Asante Incorporated : Financial Results for FY Ended March 2021 - Supplementary Material
05/07/2021 | 05:40am EDT
Financial Results for FY Ended March 2021
Supplementary material
Results for Profit and Loss (YoY) *
Results for Profit and Loss (Ratio of Forecasts)
Net Sales by Service (YoY) *
Number of Staffs, Sales per Staff (YoY) *
Factors for Changes in Operating Income (YoY) *
FY3/22 Forecasts of Profit and Loss
May 7, 2021
We adopted consolidated accounting from the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2021. Comparisons with the same period of the previous year (non-consolidated) are provided as a reference.
Asante Incorporated
TSE First Section Securities Code 6073】
Asante Inc.
Results for Profit and Loss (YoY)
Net sales
13,872 million yen
Operating income
1,602 million yen
(Non-Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
YoY
FY3/20
FY3/21
(Unit: Million yen)
Results
Results
Change
Change in
Ratio
Net Sales
14,432
13,872
-560
-3.9%
Gross Profit
10,322
9,709
-613
-5.9%
Gross profit ratio
71.5％
70.0％
-1.5pt
－
Operating Income
2,239
1,602
-636
-28.4%
11.6％
Operating income ratio
15.5％
-4.0pt
－
Ordinary Income
2,380
1,703
-677
-28.4%
Ordinary income ratio
16.5％
12.3％
-4.2pt
－
Net income attributable
1,580
1,063
-517
-32.7%
to owners of parent
Net income ratio
11.0％
7.7％
-3.3pt
－
EPS (yen)
128.06
89.52
-38.54
-30.1%
Asante Inc.
Results for Profit and Loss (Ratio of Forecasts)
Net sales
Achievement ratio on full-year forecasts: 100.8%
Operating income
Achievement ratio on full-year forecasts: 119.7%
(Consolidated)
FY3/21
(Unit: Million yen)
Forecasts
Results
Ratio of
Achievement
Forecasts
Ratio
Net Sales
13,762
13,872
109
100.8%
Gross Profit
9,521
9,709
187
102.0%
Gross profit ratio
69.2％
70.0％
＋0.8pt
－
Operating Income
1,338
1,602
263
119.7%
Operating income ratio
9.7％
11.6％
＋1.8pt
－
Ordinary Income
1,385
1,703
317
122.9%
Ordinary income ratio
10.1％
12.3％
＋2.2pt
－
Net income attributable to
841
1,063
221
126.3%
owners of parent
Net income ratio
6.1％
7.7％
＋1.5pt
－
EPS (yen)
68.18
89.52
21.34
131.3%
Asante Inc.
Net Sales by Service (YoY)
Net sales: -3.9%
Termite control: -3.1%
(New termite control: -4.4%, Renewal termite control : -1.7%)
Anti-humiditymeasures: -9.6%
Anti-earthquakemeasures: -17.2%
(Non-Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
YoY
FY3/20
FY3/21
(Unit: Million yen)
Results
Composition
Results
Composition
Change
Change in ratio
ratio
ratio
Net sales
14,432
－
13,872
－
-560
-3.9%
5,941
41.2%
5,759
41.5%
181
3.1%
Termite control
-
-
3,049
21.1%
2,916
21.0%
132
4.4%
New
-
-
2,892
20.0%
2,843
20.5%
-48
1.7%
Renewal
-
Anti-humidity
3,233
22.4%
2,922
21.1%
311
9.6%
measures
-
-
Anti-earthquake
4,615
32.0%
3,819
27.5%
795
17.2%
measures
-
-
Others
642
4.5%
1,370
9.9%
727
113.2%
Asante Inc.
