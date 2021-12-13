ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS INVESTS IN A BIOTECHNOLOGICAL COMPANY CREATING INNOVATIVE DIAGNOSTIC SOLUTIONS INCLUDING THE DIAGNOSIS OF SARS-COV-2

ASBISc Enterprises Plc, a leading Value-Added Distributor, developer and supplier of IT and IoT products, solutions and services in the growing markets of Europe, Middle East and Africa, invested in EMBIO Diagnostics Ltd.

EMBIO Diagnostics is a Cypriot biotechnology company that designs and develops innovative biosensor-based devices for rapid diagnostics in the field of food safety, air quality testing and environmental research. The company has also develop portable devices that can be used in the medical industry for the fast detection and diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2.

EMBIO Diagnostics devices are intended for both professional (B2B) and individual (B2C) use.

EMBIO Diagnostics has built from scratch the unique, portable, ultra-fast and ultra-sensitive B.EL.D. (Bio Electric Diagnostics), which is one of the few biosensor-based multi-purpose chemical analyzers. B.EL.D can accurately detect bacteria and other harmful chemicals in food categories such as dairy and leafy vegetables in minutes. The size of the food safety market in the EU is currently EUR 4 billion and is growing at a rate of 7% per year, while the size of the global food safety market is now USD 14.23 billion and is growing by 7.6% per year[1]. This creates great opportunities for EMBIO to grow and further develop cooperation with companies operating in industries such as: meat and poultry, ready-to-eat products, organic farming, etc.

EMBIO Diagnostics has also created two devices designed to detect and diagnose SARS-CoV-2:

CovBELD for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 in humans by analyzing swabs of samples from the upper respiratory tract, which operate with high accuracy (96%), sensitivity (93%) and specificity (98%).

AIRBELD for air quality testing and detection of air pollution and SARS-CoV-2 virus in the environment, incl. in offices, restaurants, airports, shops and schools.

Initial testing of the B.EL.D hardware and software for detecting and diagnosing the SARS-CoV-2 S1 spiny protein antigen showed that they operate with high accuracy and speed.

Siarhei Kostevitch, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors ASBISc Enterprises Plc, commented:"As announced, we are open to interesting investments that fit into our innovative DNA. EMBIO Diagnostics operates in the promising market of food safety, environmental research and the rapid detection of bacteria and viruses, including SARS-COV-2. The company's management has extensive experience in the field of biotechnology and is determined to further develop the company. We invest in the development of very innovative technologies that meet the current global needs - fast and effective SARS-COV-2 diagnostics as well as food and environmental safety. I am convinced that by introducing these innovative devices to our distribution channels, EMBIO Diagnostics will achieve global success, of which we, as the company's shareholders, will also be the beneficiaries."

Constantinos Loizou, CEO and Founder of EMBIO Diagnostics,commended: "We develop unique biotechnology based solutions that can significantly improve our daily life, and certainly increase its quality. We are delighted a strategic investor and an innovator such as ASBIS is supporting us with their multilevel resources. Innovation and the need to deliver innovative products technologies that improve our daily life is a mission that connects ASBIS and EMBIO Diagnostics. Our vision for providing customers with industry-leading monitoring solutions made us partners. Furthermore, thanks to the extensive geographical presence of ASBIS and extensive sales structures in 56 countries around the world, the commercialization of our devices will be much faster. We have ambitious development plans, so I am convinced that our cooperation will bring tangible benefits to both parties."

About ASBISc Enterprises Plc

ASBIS Group is a leading Value Add Distributor, developer and provider of IT, IoT products, solutions and services to the markets of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) with local operations in Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic republics, the former Soviet Union, the Middle East and North Africa.

The business of ASBIS is based on three pillars:

1. Distribution of hardware and software for Client Computing and Data Centers, consumer electronics thru:

a. Retail chains and e-tailers

b. Resellers to small and medium business

c. Large enterprises.

2. Full stack in creation of world class products. From scientific research and development to design and engineering, firmware and software, production and marketing of IT and IoT products and solutions via own brands:

a. Prestigio (smart devices and accessories, innovative solutions for business and education, etc.)

b. Canyon (smart watches, power banks, accessories for computers and mobile devices)

c. Perenio (IoT platform, IoT routers, applications and peripherals for smart office/ home, smart health).

3. Complex solutions sales projects to large enterprises via extensive networks of System Integrators and Value Add Resellers.



ASBIS was founded in 1990 in Belarus, since 1995 operates from Cyprus. Company has two master distribution centers located in the Czech Republic and in the United Arab Emirates, subsidiaries in 27 countries, more than 2,000 employees and about, 20 000 active customers in 56 countries worldwide. In 2020, the Group delivered sales of nearly USD 2.4 billion.

The Company's stock has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since October 2007 under the ticker symbol "ASB" (ASBIS).

For more news and information visit: www.asbis.com

About EMBIO Diagnostics Ltd

EMBIO DIAGNOSTICS LTD is a biotechnology company, licensed and operating in the Republic of Cyprus, that designs and develops full custom-based hardware and software solutions that can address rapid detection requirement at food safety, environmental testing, and health industry at a global level.

EMBIO, under its current founders, started operating in 2016 with focus on commercialization of technological innovation of BERA biosensors. The founders managed the commercialization of the technology, using private investment and public funding from 2016, that extends to 1,2 Mil Euros.

EMBIO (EMBIO Diagnostics- Detect everywhere[2]) created the B.EL.D. (Bio Electric Diagnostics[3]), a multi-use handheld chemical analyser that instantly tests for pesticides, bacteria and other harmful chemicals in food and water. B.EL.D's ease of use, reliable results and quick action offers an efﬁcient and cost effective added layer of precautionary safety measures for the food and beverage industry.

EMBIO has played a key role in the evolution of screening technology and is now advancing its vision of portable diagnostics. EMBIO designs and develops state-of-the-art devices that operate on the internet of things (IoT) procedures.

For more news and information visit: www.embiodiagnostics.eu

[1] EY Megatrends 2020

[2] Licensed Trademark

[3] Licensed Trademark