MANAGEMENT

Dave Anthony

President & CEO, BOD Member

Mr. Anthony is a resident of Canada and holds a BSc Mining and Mineral Process Engineering from Queen's University. He has +40 years' experience in mine project development and operation, at the senior management & executive levels. His experience includes mine and process plant design, permitting, construction and operation. He worked with Barrick in Africa for 10 years and became COO of African Barrick Gold. He has also worked in Canada, Ecuador, Brazil, Indonesia, Chile and Argentina to design, deliver and operate open pit and underground mine assets with CAPEX from $100M to $3.6B and with total material movement to 65Mt/y. Most recently, he was COO of Cardinal Resources Limited, prior to purchase by Shandong Gold for more than $500M, representing a premium of 400% to the unaffected price, after a bidding process. At the time, Cardinal was developing the 7 million oz (reserve & resource) Namdini Gold Mine.

Fred Attakumah

Executive Vice President & Country Director

Mr. Attakumah is a resident of Ghana. He has +30 years' experience in mine project development, operations management, sustainability and corporate affairs. Prior to joining Asante Gold, Fred was the Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Asanko Gold Ghana Limited. He has also held several senior executive roles including Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited and Vice President of Sustainability for the AngloGold Ashanti operations in Ghana. He holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Electrical Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (Ghana) and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Henley Business School (UK).

David Wiens

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Wiens is a resident of Canada, with +20 years' financial management experience. He has delivered results in progressive corporate and investment banking roles in Canada and the UK. He has spent most of the last ten years in finance, corporate development and investor relations roles with gold and silver producers, including over six years at SSR Mining Inc. when the company transitioned from a single asset silver producer to become a diversified, long-life gold company. Recently he was Chief Financial Officer of Bunker Hill Mining Corp., where he delivered project financing for the mine restart, secured new strategic shareholders, uplisted and grew the company alongside a team of former Barrick executives. Previously, he was a mining investment banker at several financial institutions, including Deutsche Bank AG in London, UK. Mr. Wiens holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia in Canada and is a CFA® Charterholder.