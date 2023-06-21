ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS GENERATED OVER 30% INCREASE IN REVENUE IN MAY

ASBISc Enterprises Plc, a leading Value Add Distributor, developer, and provider of ICT, IoT products, solutions, and services to the markets of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), according to the preliminary estimations, in May 2023 had consolidated revenues at the level of approx. USD 224 million, compared to USD 168 million in May 2022, an increase of approx. 33% .

Costas Tziamalis, Deputy CEO of ASBIS Group,commented: "The second quarter of the calendar year is traditionally the weakest in the industry, but we generate double-digit revenue growth. We are very pleased with the May result. It confirms the validity of our strategy. While the IT market is slowing down, we are growing and strengthening the position of ASBIS in our local markets."

Costas Tziamalis added: "As for our sales in May 2023, we had no changes among the sales leaders from the previous month, they were: Kazakhstan, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates. The best-selling product categories in May were: smartphones, processors and laptops."

About ASBISc Enterprises Plc

ASBIS Group is a leading Value Add Distributor, developer and provider of ICT, IoT products, solutions, and services to the markets of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) with local operations in Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic republics, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East and North Africa.

The business of ASBIS is based on three pillars:

1. Distribution of hardware and software for Client Computing and Data Centers, consumer electronics thru:

a. Retail chains and e-tailers

b. Resellers to small and medium business

c. Large enterprises.

2. Full stack in creation of world class products. From scientific research and development to design and engineering, firmware and software, production and marketing of IT and IoT products and solutions via own brands:

a. Aeno (small home appliances).

b. Canyon (smart watches, power banks, accessories for computers and mobile devices)

c. Cron Robotics (building own solutions in the robotics segment, including cobots).

d. Lorgar (accessories for gaming and streaming)

e. Perenio (IoT platform, IoT routers, applications and peripherals for smart office/ home, smart health).

f. Prestigio (smart devices and accessories, innovative solutions for business and education, etc.)

d. Prestigio Solutions (innovative technological solutions for business and education)

3. Complex solutions sales projects to large enterprises via extensive networks of System Integrators and Value Add Resellers.



ASBIS was founded in 1990 in Belarus, since 1995 operates from Cyprus. Company has 2 main distribution centers in the world located in the Czech Republic and the United Arab Emirates and 2 regional distribution centers (Georgia, South Africa), subsidiaries in 28 countries, more than 2,200 employees and about, 20 000 active customers in 60 countries worldwide. In 2022, the Group delivered sales of close to USD 2.7 billion.

The Company's stock has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since October 2007 under the ticker symbol "ASB" (ASBIS).

For more news and information visit: www.asbis.com