Asanuma : Financial Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023（November 16,2022）

11/16/2022
Financial Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year

Ending March 31, 2023

With Our Proud History,

Creating a Desirable Future

November 16, 2022 (Wednesday)

Asanuma Corporation

Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock Code :1852

This material contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business performance and future prospects.

These statements are based on currently available information and assumptions regarding uncertain factors that may affect the future. Actual results may differ materially from these statements due to various factors.

With Our Proud History,

Creating a Desirable Future

1

Table of Contents

Page

Item

3

Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal

Year Ending March 2023

4

Progress toward the Consolidated Full-Year Plan for the Second

Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023

5

Orders received for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending

March 2023

6

Major Measures in the Three-YearMedium-Term Plan

7

Current Status of Renovation

P8

Promoting "ReQuality" Renovation Brand Strategy

P9

Upgrading of renewal technology

10

Reinforcement of renovation efforts in ASEAN

P11

Promoting cooperation with subcontractors

P12

Promoting DX

P1314

Eco-Friendly ASANUMA21 to

15

Promoting Sustainability

16

Topics

2

Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023

(Unit: 100 million yen)

Major

FY2021

FY2022

Indicators

Q

Q

Q

YOY

Ratio to

Results

Plan

Results

the plan

Orders

590

683

93

received

Completed

592

636

656

64

20

construction

contracts

Gross profit on

completed

55.8

56.4

63.8

8.0

7.4

construction

contracts

Rate

9.4

8.9

9.7

0.3P

0.9P

Operating

15.1

12.5

21.7

6.5

9.2

income

Profit attributable to

9.6

12.0

21.4

11.8

9.4

owners of parent

Net income

3

Progress toward the Consolidated Full-Year Plan for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 2023

(Unit: 100 million yen)

Major

FY2021

FY2022

Q

Progress

Q

Progress

Indicators

Results

Plan

Results

Rate

Results

Rate

Orders

590

1,366

43.2%

683

1,416

48.2

received

Completed

592

1,344

44.0%

656

1,433

45.8

construction

contracts

Gross profit on

completed

55.8

131.4

42.5%

63.8

143.4

44.5

construction

contracts

Rate

9.4

9.8%

9.7

10.0%

Operating

15.1

48.4

31.3

21.7

56.1

38.6

income

Profit attributable to

9.6

37.5

25.5

21.4

41.2

51.8

owners of parent

Net income

Dividend

¥363

*¥191

(Payout ratio)

78.1％）

74.8％）

We split each common share at a rate of 2 shares on August 1, 2022. Therefore, for the year ending March 2023, the expected amount of a per-share divide is calculated based on after the stock split.

4

Disclaimer

ASANUMA Corporation published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 08:28:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
