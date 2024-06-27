Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

June 27, 2024

To Shareholders:

Makoto Asanuma

Representative President

Asanuma Corporation

Main Office: 1-2-3 Minatomachi,

Naniwa-ku, Osaka

NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS OF

THE 89TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

We hereby notify that the following reports and resolutions were made today at the 89th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Asanuma Corporation (the "Company").

Matters reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 89th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 89th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

Matters pertaining to the foregoing were reported.

Proposals resolved:

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

This proposal was resolved as originally proposed. It was decided that a year- end dividend is ¥203 per common share of the Company.

Proposal 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation This proposal was resolved as originally proposed.

Proposal 3: Election of Eight (8) Directors

This proposal was resolved as originally proposed. The eight (8) candidates, Messrs. Makoto Asanuma, Akihiro Toyota, Masahiro Fujisawa, Itaru Terai, Yoshimichi Yagi, Ms. Miwako Funamoto, Messrs. Takuya Morikawa and Seiya Kinoshita were elected and assumed office as Directors.

Three (3) Directors, Ms. Miwako Funamoto, Messrs. Takuya Morikawa and Seiya Kinoshita, are Outside Directors.

Proposal 4: Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member

This proposal was resolved as originally proposed. Mr. Yoshiaki Nakagawa was elected and assumed office as an Audit & Supervisory Board Member.

Mr. Yoshiaki Nakagawa is an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member.

