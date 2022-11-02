Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. ASBISc Enterprises Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASB   CY1000031710

ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC

(ASB)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  04:22 2022-11-02 am EDT
21.70 PLN   +0.56%
ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS HAS DECIDED TO PAY OUT INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2022

11/02/2022 | 04:30am EDT
ASBIS HAS DECIDED TO PAY OUT INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2022 PRESS RELEASE - 2 November 2022; Limassol, Cyprus, and Warsaw, Poland

ASBISc Enterprises Plc, a leading Value-Added Distributor, developer and supplier of IT and IoT products, solutions and services in the growing markets of Europe, Middle East and Africa, informed that on 2 November 2022 the Board of Directors of the Company adopted a resolution to pay shareholders the interim dividend from the Company's profit for 2022 in the total amount of USD 11,100,000. The interim dividend will cover all shares of the company, ie 55,500,000 shares, which represents a USD 0.20 per share payout.The record date for the shareholders to receive dividend was set on 17 November 2022 and the payment date on 1 December 2022.

Serhei Kostevitch, President of the Management Board of ASBISc Enterprises Plc., commented:"For several years now, ASBIS has been systematically paying dividends to shareholders twice a year. We are continuing this strategy, to share the success of the company with our shareholders, which is why we have once again decided to pay an interim dividend to our shareholders. Despite a very difficult year, the situation of ASBIS is very stable and our financial results are very good and allowing us to pay out the dividend. We are currently in the most intense quarter in our industry, and we are also continuing our activities in the growing markets in Central Asia. Therefore, we are very optimistic about the entire year 2022

For additional information, please contact:

Iwona Mojsiuszko
8Sense Public Relations
Tel. +48 502 344 992
E-mail iwona.mojsiuszko@8sensepr.pl

About ASBISc Enterprises Plc

ASBIS Group is a leading Value Add Distributor, developer and provider of IT, IoT products, solutions and services to the markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) with local operations in Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic republics, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East and North Africa.

The business of ASBIS is based on three pillars:
1. Distribution of hardware and software for Client Computing and Data Centers, consumer electronics thru:
a. Retail chains and e-tailers
b. Resellers to small and medium business
c. Large enterprises.
2. Full stack in creation of world class products. From scientific research and development to design and engineering, firmware and software, production and marketing of IT and IoT products and solutions via own brands:
a. Aeno (small home appliances).
b. Canyon (smart watches, power banks, accessories for computers and mobile devices)
c. Perenio (IoT platform, IoT routers, applications and peripherals for smart office/ home, smart health).
d. Prestigio (smart devices and accessories, innovative solutions for business and education, etc.)
e. Lorgar (accessories for gaming and streaming)
3. Complex solutions sales projects to large enterprises via extensive networks of System Integrators and Value Add Resellers.

ASBIS was founded in 1990, since 1995 operates from Cyprus. Company has two master distribution centers located in the Czech Republic and in the United Arab Emirates, subsidiaries in 27 countries, more than 2,200 employees and about, 20 000 active customers in 56 countries worldwide. In 2021, the Group delivered sales of close to USD 3.1 billion.

The Company's stock has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since October 2007 under the ticker symbol "ASB" (ASBIS).

For more news and information visit: www.asbis.com

Disclaimer

ASBISc Enterprises plc published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 08:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 722 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 13,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 5,53%
Capitalization 250 M 250 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 079
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
Duration : Period :
ASBISc Enterprises Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,52 $
Average target price 7,24 $
Spread / Average Target 60,0%
Managers and Directors
Siarhei Kostevitch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marios Christou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tasos A Panteli Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Petridou Independent Non-Executive Director
Constantinos Tziamalis Controller-Corporate Credit & IRC
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC-0.55%250
HP INC.-26.07%32 098
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-30.30%28 695
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-8.94%18 477
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-54.83%10 535
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-29.91%9 749