  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. ASBISc Enterprises Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASB   CY1000031710

ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC

(ASB)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  11:55:52 2023-06-20 am EDT
27.50 PLN   -1.50%
02:25aAsbisc Enterprises : Asbis generated over 30% increase in revenue in may
PU
06/13Asbisc Enterprises : BREEZY SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH MIMARKT – AUTHORIZED XIAOMI RETAILER IN POLAND
PU
06/01Asbisc Enterprises : The Gold Magazine published an interview with Siarhei Kostevitch, CEO & founder of ASBIS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS GENERATED OVER 30% INCREASE IN REVENUE IN MAY

06/21/2023 | 02:25am EDT
ASBIS GENERATED OVER 30% INCREASE IN REVENUE IN MAY PRESS RELEASE - 21 June 2023. Limassol, Cyprus

ASBISc Enterprises Plc, a leading Value Add Distributor, developer, and provider of ICT, IoT products, solutions, and services to the markets of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), according to the preliminary estimations, in May 2023 had consolidated revenues at the level of approx. USD 224 million, compared to USD 168 million in May 2022, an increase of approx. 33% .

Costas Tziamalis, Deputy CEO of ASBIS Group,commented: "The second quarter of the calendar year is traditionally the weakest in the industry, but we generate double-digit revenue growth. We are very pleased with the May result. It confirms the validity of our strategy. While the IT market is slowing down, we are growing and strengthening the position of ASBIS in our local markets."

Costas Tziamalis added: "As for our sales in May 2023, we had no changes among the sales leaders from the previous month, they were: Kazakhstan, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates. The best-selling product categories in May were: smartphones, processors and laptops."

For additional information, please contact:

Iwona Mojsiuszko
8Sense Public Relations
Tel. +48 502 344 992
E-mail iwona.mojsiuszko@8sensepr.pl

About ASBISc Enterprises Plc

ASBIS Group is a leading Value Add Distributor, developer and provider of ICT, IoT products, solutions, and services to the markets of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) with local operations in Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic republics, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East and North Africa.

The business of ASBIS is based on three pillars:
1. Distribution of hardware and software for Client Computing and Data Centers, consumer electronics thru:
a. Retail chains and e-tailers
b. Resellers to small and medium business
c. Large enterprises.
2. Full stack in creation of world class products. From scientific research and development to design and engineering, firmware and software, production and marketing of IT and IoT products and solutions via own brands:
a. Aeno (small home appliances).
b. Canyon (smart watches, power banks, accessories for computers and mobile devices)
c. Cron Robotics (building own solutions in the robotics segment, including cobots).
d. Lorgar (accessories for gaming and streaming)
e. Perenio (IoT platform, IoT routers, applications and peripherals for smart office/ home, smart health).
f. Prestigio (smart devices and accessories, innovative solutions for business and education, etc.)
d. Prestigio Solutions (innovative technological solutions for business and education)
3. Complex solutions sales projects to large enterprises via extensive networks of System Integrators and Value Add Resellers.

ASBIS was founded in 1990 in Belarus, since 1995 operates from Cyprus. Company has 2 main distribution centers in the world located in the Czech Republic and the United Arab Emirates and 2 regional distribution centers (Georgia, South Africa), subsidiaries in 28 countries, more than 2,200 employees and about, 20 000 active customers in 60 countries worldwide. In 2022, the Group delivered sales of close to USD 2.7 billion.

The Company's stock has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since October 2007 under the ticker symbol "ASB" (ASBIS).

For more news and information visit: www.asbis.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

ASBISc Enterprises plc published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 06:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 983 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 88,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 8,16%
Capitalization 372 M 372 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
EV / Sales 2024 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 222
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
Duration : Period :
ASBISc Enterprises Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,74 $
Average target price 11,08 $
Spread / Average Target 64,3%
Managers and Directors
Siarhei Kostevitch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marios Christou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tasos A Panteli Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Petridou Independent Non-Executive Director
Constantinos Tziamalis Controller-Corporate Credit & IRC
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC16.03%372
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.22.65%36 122
HP INC.15.37%30 565
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY10.09%22 692
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC18.95%13 315
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED31.36%13 066
