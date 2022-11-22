ASBISc Enterprises : ASBIS INVESTS IN A BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANY FROM THE SECTOR OF ADVANCED DERMACEUTICALS FOR ONCOLOGICAL PATIENTS

ASBISc Enterprises Plc (WSE: ASB), a leading Value-Added Distributor, developer and supplier of IT and IoT products, solutions and services in the growing markets of Europe, Middle East and Africa, invested EUR 700 thousand in the biotechnology company RSL Revolutionary Labs Ltd., which offers unique products for the treatment and regeneration of the skin for cancer patients, developed in cooperation with scientists, dermatologists and oncology specialists.

The funds will be used for clinical trials on new products based on innovative collagen preparations and to increase production capacity, thanks to which it will be possible not only to meet the needs of the local market, but also the international expansion of the Company.

As announced, ASBIS continues to diversify its activities by investing in another company from the biotechnology sector, operating in a growing market and at an early stage of development.

RSL Revolutionary Labs is a Cypriot biotechnology company founded in 2019, offering a line of innovative products specifically targeted at treating specific skin diseases of cancer patients. They use novel molecularly engineered medical grade biomaterials. The products do not contain harmful chemicals and preservatives.

In 2020, 19.3 million cases of cancer were recorded, and it is estimated that the global cancer burden will amount to as much as 28.4 million cases in 2040, an increase of 47% compared to 2020. Patients undergoing oncological treatment are struggling with serious dermatological problems. The available skin care options for cancer patients are still quite limited, and products designed specifically for patients suffering from dermatological side effects are still not widely available, are usually not effective, and may contain potentially harmful chemicals.

Serhei Kostevitch, CEO of ASBIS Group,commented: "ASBIS has innovation in its DNA. We also have resources to help develop companies that can bring real value to our lives and improve its quality. That is why we are investing in another company from the biotechnology sector that develops proprietary, advanced products using the latest research on the use of collagen among others. The solutions that RSL Revolutionary Labs is working on can bring relief to millions of people around the world struggling with skin effects caused by cancer.

Dr. Marianna Prokopi-Demetriades, Co-founder and CEO of RSL Revolutionary Labs,commented:"We are extremely proud to have acquired an investor such as ASBIS. The ASBIS investment will enable us to significantly expand our current production and marketing capacities to support global expansion. Thanks to the funds received, we will also develop a new line of innovative advanced products validated through multi-centered clinical trials. ASBIS also gives us access to the most modern laboratories located in the new ASBIS High Technology Cluster Hub in Limassol, which greatly facilitates our research work."

About RSL Revolutionary Labs Ltd

RSL Revolutionary Labs, founded in 2019, is a biotech company, offering unique skincare formulations designed in collaboration with scientists, dermatologists and oncology specialists and validated through vigorous R&D and clinical data, to address emergent needs in oncology patients. RSL provides unique natural products with the addition of novel molecularly engineered medical grade biomaterials specially formulated to alleviate skin irritation and promote wound and burn healing in cancer-associated skin conditions.

For more news and information visit: www.rsl-labs.com