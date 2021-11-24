ASBISC ENTERPRISES : ASBIS BECOMES A PREMIUM DISTRIBUTOR OF STRATUS TECHNOLOGIES, ENHANCING ITS OFFER FOR BUSINESS

ASBISc Enterprises Plc, a leading Value-Added Distributor, developer and supplier of IT and IoT products, solutions and services in the growing markets of Europe, Middle East and Africa, becomes a Premium Distributor of world-class Edge Computing platforms Stratus Technologies for business. Under the terms of the agreement, Stratus platforms will be available in Bulgaria, Ukraine, Romania, the Czech Republic, Belarus and Slovakia.

By adding Stratus, ASBIS strengthens its VAD portfolio for business clients with resilient Edge Computing server platforms, including the fault-tolerant Stratus ftServer® and Stratus ztC ™ Edge.

Stratus Technologies, a world-class provider of software and servers for businesses for more than 40 years provides simple, protected and reliable zero-touch computing platforms, enabling companies around the world to safely and remotely transform data into useful information on edge devices, in the cloud and in data centers.

As part of the agreement, ASBIS now offers advanced server solutions for edge processing where no downtime is acceptable, i.e. Stratus ftServer, Stratus ztC Edge and Stratus everRun ® software.