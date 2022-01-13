Asante Incorporated : December Monthly Sales Report for FY Ending March 2022

News Release: Asante, Inc. (6073 TSE 1)

January 13, 2022

Company name：Asante, Inc.

（Code：6073）

Representative：Sei Miyauchi, Chief Executive Officer Contact：Yoshiyuki Nakao, Director, Deputy Head of Administration Division, General Manager, Corporate Planning Department (TEL: +81-3-3226-5511）

December Monthly Sales Report for FY Ending March 2022

Asante announces the following monthly sales figures for FY ending March 2022.

Net sales and YoY sales (Non-consolidated) (Million yen) April May June July August September Net sales 1,092 1,541 1,261 1,116 923 1,129 YoY sales 331 195 －138 －164 －263 －112 YoY increase/ ＋43.6％ ＋14.6％ －9.9％ －12.9％ －22.2％ －9.0％ decrease October November December January February March Total Net sales 1,086 990 906 10,049 YoY sales －87 －47 35 －250 YoY increase/ －7.4％ －4.6％ ＋4.1％ －2.4％ decrease

(Note) The above figures are based on the company's non-consolidated financial results and not on consolidated results.

(Note) The above figures have not been audited. Therefore, the company may revise its figures at the next updating.