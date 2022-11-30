Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. ASBISc Enterprises Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASB   CY1000031710

ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC

(ASB)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  10:48 2022-11-30 am EST
23.50 PLN   +5.10%
11/22Asbisc Enterprises : Acquisition of 15.5% shares in RSL Revolutionary Labs Ltd
PU
11/22Asbisc Enterprises : Asbis invests in a biotechnology company from the sector of advanced dermaceuticals for oncological patients
PU
11/22ASBISc Enterprises Plc Provides Consolidated Revenues Guidance for the Month of October 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS GROUP ENTERS A NEW PERSPECTIVE BUSINESS SECTOR BY LAUNCHING ASBIS ROBOTIC SOLUTIONS BUSINESS UNIT – AROS

11/30/2022 | 10:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ASBIS GROUP ENTERS A NEW PERSPECTIVE BUSINESS SECTOR BY LAUNCHING ASBIS ROBOTIC SOLUTIONS BUSINESS UNIT - AROS ASBISC Enterprises Plc, a leading Value Add Distributor, developer, and provider of ICT, IoT products, solutions, and services to the markets of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), decided to make a strategic move and launch a new business division related to robotics - ASBIS Robotic Solutions (AROS). The core business of this division will be based on two major segments - the distribution of collaborative robots (cobots) from leading global brands in the sector as well as own robotic platforms under own brand.

AROS intends to enter the CEE markets, including Poland, by the end of 2022 and further expand its presence in 2023, focusing on distribution in selective network of Authorized Value Add Resellers.

The Group has already signed several distribution agreements with the following companies: Aubo, Dobots, DH grippers, and Gausium. ASBIS plans to expand its robotic products portfolio in 2023 and onwards. First collaborative robots under own brand CRON Robotics should be expected in the European markets first half of 2023.

ASBIS Robotic Solutions (AROS) is a very promising new branch of ASBIS Group, focused on selling solutions based on Collaborative Robots (aka. Cobots) and building own solutions in this fields. Collaborative robots and autonomous robotic platforms are designed to interact in a physical way with people in a work, office or public places environment, being able to share a collaborative space, so joint work and interaction between robots and humans becomes more easy. AROS will be focusing on multiple solutions based on cobots, robots, autonomous robotic mobile platforms to prepare solutions to many problems and address multiple aspects of needs of companies in production, cleaning, services, security & logistics areas.

According to market forecasts, the global robotics sector will record strong growth of around 20% per year by 2030. As for the cobot segment, i.e. human-collaborative and industrial robots, it increased by 40% in 2021 alone. By 2026, the global cobot market is expected to be worth USD 225 billion.

Serhei Kostevitch, CEO of ASBIS Group commented: "We at ASBIS always aim to provide the most modern solutions to address effectively, multiple needs of enterprises from different vertical markets. Companies of medium or large size have needs to automate not only their production lines but other aspects of daily life: from cleaning, to security of their sites, from warehouse automations to transportation. Therefore, I am pleased to announce our new baby - complex ASBIS Robotic Solutions with focus on the multipurpose robotization. We are entering a very promising sector, which is no longer a niche market and will be worth several hundred billion dollars in few years. It is a very fascinating topic that fits in with our innovative DNA. Very soon we will be able to share our own cobots. Their development is already at a very advanced stage."

Attachments

Disclaimer

ASBISc Enterprises plc published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 15:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
11/22Asbisc Enterprises : Acquisition of 15.5% shares in RSL Revolutionary Labs Ltd
PU
11/22Asbisc Enterprises : Asbis invests in a biotechnology company from the sector of advanced ..
PU
11/22ASBISc Enterprises Plc Provides Consolidated Revenues Guidance for the Month of October..
CI
11/22Asbisc Enterprises : Information on monthly estimated consolidated revenues of October 202..
PU
11/22Asbisc Enterprises : Asbis publishes october 2022 revenues
PU
11/16ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
11/09Asbisc Enterprises : Asbis diversifies business and invests in biotechnology
PU
11/09Promed Bioscience Ltd announced that it has received €0.8 million in funding from ..
CI
11/09ASBISc Enterprises Plc agreed to acquire 16% of Promed Bioscience Ltd for €0.8 mil..
CI
11/08Asbisc Enterprises : Upward adjustment of the financial forecasts for 2022
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 722 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 13,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 5,06%
Capitalization 272 M 272 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 079
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
Duration : Period :
ASBISc Enterprises Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,94 $
Average target price 7,24 $
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
Managers and Directors
Siarhei Kostevitch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marios Christou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tasos A Panteli Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Petridou Independent Non-Executive Director
Constantinos Tziamalis Controller-Corporate Credit & IRC
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC3.04%272
HP INC.-22.46%33 285
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-22.52%31 898
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-1.97%19 804
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-54.46%10 622
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-28.13%10 000