Asante Incorporated : Notice Concerning Dividends from Surplus (Year-end Dividend)

News Release: Asante, Inc. (6073 TSE1) May 7, 2021 To whom it may concern Company name：Asante, Inc. (Code: 6073) Representative：Sei Miyauchi, Chief Executive Officer Contact：Yoshiyuki Nakao, Director, General Manager, Corporate Planning Department (TEL: +81-3-3226-5511)

Notice Concerning Dividends from Surplus (Year-end Dividend)

Asante, Inc. announces that at the Board of Directors Meeting held on May 7, 2021, we have resolved to submit a proposal for the dividends from surplus (year-end dividend) with a record date of March 31, 2021, to the 48th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on June 18, 2021. Details are as follows.

1. Contents of dividends

Recent dividend forecast Previous results Determined amount (announced on February (FY3/20) 3, 2021) Record date March 31, 2021 Same as on the left March 31, 2020 Dividend per share 30.00 yen 30.00 yen 30.00 yen (yen) Total amount of 328 million yen － 370 million yen dividend Effective issuance date June 21, 2021 － June 22, 2020 Source of dividend Retained earnings － Retained earnings

2. Reason

Our basic dividend policy is to give top priority to generating returns to its shareholders and maintain stable dividends as a fundamental rule, while taking such factors as the Company's strengthening of its corporate constitution and enhancement of its internal reserves into consideration in a comprehensive manner.

As for the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 2021, after comprehensive consideration based on our basic policy, we will pay 30 yen per share as per the latest dividend forecast.

(Reference)