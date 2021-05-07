Log in
Asante Incorporated : Notice Concerning Dividends from Surplus (Year-end Dividend)

05/07/2021 | 05:34am EDT
News Release: Asante, Inc.

(6073 TSE1)

May 7, 2021

To whom it may concern

Company nameAsante, Inc.

(Code: 6073)

RepresentativeSei Miyauchi,

Chief Executive Officer

ContactYoshiyuki Nakao,

Director, General Manager,

Corporate Planning Department

(TEL: +81-3-3226-5511)

Notice Concerning Dividends from Surplus (Year-end Dividend)

Asante, Inc. announces that at the Board of Directors Meeting held on May 7, 2021, we have resolved to submit a proposal for the dividends from surplus (year-end dividend) with a record date of March 31, 2021, to the 48th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on June 18, 2021. Details are as follows.

1. Contents of dividends

Recent dividend forecast

Previous results

Determined amount

(announced on February

(FY3/20)

3, 2021)

Record date

March 31, 2021

Same as on the left

March 31, 2020

Dividend per share

30.00 yen

30.00 yen

30.00 yen

(yen)

Total amount of

328 million yen

370 million yen

dividend

Effective issuance date

June 21, 2021

June 22, 2020

Source of dividend

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

2. Reason

Our basic dividend policy is to give top priority to generating returns to its shareholders and maintain stable dividends as a fundamental rule, while taking such factors as the Company's strengthening of its corporate constitution and enhancement of its internal reserves into consideration in a comprehensive manner.

As for the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 2021, after comprehensive consideration based on our basic policy, we will pay 30 yen per share as per the latest dividend forecast.

(Reference)

Dividend per share (yen)

Record date

End-2Q

Year-end

Annual

Current results

30.00 yen

(Plan)

(Plan)

30.00 yen

60.00 yen

Previous results (FY3/20)

30.00 yen

30.00 yen

60.00 yen

Disclaimer

Asante Incorporated published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 09:33:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
