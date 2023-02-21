Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  ASBISc Enterprises Plc
  News
  Summary
    ASB   CY1000031710

ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC

(ASB)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  04:48:46 2023-02-21 am EST
23.40 PLN   -0.68%
ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS EXPANDS BREEZY TO POLAND AND MOLDOVA

02/21/2023 | 04:50am EST
ASBIS EXPANDS BREEZY TO POLAND AND MOLDOVA Breezy, a subsidiary of WSE listed ASBISC Enterprises PLC, a leading Value Add Distributor, developer, and provider of ICT, IoT products, solutions, and services to the markets of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), due to the dynamic development, starts operating on two more markets: Polish and Moldovan.

The company's Trade-In services are also available in such countries as among others Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Cyprus and Georgia.

Breezy is the largest Trade-In provider in the countries of its operations, and has a very aggressive plan of expansion. The company launched a production facilities in Poland dealing with diagnostics and restoring original mobile devices to full efficiency for retail networks and telecommunications operators in the countries where ASBIS operates. The facility has an area of over 1,000 m2 and is located in Raszyn near Warsaw.

As an international provider of Trade-In services for the mobile industry, retail chains, and business end-users, Breezy, works with over 35 local and global partners, including, e.g. Apple Premium in Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Georgia, a chain of Samsung mono-brand stores in Ukraine (Protoria), telecommunications operators Vodafone and Kcell, and retail chains Rozetka.ua, Sulpak, Mechta, Technodom.

The main activity of Breezy, tightly bound with circular economy development, is prolonging the life-cycle of devices by refurbishing pre-owned gadgets and then returning them to the market at a more affordable price. Products that are not qualified for renewal after diagnostics are safely recycled.

Costas Tziamalis, Deputy CEO of ASBIS Group,commented: "Breezy is a company that has great development potential, and thus our good investment in all our markets. This concept is evolving faster than any other segment and large smartphone manufacturers and telecommunications operators have already realized the potential in the sale of used phones, the more that it has a positive effect on the sale of their services. We are very pleased with Breezy's evolution and I am convinced that real successes lie ahead for this company. As regards to Polish market, we have managed to enroll some very qualified professionals to develop Polish operations and we are ready to heavily invest to make this company even stronger for the group."

Andrii Kosar, GM of Breezy, commented: "Breezy's offering is very well received in the markets where we operate, and the Breezy Trade-In Program benefits all stakeholders. We cooperate e.g., with large retail chains and telecommunications operators providing a ready-made Trade-In solution. Thanks to this, their sales results and profitability of stores improve with zero risk for business. On the other hand, customers can afford to buy more expensive devices due to a discount on purchasing the next, new device. Thus, our partner increases sales and customer loyalty. In addition to the decisive business benefits, we also have a positive impact on our planet - cooperation with Breezy is a great opportunity to save the planet's resources, and reduce e-waste and carbon emissions."

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 722 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 13,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,71%
Capitalization 293 M 293 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 079
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
Duration : Period :
ASBISc Enterprises Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,31 $
Average target price 7,24 $
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
Managers and Directors
Siarhei Kostevitch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marios Christou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tasos A Panteli Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Petridou Independent Non-Executive Director
Constantinos Tziamalis Controller-Corporate Credit & IRC
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC-0.59%293
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.5.62%30 421
HP INC.12.24%29 622
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY2.51%21 216
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC33.55%14 508
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED5.77%10 482