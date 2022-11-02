ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS HAS DECIDED TO PAY OUT INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2022

ASBISc Enterprises Plc, a leading Value-Added Distributor, developer and supplier of IT and IoT products, solutions and services in the growing markets of Europe, Middle East and Africa, informed that on 2 November 2022 the Board of Directors of the Company adopted a resolution to pay shareholders the interim dividend from the Company's profit for 2022 in the total amount of USD 11,100,000. The interim dividend will cover all shares of the company, ie 55,500,000 shares, which represents a USD 0.20 per share payout.The record date for the shareholders to receive dividend was set on 17 November 2022 and the payment date on 1 December 2022.

Serhei Kostevitch, President of the Management Board of ASBISc Enterprises Plc., commented:"For several years now, ASBIS has been systematically paying dividends to shareholders twice a year. We are continuing this strategy, to share the success of the company with our shareholders, which is why we have once again decided to pay an interim dividend to our shareholders. Despite a very difficult year, the situation of ASBIS is very stable and our financial results are very good and allowing us to pay out the dividend. We are currently in the most intense quarter in our industry, and we are also continuing our activities in the growing markets in Central Asia. Therefore, we are very optimistic about the entire year 2022

For additional information, please contact:

Iwona Mojsiuszko

8Sense Public Relations

Tel. +48 502 344 992

E-mail iwona.mojsiuszko@8sensepr.pl

About ASBISc Enterprises Plc

ASBIS Group is a leading Value Add Distributor, developer and provider of IT, IoT products, solutions and services to the markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) with local operations in Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic republics, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East and North Africa.

The business of ASBIS is based on three pillars:

1. Distribution of hardware and software for Client Computing and Data Centers, consumer electronics thru:

a. Retail chains and e-tailers

b. Resellers to small and medium business

c. Large enterprises.

2. Full stack in creation of world class products. From scientific research and development to design and engineering, firmware and software, production and marketing of IT and IoT products and solutions via own brands:

a. Aeno (small home appliances).

b. Canyon (smart watches, power banks, accessories for computers and mobile devices)

c. Perenio (IoT platform, IoT routers, applications and peripherals for smart office/ home, smart health).

d. Prestigio (smart devices and accessories, innovative solutions for business and education, etc.)

e. Lorgar (accessories for gaming and streaming)

3. Complex solutions sales projects to large enterprises via extensive networks of System Integrators and Value Add Resellers.



ASBIS was founded in 1990, since 1995 operates from Cyprus. Company has two master distribution centers located in the Czech Republic and in the United Arab Emirates, subsidiaries in 27 countries, more than 2,200 employees and about, 20 000 active customers in 56 countries worldwide. In 2021, the Group delivered sales of close to USD 3.1 billion.

The Company's stock has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since October 2007 under the ticker symbol "ASB" (ASBIS).

For more news and information visit: www.asbis.com