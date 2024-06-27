Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
June 27, 2024
To Shareholders:
Makoto Asanuma
Representative President
Asanuma Corporation
Main Office: 1-2-3 Minatomachi,
Naniwa-ku, Osaka
NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS OF
THE 89TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
We hereby notify that the following reports and resolutions were made today at the 89th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Asanuma Corporation (the "Company").
Matters reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 89th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 89th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
Matters pertaining to the foregoing were reported.
Proposals resolved:
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
This proposal was resolved as originally proposed. It was decided that a year- end dividend is ¥203 per common share of the Company.
Proposal 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation This proposal was resolved as originally proposed.
Proposal 3: Election of Eight (8) Directors
This proposal was resolved as originally proposed. The eight (8) candidates, Messrs. Makoto Asanuma, Akihiro Toyota, Masahiro Fujisawa, Itaru Terai, Yoshimichi Yagi, Ms. Miwako Funamoto, Messrs. Takuya Morikawa and Seiya Kinoshita were elected and assumed office as Directors.
Three (3) Directors, Ms. Miwako Funamoto, Messrs. Takuya Morikawa and Seiya Kinoshita, are Outside Directors.
Proposal 4: Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
This proposal was resolved as originally proposed. Mr. Yoshiaki Nakagawa was elected and assumed office as an Audit & Supervisory Board Member.
Mr. Yoshiaki Nakagawa is an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member.
Notice Regarding Payment of Year-end Dividend
In relation to the year-end dividend for the 89th fiscal year, for shareholders who have designated a bank account transfer please confirm the enclosed "Year-end Dividend Calculation Statement" and "Confirmation of Bank Account for Dividend Transfer."
For shareholders who have not designated a bank account transfer, the Company will pay the dividend by the enclosed "Receipt of the Year-end Dividend." Please receive the dividend at the nearest JAPAN POST BANK or the post office during the payment period (from June 28, 2024 to July 29, 2024).
Notice of the online publishing of the IR Report (in Japanese) and the discontinuation of its distribution in paper-based format
The Company has been distributing the IR Report (in Japanese) in paper-based format to shareholders up until the previous fiscal year. However, from this fiscal year onward, the Company will now be publishing it on the Company's website in consideration of the global environment, and we have discontinued the report's distribution in paper-based format. This change will enable the Company to save about 19,000 copies, approximately 1,103 kg of CO2 emissions, and about 359 kg of paper.
We kindly ask for your understanding and continued support.
The Company's website
URL: https://www.asanuma.co.jp/ir/report89/ (in Japanese)
