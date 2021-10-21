ASBISC ENTERPRISES : ASBIS RECORDED A VERY HIGH SEPTEMBER 2021

ASBISc Enterprises Plc, a leading Value-Added Distributor, developer and supplier of IT and IoT products, solutions and services in the growing markets of Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to the preliminary estimations, in September 2021 had consolidated revenues at the level of approx. USD 244 million, compared to USD 231 million in September 2020, representing an increase of approx. 5%.

Costas Tziamalis, Management Board Member and IR and Risk Director of ASBISc Enterprises Plc, commented: "September 2020 was one of the strongest months in terms of sales last year. Despite this, we generated higher revenues in September 2021, which we consider a big success given the current circumstances, which is overall unstable situation with pandemic, shortages and the price growths in all products.. Our profitability is not falling, because of our very good product portfolio and our dominant market position in many of our markets. The current shortages observed do not affect our results which in September, once again exceeded our expectations. We are already in the fourth quarter, which is the best for our industry, and we are very satisfied with the current level of revenues."

Costas Tziamalis added: "The products that recorded the highest increase in sales in September 2021 were CPUs, Accessories and Smartphones, which seem to be mostly demanded especially following the introduction of the new series of products by the world's leader, Apple; of which we are the official distributor in 11 of our markets."

