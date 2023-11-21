Asbestos Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Asbestos Corporation Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was CAD 1.24 million compared to CAD 0.603 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 2.62 million compared to CAD 0.013 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.92. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.92.

For the nine months, revenue was CAD 2.34 million compared to negative revenue of CAD 0.323 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 2.36 million compared to net loss of CAD 0.373 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.83 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.13 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.83 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.13 a year ago.