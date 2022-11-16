Asanuma : Financial Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023（November 16,2022）

Progress toward the Consolidated Full-Year Plan for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023

(Unit: 100 million yen) Major FY2021 FY2022 ２Q Progress ２Q Progress Indicators Results Plan Results Rate Results Rate Orders 590 1,366 43.2% 683 1,416 48.2％ received Completed 592 1,344 44.0% 656 1,433 45.8％ construction contracts Gross profit on completed 55.8 131.4 42.5% 63.8 143.4 44.5％ construction contracts Rate 9.4％ 9.8% ― 9.7％ 10.0% ― Operating 15.1 48.4 31.3％ 21.7 56.1 38.6％ income Profit attributable to 9.6 37.5 25.5％ 21.4 41.2 51.8％ owners of parent Net income Dividend ― ¥363 ― ― *¥191 ― (Payout ratio) （78.1％） （74.8％）

＊We split each common share at a rate of 2 shares on August 1, 2022. Therefore, for the year ending March 2023, the expected amount of a per-share divide is calculated based on after the stock split.