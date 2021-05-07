Asante Incorporated : Financial Results for FY Ended March 2021 - Supplementary Material

Notes on Future Forecasts This document is only to provide information to investors, and is not for the purpose of soliciting purchases or sales. References to future forecasts in this document are based on goals and predictions, and are not certain or guaranteed. When using this document, please be aware that the future results of the Company may differ from the current forecasts made by the Company. Also, for references to the industry, etc., data thought to be trustworthy is used, but the Company provides no guarantees as to its accuracy or completeness. No matter what purpose investors use this document for, it is provided with the understanding that they will use it based on their own judgment and responsibility, and the Company shall bear no responsibility for its use.

Asante Inc.