ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS GROUP ENTERS A NEW PERSPECTIVE BUSINESS SECTOR BY LAUNCHING ASBIS ROBOTIC SOLUTIONS BUSINESS UNIT – AROS

AROS intends to enter the CEE markets, including Poland, by the end of 2022 and further expand its presence in 2023, focusing on distribution in selective network of Authorized Value Add Resellers.

The Group has already signed several distribution agreements with the following companies: Aubo, Dobots, DH grippers, and Gausium. ASBIS plans to expand its robotic products portfolio in 2023 and onwards. First collaborative robots under own brand CRON Robotics should be expected in the European markets first half of 2023.

ASBIS Robotic Solutions (AROS) is a very promising new branch of ASBIS Group, focused on selling solutions based on Collaborative Robots (aka. Cobots) and building own solutions in this fields. Collaborative robots and autonomous robotic platforms are designed to interact in a physical way with people in a work, office or public places environment, being able to share a collaborative space, so joint work and interaction between robots and humans becomes more easy. AROS will be focusing on multiple solutions based on cobots, robots, autonomous robotic mobile platforms to prepare solutions to many problems and address multiple aspects of needs of companies in production, cleaning, services, security & logistics areas.

According to market forecasts, the global robotics sector will record strong growth of around 20% per year by 2030. As for the cobot segment, i.e. human-collaborative and industrial robots, it increased by 40% in 2021 alone. By 2026, the global cobot market is expected to be worth USD 225 billion.

Serhei Kostevitch, CEO of ASBIS Group commented: "We at ASBIS always aim to provide the most modern solutions to address effectively, multiple needs of enterprises from different vertical markets. Companies of medium or large size have needs to automate not only their production lines but other aspects of daily life: from cleaning, to security of their sites, from warehouse automations to transportation. Therefore, I am pleased to announce our new baby - complex ASBIS Robotic Solutions with focus on the multipurpose robotization. We are entering a very promising sector, which is no longer a niche market and will be worth several hundred billion dollars in few years. It is a very fascinating topic that fits in with our innovative DNA. Very soon we will be able to share our own cobots. Their development is already at a very advanced stage."