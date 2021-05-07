Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Asante Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6073   JP3117350003

ASANTE INCORPORATED

(6073)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asante Incorporated : Financial Results for FY Ended March 2021 - Supplementary Material

05/07/2021 | 05:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Results for FY Ended March 2021

    • Supplementary material
  • Contents >

Results for Profit and Loss (YoY) *

Results for Profit and Loss (Ratio of Forecasts)

Net Sales by Service (YoY) *

Number of Staffs, Sales per Staff (YoY) *

Factors for Changes in Operating Income (YoY) *

FY3/22 Forecasts of Profit and Loss

May 7, 2021

  1. 2 P 3 P 4 P 5 P 6 P 7
  • We adopted consolidated accounting from the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2021. Comparisons with the same period of the previous year (non-consolidated) are provided as a reference.

Asante Incorporated

  • TSE First Section Securities Code 6073

Notes on Future Forecasts This document is only to provide information to investors, and is not for the purpose of soliciting purchases or sales. References to future forecasts in this document are based on goals and predictions, and are not certain or guaranteed. When using this document, please be aware that the future results of the Company may differ from the current forecasts made by the Company. Also, for references to the industry, etc., data thought to be trustworthy is used, but the Company provides no guarantees as to its accuracy or completeness. No matter what purpose investors use this document for, it is provided with the understanding that they will use it based on their own judgment and responsibility, and the Company shall bear no responsibility for its use.

Asante Inc.

Results for Profit and Loss (YoY)

Net sales

13,872 million yen

Operating income

1,602 million yen

(Non-Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

YoY

FY3/20

FY3/21

(Unit: Million yen)

Results

Results

Change

Change in

Ratio

Net Sales

14,432

13,872

-560

-3.9%

Gross Profit

10,322

9,709

-613

-5.9%

Gross profit ratio

71.5

70.0

-1.5pt

Operating Income

2,239

1,602

-636

-28.4%

11.6

Operating income ratio

15.5

-4.0pt

Ordinary Income

2,380

1,703

-677

-28.4%

Ordinary income ratio

16.5

12.3

-4.2pt

Net income attributable

1,580

1,063

-517

-32.7%

to owners of parent

Net income ratio

11.0

7.7

-3.3pt

EPS (yen)

128.06

89.52

-38.54

-30.1%

- 2 -

Asante Inc.

Results for Profit and Loss (Ratio of Forecasts)

Net sales

Achievement ratio on full-year forecasts: 100.8%

Operating income

Achievement ratio on full-year forecasts: 119.7%

(Consolidated)

FY3/21

(Unit: Million yen)

Forecasts

Results

Ratio of

Achievement

Forecasts

Ratio

Net Sales

13,762

13,872

109

100.8%

Gross Profit

9,521

9,709

187

102.0%

Gross profit ratio

69.2

70.0

0.8pt

Operating Income

1,338

1,602

263

119.7%

Operating income ratio

9.7

11.6

1.8pt

Ordinary Income

1,385

1,703

317

122.9%

Ordinary income ratio

10.1

12.3

2.2pt

Net income attributable to

841

1,063

221

126.3%

owners of parent

Net income ratio

6.1

7.7

1.5pt

EPS (yen)

68.18

89.52

21.34

131.3%

- 3 -

Asante Inc.

Net Sales by Service (YoY)

  • Net sales: -3.9%
  • Termite control: -3.1%

(New termite control: -4.4%, Renewal termite control : -1.7%)

  • Anti-humiditymeasures: -9.6%
  • Anti-earthquakemeasures: -17.2%

(Non-Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

YoY

FY3/20

FY3/21

(Unit: Million yen)

Results

Composition

Results

Composition

Change

Change in ratio

ratio

ratio

Net sales

14,432

13,872

-560

-3.9%

5,941

41.2%

5,759

41.5%

181

3.1%

Termite control

-

-

3,049

21.1%

2,916

21.0%

132

4.4%

New

-

-

2,892

20.0%

2,843

20.5%

-48

1.7%

Renewal

-

Anti-humidity

3,233

22.4%

2,922

21.1%

311

9.6%

measures

-

-

Anti-earthquake

4,615

32.0%

3,819

27.5%

795

17.2%

measures

-

-

Others

642

4.5%

1,370

9.9%

727

113.2%

- 4 -

Asante Inc.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asante Incorporated published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 09:39:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASANTE INCORPORATED
05:40aASANTE INCORPORATED  : Financial Results for FY Ended March 2021 - Supplementary..
PU
05:34aASANTE INCORPORATED  : Notice Concerning Dividends from Surplus (Year-end Divide..
PU
05:17aASANTE INCORPORATED  : Summary of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ended Mar..
PU
04:51aASANTE INCORPORATED  : Notice Concerning Election of Directors and Auditor
PU
05/06ASANTE INCORPORATED  : Notice Concerning Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock
PU
04/27ASANTE INCORPORATED  : How Our Nation Became the 'Gold Coast' Without Destroying..
AQ
04/20ASANTE INCORPORATED  : Notice Concerning Election of Candidate for Outside Audit..
PU
04/19ASANTE INCORPORATED  : Gold corporation - cad$7.0 million private placement clos..
AQ
04/07ASANTE INCORPORATED  : March Monthly Sales Report for FY Ending March 2021
PU
04/01ASANTE INCORPORATED  : Notice Concerning Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock
PU
More news
Chart ASANTE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Asante Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASANTE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sei Miyauchi President, Representative Director & GM-Sales
Atsushi Nishiyama Director & General Manager-Compliance
Masami Iishiba Managing Director & GM-Administration
Katsumi Uchida Independent Outside Director
Shigeharu Dogakinai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASANTE INCORPORATED21.08%177
VINCI16.86%64 990
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%32 271
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.06%25 559
FERROVIAL, S.A.7.70%21 487
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.85%19 341