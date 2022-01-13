Log in
    6073   JP3117350003

ASANTE INCORPORATED

(6073)
Asante Incorporated : December Monthly Sales Report for FY Ending March 2022

01/13/2022 | 01:21am EST
News Release: Asante, Inc.

(6073 TSE 1)

January 13, 2022

To whom it may concern

Company nameAsante, Inc.

Code6073

RepresentativeSei Miyauchi, Chief Executive Officer ContactYoshiyuki Nakao, Director, Deputy Head of Administration Division, General Manager, Corporate Planning Department (TEL: +81-3-3226-5511

December Monthly Sales Report for FY Ending March 2022

Asante announces the following monthly sales figures for FY ending March 2022.

Net sales and YoY sales (Non-consolidated)

(Million yen)

April

May

June

July

August

September

Net sales

1,092

1,541

1,261

1,116

923

1,129

YoY sales

331

195

138

164

263

112

YoY

increase/

43.6

14.6

9.9

12.9

22.2

9.0

decrease

October

November

December

January

February

March

Total

Net sales

1,086

990

906

10,049

YoY sales

87

47

35

250

YoY

increase/

7.4

4.6

4.1

2.4

decrease

(Note) The above figures are based on the company's non-consolidated financial results and not on consolidated results.

(Note) The above figures have not been audited. Therefore, the company may revise its figures at the next updating.

Disclaimer

Asante Incorporated published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 06:20:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 13 872 M 121 M 121 M
Net income 2021 1 063 M 9,28 M 9,28 M
Net cash 2021 6 028 M 52,6 M 52,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 3,34%
Capitalization 18 967 M 165 M 166 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 1 049
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart ASANTE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Asante Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASANTE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sei Miyauchi President, CEO, Representative Director & GM-Sales
Atsushi Nishiyama Director & General Manager-Compliance
Masami Iishiba Managing Director & GM-Administration
Katsumi Uchida Independent Outside Director
Shigeharu Dogakinai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASANTE INCORPORATED0.58%165
VINCI2.25%61 225
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.11%37 336
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.20%35 407
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED6.56%22 332
FERROVIAL, S.A.-2.32%22 170