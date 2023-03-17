Advanced search
    1852   JP3110000001

ASANUMA CORPORATION

(1852)
2023-03-17
3310.00 JPY   -0.75%
Asanuma : Corporate Briefings（March 11,2023）
PU
02/15Asanuma : Financial Results Briefing for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023（February 15,2023）
PU
02/09Asanuma : Support Documentation for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31 , 2023
PU
Asanuma : Corporate Briefings（March 11,2023）

03/17/2023
With Our Proud History Creating a Desirable Future

ASANUMA CORPORATION

Corporate briefings

March 11 , 2023 (Saturday)

Security Code : 1852

Today's contents

History

Founding Philosophy

Consolidated Financial Results Orders and Sales

Progress of The Three-YearMedium-Term Plan

Eco-Friendly ASANUMA21

  1. Promoting Sustainability
  2. Corporate governance
  3. Topics

. Social contribution and other activities

10. Corporate Data

History

1882 Yoshino Shihan School

Nara Prefectural

1892 Koriyama

Jr. High School

1896 Nara Prefectural

Unebi Jr. High School

Rokujuhachi Bank

1912

head office

1970 Osaka World Expo.

Laos Hall

Founding Philosophy

Founding Philosophy

Under the founding philosophy of "Spirit of Harmony" and "Sincerity, Enthusiasm and Creativity", we are committed to faithful manufacturing in accordance with the spirit of "Good work leads to more works" and contribute to the promotion of social safety, security, and comfort.

"Spirit of Harmony"

"Sincerity, Enthusiasm and

Creativity"

Consolidated Financial Results Orders and Sales

(Unit:100 million yen)

1,537

1,482

1,357

1,414

1,389

1,354

1,365

1,206

Disclaimer

ASANUMA Corporation published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 08:45:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 135 B 1 018 M 1 018 M
Net income 2022 3 748 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
Net cash 2022 2 515 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 7,27%
Capitalization 53 781 M 404 M 404 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart ASANUMA CORPORATION
Asanuma Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ASANUMA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Makoto Asanuma Chairman & President
Seiichiro Ishihara Executive Officer & Manager-Technical Research
Masafumi Fukuda Independent Outside Director
Miwako Funamoto Independent Outside Director
Takuya Morikawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASANUMA CORPORATION10.43%404
VINCI12.21%60 754
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED11.97%37 556
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.21%36 888
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED34.71%25 100
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED33.33%22 545