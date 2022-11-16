Asanuma : Financial Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023（November 16,2022）
Financial Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year
Ending March 31, 2023
November 16, 2022 (Wednesday)
Asanuma Corporation
Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Stock Code :1852
This material contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business performance and future prospects.
These statements are based on currently available information and assumptions regarding uncertain factors that may affect the future. Actual results may differ materially from these statements due to various factors.
Table of Contents
Page
Item
Ｐ3
Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal
Year Ending March 2023
Ｐ4
Progress toward the Consolidated Full-Year Plan for the Second
Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023
Ｐ5
Orders received for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending
March 2023
Ｐ6
Major Measures in the Three-YearMedium-Term Plan
Ｐ7
Current Status of Renovation
P8
Promoting "ReQuality" Renovation Brand Strategy
P9
Upgrading of renewal technology
Ｐ10
Reinforcement of renovation efforts in ASEAN
P11
Promoting cooperation with subcontractors
P12
Promoting DX
P13～14
Eco-Friendly ASANUMA21① to ②
Ｐ15
Promoting Sustainability
Ｐ16
Topics
Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023
(Unit: 100 million yen)
Major
FY2021
FY2022
Indicators
２Q
２Q
２Q
YOY
Ratio to
Results
Plan
Results
the plan
Orders
590
―
683
93
―
received
Completed
592
636
656
64
20
construction
contracts
Gross profit on
completed
55.8
56.4
63.8
8.0
7.4
construction
contracts
Rate
9.4％
8.9％
9.7％
0.3P
0.9P
Operating
15.1
12.5
21.7
6.5
9.2
income
Profit attributable to
9.6
12.0
21.4
11.8
9.4
owners of parent
Net income
Progress toward the Consolidated Full-Year Plan for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023
(Unit: 100 million yen)
Major
FY2021
FY2022
２Q
Progress
２Q
Progress
Indicators
Results
Plan
Results
Rate
Results
Rate
Orders
590
1,366
43.2%
683
1,416
48.2％
received
Completed
592
1,344
44.0%
656
1,433
45.8％
construction
contracts
Gross profit on
completed
55.8
131.4
42.5%
63.8
143.4
44.5％
construction
contracts
Rate
9.4％
9.8%
―
9.7％
10.0%
―
Operating
15.1
48.4
31.3％
21.7
56.1
38.6％
income
Profit attributable to
9.6
37.5
25.5％
21.4
41.2
51.8％
owners of parent
Net income
Dividend
―
¥363
―
―
*¥191
―
(Payout ratio)
（78.1％）
（74.8％）
＊We split each common share at a rate of 2 shares on August 1, 2022. Therefore, for the year ending March 2023, the expected amount of a per-share divide is calculated based on after the stock split.
