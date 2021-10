Asante Incorporated : September Monthly Sales Report for FY Ending March 2022

News Release: Asante, Inc. (6073 TSE 1)

October 7, 2021

Company name:Asante, Inc.

(Code:6073)

Sei Miyauchi, Chief Executive Officer

September Monthly Sales Report for FY Ending March 2022

Asante announces the following monthly sales figures for FY ending March 2022.

Net sales and YoY sales (Non-consolidated) (Million yen) April May June July August September Net sales 1,092 1,541 1,261 1,116 923 1,129 YoY sales 331 195 -138 -164 -263 -112 YoY increase/ +43.6% +14.6% -9.9% -12.9% -22.2% -9.0% decrease October November December January February March Total Net sales 7,065 YoY sales -151 YoY increase/ -2.1% decrease

(Note) The above figures are based on the company's non-consolidated financial results and not on consolidated results.

(Note) The above figures have not been audited. Therefore, the company may revise its figures at the next updating.