Asante Incorporated : September Monthly Sales Report for FY Ending March 2022

10/07/2021 | 02:07am EDT
News Release: Asante, Inc.

(6073 TSE 1)

October 7, 2021

To whom it may concern

Company nameAsante, Inc.

Code6073

RepresentativeSei Miyauchi, Chief Executive Officer ContactYoshiyuki Nakao, Director, Deputy Head of Administration Division, General Manager, Corporate Planning Department (TEL: +81-3-3226-5511

September Monthly Sales Report for FY Ending March 2022

Asante announces the following monthly sales figures for FY ending March 2022.

Net sales and YoY sales (Non-consolidated)

(Million yen)

April

May

June

July

August

September

Net sales

1,092

1,541

1,261

1,116

923

1,129

YoY sales

331

195

138

164

263

112

YoY

increase/

43.6

14.6

9.9

12.9

22.2

9.0

decrease

October

November

December

January

February

March

Total

Net sales

7,065

YoY sales

151

YoY

increase/

2.1

decrease

(Note) The above figures are based on the company's non-consolidated financial results and not on consolidated results.

(Note) The above figures have not been audited. Therefore, the company may revise its figures at the next updating.

Disclaimer

Asante Incorporated published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 06:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
