairs. Prior to joining Asante Gold, Fred was the Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Asanko Gold Ghana Limited. He has also held several senior executive roles including Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited and Vice President of Sustainability for the AngloGold Ashanti operations in Ghana. He holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Electrical Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (Ghana) and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Henley Business School (UK).

Jon Grygorcewicz

Chief Financial Officer

GOLD PRODUCTION PLANNING: THE PATH TO 550Koz/y

Note: Fiscal year ends January 31st

