Asante Incorporated : September Monthly Sales Report for FY Ending March 2022

|
News Release: Asante, Inc.
|
(6073 TSE 1)
October 7, 2021
To whom it may concern
Company name：Asante, Inc.
（Code：6073）
Representative：Sei Miyauchi, Chief Executive Officer Contact：Yoshiyuki Nakao, Director, Deputy Head of Administration Division, General Manager, Corporate Planning Department (TEL: +81-3-3226-5511）
September Monthly Sales Report for FY Ending March 2022
Asante announces the following monthly sales figures for FY ending March 2022.
|
Net sales and YoY sales (Non-consolidated)
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
August
|
September
|
|
|
Net sales
|
1,092
|
1,541
|
1,261
|
1,116
|
923
|
1,129
|
|
|
YoY sales
|
331
|
195
|
－138
|
－164
|
－263
|
－112
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
increase/
|
＋43.6％
|
＋14.6％
|
－9.9％
|
－12.9％
|
－22.2％
|
－9.0％
|
|
|
decrease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
October
|
November
|
December
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
|
Total
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,065
|
YoY sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－151
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
increase/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－2.1％
|
decrease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) The above figures are based on the company's non-consolidated financial results and not on consolidated results.
(Note) The above figures have not been audited. Therefore, the company may revise its figures at the next updating.
Disclaimer
