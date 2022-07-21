Log in
ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Asbis increases revenues in other markets, the group delivers very strong revenues in june 2022
PU
ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Information on monthly estimated consolidated revenues of June 2022
PU
ASBISC ENTERPRISES : Registration of the change of the registered office address of ASBISc Enterprises Plc - update
PU
ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS INCREASES REVENUES IN OTHER MARKETS, THE GROUP DELIVERS VERY STRONG REVENUES IN JUNE 2022

07/21/2022 | 02:54am EDT
ASBIS INCREASES REVENUES IN OTHER MARKETS, THE GROUP DELIVERS VERY STRONG REVENUES IN JUNE 2022 PRESS RELEASE - 21 July 2022; Limassol, Cyprus, and Warsaw, Poland

ASBISc Enterprises Plc, a leading Value-Added Distributor, developer and supplier of IT and IoT products, solutions and services in the growing markets of Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to the preliminary estimations, in June 2022 had consolidated revenues at the level of approx. USD 207 million, compared to USD 240 million in June 2021.

Costas Tziamalis, Deputy CEO of ASBIS Group,commented: "We successfully replace lost revenues from countries affected by war in Ukraine with sales to other markets. It is also visible in our sales results in June, with which we are very satisfied. We invest and develop dynamically in countries such as Kazakhstan, whose sales in June 2022, compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, were significantly increased. ASBIS is also doing very well in the Middle East - the revenues generated by Dubai and the United Arab Emirates exceeded our expectations during the period under review. Sales in Ukraine are also growing month by month, but we still see a lot of room for growth here. We have been present in this country since the inception of ASBIS, we strongly support the Ukrainian people in the fight for independence. So far, we have already allocated EUR 2 million, supplying the most needed products, including two fully equipped ambulances, regions and hospitals most in need. We are also here to help in the reconstruction of Ukraine, because IT equipment and mobile communication technologies are now the most needed products and solutions".

Costas Tziamalis, added: "Currently, smartphones, processors and laptops are the best sellers, and the most sought-after products from companies such as Apple, Logitech and other international brands. The ASBIS product portfolio is very rich, which is why we are often a partner of only choice, which additionally strengthens our market position and supports our activities aimed at increasing not only revenues, but above all profits."

For additional information, please contact:

Iwona Mojsiuszko
8Sense Public Relations
Tel. +48 502 344 992
E-mail iwona.mojsiuszko@8sensepr.pl

About ASBISc Enterprises Plc

ASBIS Group is a leading Value Add Distributor, developer and provider of IT, IoT products, solutions and services to the markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) with local operations in Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic republics, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East and North Africa.

The business of ASBIS is based on three pillars:
1. Distribution of hardware and software for Client Computing and Data Centers, consumer electronics thru:
a. Retail chains and e-tailers
b. Resellers to small and medium business
c. Large enterprises.
2. Full stack in creation of world class products. From scientific research and development to design and engineering, firmware and software, production and marketing of IT and IoT products and solutions via own brands:
a. Aeno (small home appliances).
b. Canyon (smart watches, power banks, accessories for computers and mobile devices)
c. Perenio (IoT platform, IoT routers, applications and peripherals for smart office/ home, smart health).
d. Prestigio (smart devices and accessories, innovative solutions for business and education, etc.)
3. Complex solutions sales projects to large enterprises via extensive networks of System Integrators and Value Add Resellers.

ASBIS was founded in 1990 in Belarus, since 1995 operates from Cyprus. Company has two master distribution centers located in the Czech Republic and in the United Arab Emirates, subsidiaries in 27 countries, more than 2,000 employees and about, 20 000 active customers in 56 countries worldwide. In 2021, the Group delivered sales of close to USD 3.1 billion.

The Company's stock has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since October 2007 under the ticker symbol "ASB" (ASBIS).

For more news and information visit: www.asbis.com

Disclaimer

ASBISc Enterprises plc published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 06:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 453 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 29,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 8,49%
Capitalization 164 M 164 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 2 079
Free-Float 63,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,95 $
Average target price 5,33 $
Spread / Average Target 81,0%
Managers and Directors
Siarhei Kostevitch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marios Christou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tasos A Panteli Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Petridou Independent Non-Executive Director
Constantinos Tziamalis Controller-Corporate Credit & IRC
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASBISC ENTERPRISES PLC-36.50%164
HP INC.-12.85%34 040
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-21.60%32 664
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-12.62%18 074
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-28.49%17 632
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-20.20%11 121