BIBIANI MINE CHIRANO MINE
WEST AFRICAN MID-TIER GOLD PRODUCER
MINE OPERATIONS • PROJECT DEVELOPMENT • EXPLORATION
August 14, 2023
ASANTE GOLD
2 PRODUCING MINES with +7.5 Mtpa MILLING CAPACITY
STRONG OPERATING
BASE...
…WITH ORGANIC
GROWTH
SIGNIFICANT
EXPLORATION POTENTIAL & SYNERGIES
WE ARE OPERATORS AND PROJECT MANAGERS FOCUSED ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE, NOT PROMOTERS
OWNER OF TWO NEARBY GOLD MINES IN GHANA
- Chirano
- Bibiani
- Total reserves 2.8Moz & resources +5.2Moz
- 2024 Annual Production rate ~400Koz Au
- AISC of US$1,100/oz by 2024
- Annual Production rate 400-450Koz Au by Q4 2024, +450 Koz by 2027
- We control 53km of the Bibiani & Chirano Sheer Zones (+8Moz produced to date)
- 2 process plants 15km apart
- Team Barrick Africa, Anglo Ashanti, Cardinal, Asanko, Kinross
- Delivering strong operating results Exploration success
- Regional consolidation
- Local Ghanaian relationships
Exceptional
Control of 53km of the Bibiani & Chirano Shear Zones noted as
2
Chirano
Bibiani Process Plant
Chirano Process Plant
REGIONAL PROSPECTIVITY
- Bibiani & Chirano Gold Mines are consolidated with one owner to create a highly prospective gold district that exceeds 53km length and 392km2
ASSOCIATED
❖With two operating process plants nearby,
LAND HOLDINGS
exploration success has potential to become
gold production quickly
3
MANAGEMENT
Dave Anthony
President & CEO, BOD Member
Mr. Anthony is a resident of Canada and holds a BSc Mining and Mineral Process Engineering from Queen's University. He has +40 years' experience in mine project development and operation, at the senior management & executive levels. His experience includes mine and process plant design, permitting, construction and operation. He worked with Barrick in Africa for 10 years and became COO of African Barrick Gold. He has also worked in Canada, Ecuador, Brazil, Indonesia, Chile and Argentina to design, deliver and operate open pit and underground mine assets with CAPEX from $100M to $3.6B and with total material movement to 65Mt/y. Most recently, he was COO of Cardinal Resources Limited, prior to purchase by Shandong Gold for more than $500M, representing a premium of 400% to the unaffected price, after a bidding process. At the time, Cardinal was developing the 7 million oz (reserve & resource) Namdini Gold Mine.
Fred Attakumah
Executive Vice President & Country Director
Mr. Attakumah is a resident of Ghana. He has +30 years' experience in mine project development, operations management, sustainability and corporate affairs. Prior to joining Asante Gold, Fred was the Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Asanko Gold Ghana Limited. He has also held several senior executive roles including Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited and Vice President of Sustainability for the AngloGold Ashanti operations in Ghana. He holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Electrical Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (Ghana) and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Henley Business School (UK).
David Wiens
Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Wiens is a resident of Canada, with +20 years' financial management experience. He has delivered results in progressive corporate and investment banking roles in Canada and the UK. He has spent most of the last ten years in finance, corporate development and investor relations roles with gold and silver producers, including over six years at SSR Mining Inc. when the company transitioned from a single asset silver producer to become a diversified, long-life gold company. Recently he was Chief Financial Officer of Bunker Hill Mining Corp., where he delivered project financing for the mine restart, secured new strategic shareholders, uplisted and grew the company alongside a team of former Barrick executives. Previously, he was a mining investment banker at several financial institutions, including Deutsche Bank AG in London, UK. Mr. Wiens holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia in Canada and is a CFA® Charterholder.
4
GOLD PRODUCTION PLANNING: THE PATH TO 550Koz/y
Annual Planned Gold Production
Kounces
600
500
400
300
200
100
-
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
Year
Bibiani UG
Chirano OP
Bibiani OP
Chirano UG
- Fiscal year ends January 31st
5
